Opinion: Mother with diabetic son stuck living in a motel

Dear W.C.,
I have been living in a motel since May due to losing my job and then my apartment. I have an eight-year-old son who I have full custody of since my divorce two years ago. My ex-husband was paying child support until he got COVID and ended up in the hospital in April.
Even when we had the stay-at-home orders, he was bragging about going out drinking with friends and not being careful. Thank God I had stopped him from any visitation with our son during this time period due to his unsafe choices. He is just now beginning to get back on his feet, so it will be some time before he is working again and able to pay his child support.
I was a hairstylist, but I have not been able to go back to work, because the salon I worked at is limiting the amount of customers they allow in the shop at one time. I am finally receiving my unemployment, but hope to be able to return to work soon. Paying for a motel room is very expensive, but I cannot allow my son to sleep in the car. He has diabetes, and I am doing everything I can to protect him from this virus, but it is not easy while living in a motel.
It is especially hard trying to feed him a healthy diet with only a mini fridge and a microwave, not to mention high food prices. I feel like we are trapped here, because there is no way I will ever be able to save up a security deposit and first month’s rent. I don’t know what else to do other than to ask you for help. You are my only hope for getting out of this motel and back to a somewhat normal life for my son and I.
Dear Readers,
For all of us who have shelter and financial security, it is hard to imagine what it would be like to be in the middle of this pandemic and become homeless. For whatever reason homelessness occurs — job loss, illness, accident, mental deficit — it is always difficult. During a pandemic it can be life-threatening.
Some may argue that this woman and child were lucky that they have a roof over their heads. That is true, until you realize the logistics of living in a motel for nearly two months. A motel is always more expensive than a long-term rental, and this expense prevents any efforts to save up a security deposit, there are limited capabilities for meal preparation and food storage, and most people cannot afford storage for all their belongings, losing valuable household necessities and supplies.
How could we leave a single mother and eight-year-old child living in a motel with no hope in sight? The Time is Now to Help is not just our name, it is the words we live by. It was the time to help this single mother and child.
I called the woman, and after introducing ourselves, we did not waste any time getting to talking about their current situation. The mother and child were at a park where her son was playing basketball alone. The mother told me how she has been diluting bleach and making a spray to disinfect everything her son touches, stating the high cost of disinfectant products and how hard they were to find. She also talked about how lonely her son was, as he has not been able to see any of his friends from school since this virus began.
These are things all of us are going through, but I am finding the loneliness hardest on our senior citizens and children. Especially those who have preexisting conditions that make them take that extra step to socially distance from family and friends.
I could hear the basketball hitting the ground in the background of our conversation. The mother occasionally shouted out encouragement and cheers to her son while we spoke about his father. There was not much more to learn about that situation that she had not already shared in her letter. The child support would begin as soon as her ex-husband began to receive his unemployment. It was not a large sum, but it would help her with food and some necessities for her son.
We went over her income and her job prospects. The mother shared not only her inability to find child care during the pandemic, but also her fear of bringing home the virus to her son who is at high risk due to his diabetes. They were legitimate concerns, and not the first time I had heard these voiced over the past few months. Until they can find a way to safely open schools or there is safe available child care, there are many people who will be unable to return to a work setting.
The mother talked about a possible opportunity for a job working from home, and if it worked out, they would have more income than from unemployment, as the amount she was receiving did not take into account the tips she had been receiving. Again, another problem I have encountered in helping people during this pandemic.
After reviewing the woman’s budget line by line, we were able to put together a reasonable budget she could live by going forward if they moved out of the motel and into an affordable rental. The woman sent me the few listings for apartments she had been able to find. There would be a two-week wait to get into either of the apartments, so I advised her to call about them and make sure they were still available. She did not want to wait the two weeks to get out of the motel, but for now it would be her only choice.
