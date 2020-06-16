Opinion: Mother of five copes with homelessness after losing job

Dear W.C.,
I am the director of an organization that helps people throughout southeastern Wisconsin. These past few months have been very difficult for many people that are turning to charities like ours for poverty relief. At this time, we have several people living in motels, as they were evicted at the beginning of the pandemic. Our organization can no longer afford to house them in these motels, and we do not have the funds to help them with first month’s rent and security deposit. Your charity has been brought to our attention as a possible resource for these women and children. Would you accept a referral from our organization?
Dear Readers,
Yes, we do accept referrals. All of us coming together, networking our resources, is very important for removing the pains of poverty. This is one of many referrals we have responded to over the past few months, in addition to the many letters and emails we receive weekly. We have received referrals from Health and Human Services, health care workers, food pantries and other poverty relief charities in our area.
Together we are all fighting the same battle against poverty in our communities. We use our same protocol for assistance with referrals as we do with our fellow creations who contact us for assistance on their own. The most desperate are assisted first, and when they are safe, their hunger alleviated, their homelessness resolved, we can turn to the less desperate letters, referrals and emails.
The first woman who was referred to us was a woman with five children. Her husband had left her alone to care for the children. She lost her job due to the virus when the company she worked for closed down, and she has yet to receive her unemployment. They were evicted before the virus began to spread in earnest, and had been living with friends until those friends also were evicted.
They had ended up at the referring organization’s door when they had nowhere else to go. The mother could not afford a motel or first month’s rent somewhere, and was having difficulties finding a rental that would allow her five children, in addition to not being able to show any income.
After speaking with the referring organization to learn more details and doing our own investigation into the situation, I was ready to call the woman. The referring organization was very distraught over the mother’s current living situation, as they had only been able to afford one motel room that had a mini fridge and a microwave. Volunteers had dropped off food a few times, but most days the mother had to go to a fast-food drive-thru to feed her family, without the ability to cook or store any food. The only income she was receiving was disability for her youngest son, who has a medical condition that requires regular medical monitoring.
The mother answered her phone, and after I introduced myself, she began to tell me about her distressing ordeal. She shared information that the referring organization had not been able to tell me, about her abusive husband and more information on her youngest son’s condition.
The missing father/husband had been dealing with his own alcohol abuse and often had taken that out on his family. The mother said she was glad he was no longer around to torment them. I asked if the father had sent any money since his disappearance, and she confirmed he had not — he was nowhere to be found.
I learned the youngest special-needs child was at very high risk for complications if he catches the coronavirus. Living crowded in one room in a motel with five children was not ideal. The mother told me how she struggled to keep them all busy and active under such restrictions. She repeated that she and the other children have to be very careful so as not to bring home the COVID-19 virus to the youngest child.
I asked about their food insecurity, and she reiterated what the referring organization had told me — they were living off fast food and whatever they could fit in a mini fridge. She told me about her youngest son’s nutrition requirements, and they were not being met with their current living conditions. The mother was overwhelmed with distress over their situation and the responsibility she felt to keep her children safe. This mother’s distress turned into tears of fear for their future.
Thanks to the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge, and all of you, we were able to provide this mother and children with emergency shelter for the past two weeks in a motel with two adjoining rooms, giving the children more room to play, and peace and quiet for the youngest child when he needs to rest. We also were able to provide food and grocery gift cards, as this motel room also contained a stove and refrigerator so they could eat home-cooked meals. We also provided much needed toiletries and personal care items.
This assistance helped them to live more comfortably until a rental was finally found this past week. The mother and five children will be finally moving out of the motel this coming week and into a home that will hopefully provide security and safety. We will be providing the security deposit and first two months rent to carry the mother until she can hopefully return to work. Meanwhile, she is waiting for her unemployment to begin soon and has applied for other housing and utility assistance.
The second woman helped due to the referring organization was a senior citizen who was getting by in the past by working side jobs driving and delivering. Due to the virus causing her driving job to be eliminated, she can no longer make her monthly budget. She did not have a legal lease in the rental she was sharing, so she was thrown out after falling two months behind in her portion of the rent.
She had gone out to get food, and came back to find her few belongings out on the curb and the locks changed. The senior woman had loaded up what she could fit in her car, and after two nights in her car, had gone to the referring organization for help. They had been able to put her in a motel for the past week, but now were unable to afford any more help to her. Since her income had not changed and her prospects of being able to pay both first month’s rent and security deposit in a new rental would not be possible, I knew we would have to provide assistance and guidance.
I spent some time looking over the information the referring organization had sent over, to familiarize myself with her situation. The remaining pieces of the puzzle I would have to obtain from the senior woman herself. I gave her a call to find out how we could successfully get this senior woman on the right path.
The senior woman answered her phone, and we began to go over her current situation. It was not ideal, but the senior woman remained healthy so far. She told me how she was willing to continue to work, and after hearing her social security income amount, it was obvious she needed to continue to work.
