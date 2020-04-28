Opinion: Movies, boats and new cars among highlights of growing up

In my last column, I offered 10 recollections of various activities that I had been engaged in while growing up in Lake Geneva, which I retrieved from my memory bank. In this column, I will recount 10 more activities that I engaged in while growing up in Lake Geneva during the 1940s and ’50s.
I spent many hours over the years in Lazzaroni’s bowling alley that was located in the basement of what today is called the Landmark Center at the southeast corner of Main and Broad streets, where I would hurl bowling balls down the alley hoping that they would knock down all 10 of the pins at the alley’s end. Although I was lucky on occasion to make a strike, I usually made a spare knocking down at least two pins.
I also watched with envy the older boys who as pin setters would hop down from their perches and reset the pins after a ball was bowled. I looked forward to the time when I would be old enough to be a pin setter. Alas, but that time never came, because automatic machines eventually replaced the human pin setters.
During the fall on Friday nights, I sat in the stands under the Friday Night Lights with my Uncle Tom, watching the Lake Geneva High School football team play Elkhorn, Delavan, Burlington and other area high school football teams. My heroes were LGHS football stars such as Jackie Gibbs, the Shumaker and the Krautkramer brothers, Larry McClarenon, Larry Margraf, Bob Hermansen, Carl Dahlin, Clyde Boutelle, George and Ray Thatcher, and Warren and John Hanak.
During the winters, I would sit in a seat high up in the LGHS auditorium and watch the LGHS basketball teams play other area high school teams. Among my heroes were LGHS basketball stars such as Tucker Rote, Rex Newcomb, and the great Dick Burnett.
Every Saturday afternoon, me and my friends would go to the Geneva Theater to watch the Saturday afternoon matinees. One of the movies that I will never forget was “Blackboard Jungle,” starring Glenn Ford and Eva Marie Saint, with a soundtrack featuring Bill Haley and the Comets playing “Rock Around the Clock,” which was the very first rock and roll song that I ever heard.
In the evenings and on Saturdays, I would go to the old YMCA at the southeast corner of Main and Lake streets (today’s Wrigley Drive), where I would play basketball. Our games were rough, tough affairs with plenty of fouls, none of which were ever called because there were no referees. I remember that the Y was always filled with a whiff of Judge Eddie Dunn’s cigars. Judge Dunn lived in a room on the Y’s second floor.
During the summers, my friends and I would go to the Riviera’s piers to watch the excursion boats come and go, including the old “Walworth,” the “Marietta,” the “Tilford S,” the “Tula,” the “Polaris,” the “Louise” and the launches, “Billie” and “Jackie.”
Today, of those wonderful boats, only the “Louise” and the “Polaris” remain.
Every morning during the summers, I would take swimming lessons at the Riviera beach. I hated those lessons. The lake’s water was always very cold in the morning, and I never did learn how to swim. But, as a teenager, I got involved in a game of tag on “Second Pier,” was tagged as it, and had no choice but to jump off the pier into water, which was way over my head. As I came to the surface, I was astonished to find that I actually could swim.
Perhaps all those swimming lessons that I had taken for so many years had finally paid off.
My friends and I always spent many hours at the Lake Geneva Public Library when it was located in an old wooden building that had been built as Asa Farr’s house in 1859. When the librarians, Ethel Brann and Mary Cattin, were not looking, we would furtively sneak through the stacks to where the encyclopedias were located and open a volume that had photographs of naked African women in it. But to my credit, I also checked out and read many orange-covered biographies of notable Americans such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Abraham Lincoln. I also brought tons of mysteries home for my grandmother to read.
During our gym classes at Central School, we would play kickball on the baseball diamond in Maple Park across the street from the school. Later, in 7th and 8th grade gym classes, we would play tag on the football field at the west end of Maple Park.
Al Heiling was our gym instructor. In these games, I always played quarterback, a position that I also played on the LGHS football team’s “B” squad (which was what the junior varsity team was then called.) During my freshman year in high school in 1956, I threw one touchdown pass against Wilmot, which Bobby DeGraf caught in the end zone. The “B” squad played its games at Dunn Field on Monday afternoons.
On an evening in October each year, the new car dealerships in Lake Geneva unveiled their newest models. The Chevy, Ford and Buick dealerships were then located in the downtown business district. My friends and I would go from one dealership to another, watching with great anticipation as the dealers pulled off the cloths covering the new models. Coffee, cider, and donuts were served to everyone who came to see the newest models.
It seemed like just about everybody who lived in Lake Geneva came out to see the new models. It was a very festive occasion, as Army surplus spotlights sent their beams of light high in the night sky.
Finally, I will never forget what I considered to be the highlight of each of my youthful years — the annual Memorial Day parade. With my friends, I would stand at the southeast corner of Main and Broad streets and watch the passing parade, which featured the Lake Geneva High School marching band, the Junior High band, the Northwestern Military and Naval Academy cadets, a U.S. Air Force contingent from the “radar base” at the southwest corner of Palmer Road and Highway 67, the Lake Geneva Fire Department’s trucks, the American Legion contingent, contingents of Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Brownies, and Girl Scouts, Lake Geneva’s mayor riding in an open convertible, the LGHS “Treble Clef” girls’ chorus, and the contingent of young “flower girls” who, during the Memorial Day ceremony, would place flowers at the Cenotaph in Library Park.
As I grew older, I marched in the Memorial Day parade, at first with the contingent of Cub Scouts and later with the Boy Scout contingent.
The annual Memorial Day parade foretold that school would be over in a week and we would have a three-month summer vacation ahead of us, a summer that would no doubt have new adventures in store for me and my friends.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
