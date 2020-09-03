Opinion: No, you do not have a 'right' to not wear a face mask

One other thing that COVID brutally ignores in its search for victims is the meaningless claim by some that they have a right to ignore science and data by refusing to wear a mask. COVID has proven itself relentlessly indifferent to those who continue to embrace denial.

One person dies in the U.S. every 77 seconds. On average, that means eight people will be dead before you finish reading this article.

And more than 1,000 will die before the end of the day.

Understand this: No right is absolute. None. Rights are conditional. The exercise of individual liberties depend upon whether or not they jeopardize the health, safety and general welfare of society. No one has the right to spread a lethal virus. No one has the freedom to kill their friends, neighbors or loved ones. Including those 250,000 super-spreading bikers in Sturgis, South Dakota.

There is nothing in the Bill of Rights that says you can become a “clear and present danger” to others. For example, the First Amendment guarantee of free speech does not extend to anyone who “falsely hollers FIRE in a crowded theater.”

Wisconsin is only the latest of 32 states to issue a mask mandate. For good reason. It saves lives.