I asked about her eviction that had happened in May. She had been sharing a rental with someone, but did not have her name on the lease. I advised she make sure this detail is taken care of in any future rentals. She said, “Believe me, I will never make that mistake again.”
We went over her budget line by line, and we worked together to make a new budget.
I was surprised by the woman’s age, as she had still been working long hours before she lost her job. Most people I work with in their later 70s have several chronic conditions they are dealing with. The senior woman told me how she had always taken good care of herself throughout her life.
We talked about family, and I learned she was divorced for many years. She did not have any living children, as she had lost two children over the years. The senior woman cried as she told me about those loses, saying: “I think about them every day. I will always be their mother.”
She shared her heartbreak, and how the painful loses had added to one of many reasons her marriage had failed.
We talked about her continuing ability to work, and she admitted to feeling more of her age over the past few months. She added: “The past few months have been very hard on me physically and spiritually. In all my years, this is the first time I have needed to ask for help and been homeless. The stress has aged me considerably.”
I told her about a work-from-home opportunity that had been brought to my attention by one of our clients. I gave her the information, and she was very happy to look into it further, saying, “Now, all I need is a home to work from.”
I told her about all of you and how our matching grant donors had wanted to help people especially hurt by the COVID-19 crisis. The senior woman again began to cry, saying, “I never knew there were so many good people in our community.”
I assured her there are many, and that they would be making sure she had a safe place to call home.
After several phone calls to contacts I have made over the years, I was able to find a small studio apartment that had been overlooked by several renters due to its size. Most people need room for children or two adults, but this tiny apartment would be perfect for this senior woman. It would allow her to have a lease in only her name, and to move out of the motel immediately. We would provide the first two months rent and security deposit for the senior woman, along with a new bed and several pieces of furniture from a local charity resale shop. We also would provide gift cards for food, and have a needed car repair done.
For her part, the senior woman had looked into the work-from-home company I had given her, and would be starting once she was settled in her apartment. This small income would go a long way to help her in her tight budget, preventing a future eviction. I also referred her to applying for senior housing assistance so she could get on a waiting list right away.
We were happy we could help these women and children during such troubling times. No time is a good time to be homeless, but now more than ever we need to prevent this fate. We feel blessed we were able to prevent these two high-risk referrals from any unnecessary exposure to the COVID-19 virus and the danger of becoming homeless, thanks to all of you.
Thanks to the generous donors of the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge, every donation will be matched up to $50,000, doubling your donations. One hundred percent of your donation will be used to provide poverty relief, including shelter, food, transportation assistance, utilities, beds, toiletries and other daily necessities during the COVID-19 crisis.
Thank you and God bless you for your support during this especially troubling time. With each passing day, the need for assistance is greater. We will continue to be there to do what we can in a safe manner for all people involved with The Time is Now to Help. We thank you for your continued support during this difficult time, and we pray everyone stays safe and healthy. Thank you and God bless you.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
Please help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.
A very special thank you: COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge Donors, Mark and Natalie Reno, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, The Gallo Family Fund, Scott and Joyce Forsythe, Kunes Country Auto Group, Michael and Karen Kuhl, Joyce Byers, The Dan and Donna Casey Family Foundation, The Gary and Nancy Blemel Charitable Fund of InFaith Community Foundation, Dr. Mark and Cynthia Brower, Al & Dorothy Hermansen, Walworth Square LP, John Oregan, Shawna and Thomas Kneipper, Dean Taylor, Thomas Morrissy, Ron and Margaret Fosdick, Charles and Donna Freiberg, Beth and Jody Rendall, William and Susan Mackey, Mary Dunham, Nancy Dunn, Neil and Karen Martin, Bernd and Christine Kampe, Jeff Martin, Symoens Remodeling, Charles and Barbara Taylor, Dick and Jean Honeyager, William and Leslie Leith, Ada Duffey, Bert and Kristine Briggs, Dee Van Thorne, Ronald Neuman, George and Lauretta Clettenberg, Walter and Laverne Fredricks, David and Carol Hunecke, St. John’s Lutheran Church Women’s Mission Society, Philip and Helen Joyce, Judy Dishneau, Norman and Camille Briton, Gerald and Zoe Gorecki, Elizabeth Schneider, Richard and Mary Lou Huelskamp, Joseph and Beth Pizzo, Judith Caputo, David and Janice Powell, William and Helen Keough, Barbara Hill, Roland and Diane Marie Schroeder, Peter and Doborah Wendt, Dorothy Sullivan, Bernard and Nancy Kleiber, Harry and Patricia Buchert Jr., Badger Hardwoods of Wisconsin, and Beth Jurgensen.
Prayer chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Betty, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Sal, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Judy and Wendy.
Furniture donations: To donate furniture, please call Love Inc. 262-763-2743.
Please visit: www.timeisnowtohelp.org
