Opinion: Mother of five copes with homelessness after losing job

She shared her heartbreak, and how the painful loses had added to one of many reasons her marriage had failed.

We talked about her continuing ability to work, and she admitted to feeling more of her age over the past few months. She added: “The past few months have been very hard on me physically and spiritually. In all my years, this is the first time I have needed to ask for help and been homeless. The stress has aged me considerably.”

I told her about a work-from-home opportunity that had been brought to my attention by one of our clients. I gave her the information, and she was very happy to look into it further, saying, “Now, all I need is a home to work from.”

I told her about all of you and how our matching grant donors had wanted to help people especially hurt by the COVID-19 crisis. The senior woman again began to cry, saying, “I never knew there were so many good people in our community.”

I assured her there are many, and that they would be making sure she had a safe place to call home.