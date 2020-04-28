Opinion: Movies, boats and new cars among highlights of growing up

Today, of those wonderful boats, only the “Louise” and the “Polaris” remain.

Every morning during the summers, I would take swimming lessons at the Riviera beach. I hated those lessons. The lake’s water was always very cold in the morning, and I never did learn how to swim. But, as a teenager, I got involved in a game of tag on “Second Pier,” was tagged as it, and had no choice but to jump off the pier into water, which was way over my head. As I came to the surface, I was astonished to find that I actually could swim.

Perhaps all those swimming lessons that I had taken for so many years had finally paid off.

My friends and I always spent many hours at the Lake Geneva Public Library when it was located in an old wooden building that had been built as Asa Farr’s house in 1859. When the librarians, Ethel Brann and Mary Cattin, were not looking, we would furtively sneak through the stacks to where the encyclopedias were located and open a volume that had photographs of naked African women in it. But to my credit, I also checked out and read many orange-covered biographies of notable Americans such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Abraham Lincoln. I also brought tons of mysteries home for my grandmother to read.