The woman said: “I don’t think I can afford another month here. We have used up all my stimulus money trying to keep up and also to pay my car payment. I don’t want to lose my car, as I need it for all my son’s medical appointments, and hopefully I will be able to return to being a hair stylist again in the future.”
I reminded her that none of us knows what the future holds, but we could help her with her motel room bill until she moves into an apartment so she would have enough money for her other expenses. This brought an audible sigh of relief from the mother, and I thought I heard her begin to cry.
I knew she was crying when I heard her son stop playing basketball and run over to his mother. I heard the son ask, “Mommy, why are you crying?” The mother asked me to hold on, and I overheard her telling him she was crying happy tears. That she was talking to an organization that was going to help them move into a home again. The boy let out a cheerful shout, and then he said, “Mommy you should be smiling, not crying.”
The mother reassured her son that she was very happy, and they would both be smiling again. She then encouraged the boy to go back to playing basketball while we finished our conversation. When she came back on the phone call, I, too, had tears in my eyes after listening to how we together were making such a positive change in their lives, removing their fears and pains of poverty.
With the continuing sound of the son’s basketball in the background, we discussed the areas of her budget she needed to change. We talked about their food insecurity and how that would improve once they were in an apartment. I told the mother how we could help that shortage with gift cards for food and other daily necessities. We also talked about the loss of some of their belongings. They would need new beds and a few pieces of furniture. These would be provided for them. The mother said she had been able to pack up most their household belongings, some were stacked in her car trunk and the rest were in her motel room. We would provide new sheets and bedding once the new beds were set up in the new apartment.
We made all these plans as if she had already been able to secure one of the rentals. Soon I heard the basketball stop again, and the mother asked me to hold on as she gave her son some juice and a snack. When she came back on the line, I knew it was time to end the call so she could take care of her son. I promised to have a volunteer drop off the gift cards later in the day outside the motel room, and to call back the next day to find out which rental they would be able to obtain.
The next day, I called and this time I caught the mother and son at their motel room. The mother was very happy to share that when she had called the landlord about her first choice in apartment, he had been immediately willing to let her rent the apartment when he heard The Time is Now to Help was providing her first month’s rent and security deposit. The kind landlord was glad he could be part of helping someone we had already investigated and put together a budget with. He knew we were doing our best to put our neighbors in need in situations where they succeeded going forward. He even gave a small reduction in her rent, to help her out during these difficult times.
The woman said she had been hesitant to tell the landlord that she was receiving assistance at first, not realizing it could work in her favor. She also was happy that the apartment would allow her son to be outside more, and was walking distance to school and parks when these things were finally safe once more.
We made the final arrangements for the remainder of their assistance, setting up a time to drop off the checks needed and arranging a time for the beds to be delivered. We referred her to a charity thrift store to pick up the few pieces of furniture she would need. This would help the other charity in its mission work as well. The mother also shared that she would be beginning to work from home as soon as they were moved in.
She was very excited for this new beginning for both her son and herself. We talked about keeping a positive attitude and our hopes of returning to normal again. I’m not sure if normal will look anything like it did in the past, but what I hear over and over again, more than the wants of going out to eat, to a bar or the movies, is the need for companionship. The loss of hugs from grandparents, parents, friends and loved ones is what we agreed we missed most.
If you are feeling alone and missing the companionship and hugs of your family and loved ones, please know you are not the only one feeling that way. We are all going through this together, and my hope is we will all be hugging each other at the end of this crisis.
For now, I hope you receive some comfort in knowing this mother will be able to do her best to keep her son safe and sheltered, thanks to all of you, Thank you and God bless you.
Thanks to the generous donors of the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor II $50,000 Challenge, every donation will be matched up to $50,000, doubling your donations. One hundred percent of your donation will be used to provide poverty relief, including shelter, food, transportation assistance, utilities, beds, toiletries and other daily necessities during the COVID-19 crisis.
Thank you and God bless you for your support during this especially troubling time. We will continue to provide our caring assistance, thanks to your support. Thank you and God bless you.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
