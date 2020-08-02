Opinion: Oak Hill Cemetery a beautiful place that deserves honor

Oak Hill Cemetery is one of the most beautiful cemeteries in the United States.
It was begun in 1880 on land purchased by the Village of Geneva from Cyril Oatman, a longtime resident of Geneva who was a bachelor his entire life. At the time that he sold his land to Geneva, he was also a member of the Village’s Board of Supervisors. Such an arrangement might be considered a conflict of interest today, but it was not considered to be one in 1880.
The arrangements to purchase the land for the cemetery were made by a subcommittee of the Geneva Board of Supervisors consisting of the well known historian of Geneva/Lake Geneva (“Annals of Lake Geneva”) James Simmons, and the Rev. C.A. Williams, who operated a Boarding School for Boys on the north side of Main Street across from the lake. Williams’ Boarding School later became known as the “Victorian Lodging” before it was torn down and replaced by a huge modern house a few years ago.
The reason that the Village of Geneva created Oak Hill Cemetery was because the village’s cemetery, the Pioneer Cemetery, which had been established by the surveyor Thomas McKaig in 1837 when he platted the streets, alleys, and lots of what became the Village of Geneva, had become filled up and there were no longer any grave sites available.
The Pioneer Cemetery today does not look like it is filled up. That is because when Oak Hill Cemetery was opened, the families of many prominent Genevans who had been buried in the Pioneer Cemetery had their relatives bodies and tombstones transferred to Oak Hill, including the remains of one of Geneva’s seven founders, Robert Wells Warren.
The Pioneer Cemetery also does not appear to be filled up today because, over the past 173 years, many of its sandstone grave markers broke off and were piled up along the north fence of the cemetery. Eventually the broken gravestones were discarded, most likely in Lake Geneva’s dump which was located on Country Highway H, south of the city. Today it is the site of the Four Seasons Nature Preserve.
Through an intermediary, James Simmons and the Rev. C.A. Williams obtained the services of the famous landscape architect H.W.S. Cleveland to design Oak Hill. Cleveland had designed the landscapes of many American cemeteries, as well as the landscapes of some of the estates of wealthy Chicagoans on the shores of Geneva Lake. Cleveland probably was paid to design Oak Hill by the wealthy Sturges family, who owned estates on the shores of Geneva Lake, including Snug Harbor, the original name of today’s Covenant Harbor.
Among the many cemeteries that H.W.S. Cleveland had previously designed was the well known Oak Hill Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. It is likely that the name for the new cemetery in Geneva was “borrowed” from the Oak Hill Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.
James Simmons and the Rev. C.A. Williams selected the land for the Oak Hill Cemetery that the Village of Geneva purchased from Cyril Oatman because it was comprised of rolling hills covered with oak trees that the retreating glacier had carved from what became Geneva Lake 10,000 years ago. Simmons and Williams could not have selected a more beautiful site.
Oak Hill Cemetery is an historic venue, not only because of its beautiful setting but because many of the individuals who shaped Geneva/Lake Geneva’s history are buried there, as are many of Chicago’s wealthy and prominent 19th-century residents, including Richard T. Crane, founder of the Crane Plumbing Company, the Sturges family, Judge Nathaniel Sears, the S.B. Chapin family, and the J.B. Moore family.
In addition to these wealthy prominent residents of Chicago, buried in Oak Hill are thousands of ordinary residents of Geneva/Lake Geneva, including my grandparents, Thomas and Lillie Wardingle, and my uncle, Tom J. Wardingle, who raised me; my aunt and uncle, Frances Wardingle Malsch and her husband, William Malsch; and my good friend, Clyde Boutelle, and his family.
Among other prominent residents of Geneva/Lake Geneva buried in Oak Hill are John Burton, Lake Geneva’s wealthiest resident during the late 19th century and early 20th century, and Dr. Alexander Palmer, a prominent physician in Geneva before and after the Civil War.
Also buried in the Oak Hill Cemetery are 75 veterans of the Civil War whose names are recorded on a sign at the entrance to the cemetery erected by the Lake Geneva Historic Preservation Commission.
Current residents of Lake Geneva owe much to the efforts of James Simmons, the Rev. C.A. Williams, and H.W.S. Cleveland for creating Oak Hill Cemetery and facilitating its development into what is one of the most beautiful and historic cemeteries in the United States.
A year ago the Lake Geneva Historic Preservation Commission, of which I am a member, nominated Oak Hill Cemetery to be a National Historic Site. We have not yet heard whether our nomination of Oak Hill has been approved, but we certainly hope that it will be.
Oak Hill Cemetery surely deserves no less than this honor.
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
