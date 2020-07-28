Opinion: Mother with diabetic son stuck living in a motel

The next day, I called and this time I caught the mother and son at their motel room. The mother was very happy to share that when she had called the landlord about her first choice in apartment, he had been immediately willing to let her rent the apartment when he heard The Time is Now to Help was providing her first month’s rent and security deposit. The kind landlord was glad he could be part of helping someone we had already investigated and put together a budget with. He knew we were doing our best to put our neighbors in need in situations where they succeeded going forward. He even gave a small reduction in her rent, to help her out during these difficult times.

The woman said she had been hesitant to tell the landlord that she was receiving assistance at first, not realizing it could work in her favor. She also was happy that the apartment would allow her son to be outside more, and was walking distance to school and parks when these things were finally safe once more.

We made the final arrangements for the remainder of their assistance, setting up a time to drop off the checks needed and arranging a time for the beds to be delivered. We referred her to a charity thrift store to pick up the few pieces of furniture she would need. This would help the other charity in its mission work as well. The mother also shared that she would be beginning to work from home as soon as they were moved in.