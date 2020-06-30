Opinion: Reflecting on dangerous days during the civil rights movement

The car that had smashed into us then pulled up on the right side of our car and tried to force our car off the road. I looked out my window and saw a white guy in the back seat of the car that was trying to force us off the road pointing a rifle directly at me. He was not more than a foot away, and I could see that he had bad teeth. His car had a Confederate flag flying from its radio antenna.

The woman driving our car drove faster and faster, and the car that had been trying to force us off the road pulled back behind us and smashed into the back of our car two or three more times. One of the two black carpenters in the back seat of our car said, “If they force us off the road, let us take care of them.”

I heard what I thought were pistols being cocked, and looked toward the back seat and saw that they both had .45s. The car behind us smashed into our car again. I looked ahead out of the front window and saw that the highway split a short distance ahead, with one lane leading off to the right probably to go around Montgomery while the other lane led into Montgomery. The car that had been smashing into us pulled up next to us again. and I saw the guy with bad teeth level his rifle directly at me. But by the time that he had gotten me sighted in, his car took the lane that bypassed Montgomery while we drove straight into Montgomery.