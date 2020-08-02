Opinion: Oak Hill Cemetery a beautiful place that deserves honor

Oak Hill Cemetery is one of the most beautiful cemeteries in the United States.

It was begun in 1880 on land purchased by the Village of Geneva from Cyril Oatman, a longtime resident of Geneva who was a bachelor his entire life. At the time that he sold his land to Geneva, he was also a member of the Village’s Board of Supervisors. Such an arrangement might be considered a conflict of interest today, but it was not considered to be one in 1880.

The arrangements to purchase the land for the cemetery were made by a subcommittee of the Geneva Board of Supervisors consisting of the well known historian of Geneva/Lake Geneva (“Annals of Lake Geneva”) James Simmons, and the Rev. C.A. Williams, who operated a Boarding School for Boys on the north side of Main Street across from the lake. Williams’ Boarding School later became known as the “Victorian Lodging” before it was torn down and replaced by a huge modern house a few years ago.

The reason that the Village of Geneva created Oak Hill Cemetery was because the village’s cemetery, the Pioneer Cemetery, which had been established by the surveyor Thomas McKaig in 1837 when he platted the streets, alleys, and lots of what became the Village of Geneva, had become filled up and there were no longer any grave sites available.