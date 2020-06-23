Opinion: Mother of two struggles to keep going without a job

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear W.C.,

Twenty-five years ago, you helped my grandma when she was raising me after my mom died. I remember some of the poverty we lived in, and even going hungry a few times, but I always felt loved. On the days we went hungry, I remember my grandma crying. Now I know those were tears of fear and shame over not being able to feed me. Once you helped my grandma and me, that all changed. We moved into a different neighborhood, and my grandma was able to work again. It made such a difference in both our lives. We never went hungry again. I can never thank you enough for the guidance and the help that was provided to us.

Now, I am an adult and a single mother to two wonderful children. My grandma passed away last year, and she was the only family I had left. I lost my job early this year when the company I work for shut down due to the virus. I worked from home for a few weeks, and then they shut down completely. I applied for unemployment, but have not received it yet. I used my stimulus check to pay our overdue rent and utilities, but now I am behind again. I was able to sell some of my belongings, kid’s clothes and toys on Facebook Marketplace to have enough money for food. Now that I have sold everything I can, we have nothing else to fall back on.