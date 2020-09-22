Opinion: Mother with diabetic daughter struggles without job

I called the mother and we introduced ourselves. The first question I had was about their food insecurity. She confirmed they had been struggling to keep up. I immediately set up a delivery of food and grocery gift cards with one of our volunteers. Even if we did not provide any other assistance, I would make sure they had enough food.

Once I had a volunteer set up to provide these things, we moved on to talking about her children. She told me about the many trips to the hospital with her daughter, the surgeries and procedures. The mother cried while she shared with me the hours spent at her daughters’ bedside while she was unconscious or recovering from surgery.

I know from past conversations with parents who care for their children with life-threatening conditions that it takes a strong parent to raise a child with such troubling medical problems. This mother may have been shedding tears over her daughter's suffering, but she was still one of the strongest mothers I’ve talked to. I was relieved when the mother told me how her daughter is more stable now than in previous years, and she would do anything to keep her that way. After hearing her story and knowing the financial impact this would have on their lives, I told the mother we would be able to help them get through this difficult period.