Opinion: Mother of three coping with job loss during coronavirus

Her utilities were farther behind due to her inability to keep up with her higher late winter bills. She had made payments, but not enough to pay off the full gas and electric bills. Her rent did not include these expenses. The mother said she had not used her air-conditioning yet except for the few hot days we have had. She said she had done this only because she has asthma, and with her breathing issues, she was having a hard time in the heat. She did not want to run up her electric bill by using it any more than minimally necessary. We would pay her overdue utilities and some extra to allow this mother and children to have air-conditioning over the upcoming hot summer months, since the mother did struggle with her breathing in the heat. She sent me a picture of her utility bills so I could review them with her. I did not note any extraordinary usage, and took note of her payments made towards the accounts over the past few months.