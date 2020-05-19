Opinion: Out-of-work waitress needs assistance

Dear W.C.,

I was working two jobs and just making ends meet before the virus hit. I worked at a local restaurant part-time and also did home health care for someone on the side. Due to the restaurant closing and the person needing health care being afraid of any exposure I lost both jobs. I have an older son who lives out of state. When he got married he moved to his wife’s town so I am all alone here now. I have been selling my belongings on Facebook Market place just to try to pay this month’s rent. I applied for unemployment but it was denied as I did not show full-time work and I did not receive a 1099 or a W2 for the home care job. I don’t know how they think we can all get by without work or unemployment. I have not even received any stimulus money. I am really struggling even to buy food now much less pay my utilities and car payment. My son and his wife are also struggling so I cannot ask them for help. I have always been a hard worker and managed to get by but this time I don’t think I can on my own. It is really hard to ask for help but it is my only option now.