Opinion: Mother of two struggles to keep going without a job

Dear W.C.,
Twenty-five years ago, you helped my grandma when she was raising me after my mom died. I remember some of the poverty we lived in, and even going hungry a few times, but I always felt loved. On the days we went hungry, I remember my grandma crying. Now I know those were tears of fear and shame over not being able to feed me. Once you helped my grandma and me, that all changed. We moved into a different neighborhood, and my grandma was able to work again. It made such a difference in both our lives. We never went hungry again. I can never thank you enough for the guidance and the help that was provided to us.
Now, I am an adult and a single mother to two wonderful children. My grandma passed away last year, and she was the only family I had left. I lost my job early this year when the company I work for shut down due to the virus. I worked from home for a few weeks, and then they shut down completely. I applied for unemployment, but have not received it yet. I used my stimulus check to pay our overdue rent and utilities, but now I am behind again. I was able to sell some of my belongings, kid’s clothes and toys on Facebook Marketplace to have enough money for food. Now that I have sold everything I can, we have nothing else to fall back on.
I do not receive child support, as my ex-husband passed away a few years ago. The only thing I have left is my car, and I do not want to lose that, as I am hopeful I will have a job again soon. I recently remembered your charity, and decided to look you up online. I could not believe you are still helping people just like you were 25 years ago. I always remember all the good things my grandma said about “The Time is Now to Help,” and I am hopeful you can help us just like you helped my grandma and me so many years ago.
Dear Readers,
The good news this week is we have nearly matched the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge. These matching challenge funds are critical to the assistance we are providing at this time. So many people are reaching out to us now that their stimulus funds are depleted, and only some of the people in our communities have been able to return to work.
As is the case with the woman who wrote this letter, there are many businesses that will not be able to come back from this crisis. There just will not be a place to return to work.
I called the woman who wrote this letter to learn more about her current situation. When she answered her phone, we began our long conversation. The woman shared with me how her grandmother had done so well for many years after our assistance. The woman shared: “Your help really changed her life. She said you helped her change her mind set, which helped her have a more positive outlook. She watched you on CNN Heroes and cried when she saw your story. She told everyone she knew about your charity.”
I was moved hearing how we had touched her grandmother in such a special way. I rarely get to hear how one of the recipients of our assistance lives out the rest of their lives in a better way thanks to our charity work.
We were ready to talk about what assistance this mother and children needed, so the mother asked if I could hold on a second. I listened as the caring mother had the children move to their room while we talked. When she came back on the line, she thanked me for my patience, and said: “I do not want them to know everything we are going through financially. They don’t need to know all the stressful details.”
I agreed with her reasoning, as so many children right now are listening to their parents as they stress and worry about the future, which in turn causes them to stress and worry as well. I know we can’t hide everything from our children, but we do not need to add extra stress to their lives right now.
The woman told me about her two children, her sons aged 12 and 10. Like all mothers, she worried about their future, especially about them catching the virus. She told me what it was like trying to keep two active boys inside for months, and how she worried now every time they went for a bike ride or played basketball. We both agreed it is a different world, a more dangerous world.
She then told me her younger son has diabetes, and she knows this is a risk factor that puts him at greater risk for complications. She insists they wear masks, but had concerns about the comments, even from adults, over their wearing them. She said: “I’ve had a person actually laugh at us, which is very upsetting to my boys. I don’t understand why people would try to make us feel bad about being extra cautious.”
We went on to talking about their budget. She did share the good news that her unemployment was scheduled to begin that week. This income would help them greatly going forward. For now, her overdue rent and utilities were her main concern. She shared with me the small amount she had made from selling her used belongings, but she was grateful she had those funds to prevent her boys from going hungry. The mother explained how they tried to all eat a healthy balanced diet so her son did not feel like he had to eat different foods than the rest of the family.
We talked about her lack of child care, if she returned to work and school did not resume in the fall. I have heard this concern from several people over the past week. We will have to deal with this concern once there are actually enough jobs to return to.
The mother sent me pictures of her bills and a budget she had written out. We went over the budget line by line, and I offered her some suggestions to help ease her monthly shortfall. She told me about her loss of health insurance and how she had to pay out of pocket for her son’s insulin the past month. She said she has since been approved for state health care, and hopes this will ease that burden. With a child with a chronic health condition, she needs to maintain health coverage at all times.
The woman sent me a picture of her car, and I had some concerns about her tires. She told me an additional repair that was needed for the car, so I approved her for a car repair and new tires. These would provide safe transportation for health care and eventual employment.
When we were done going over all her expenses, the woman said: “I was so ashamed having to ask you for help. I feel so much better now. Just like grandma said, you took away all my stress and worries. Thank God I found your website and contacted you, or else we would have ended up homeless and hungry.”
When I told the mother how we were going to help them by paying their overdue rent, utilities and provide gift cards for food, toiletries and clothing, in addition to her new tires and car repair, the mother began to cry. She asked, “How have you been able to do this for so many years?”
I told her how our charity works and then I told her about all of you, and how you support our charity work. She thought it was amazing how our supporters have provided thousands of people with poverty relief for over 30 years. She finally said: “My grandma was right. You are a special man.”
I told her, “No, it is all of us working together that make our poverty relief so special.”
She agreed and said she would keep all of us in her prayers.
The following week, I heard from the mother. She called and left me a beautiful voicemail, thanking all of us again for the assistance we provided. She cried tears of gratitude, and then put her boys on the phone, and I listened as they both said, “Thank you, Mr. Sal, and everyone who helped us.”
Thank you and God bless you for allowing us to provide this assistance.
Thanks to the generous donors of the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor $50,000 Challenge, every donation will be matched up to $50,000, doubling your donations. One hundred percent of your donation will be used to provide poverty relief, including shelter, food, transportation assistance, utilities, beds, toiletries and other daily necessities during the COVID-19 crisis.
Thank you and God Bless you for your support during this especially troubling time. With each passing day, the need for assistance is greater. We will continue to be there to do what we can in a safe manner for all people involved with The Time is Now to Help. We thank you for your continued support during this difficult time, and we pray everyone stays safe and healthy. Thank you and God bless you.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
