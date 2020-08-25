Opinion: Roommate leaves single mother unable to manage bills

Dear W.C.,

My so-called best friend and I were sharing an apartment until last month when she moved out unexpectedly to live with her boyfriend. I was shocked, because she had not told me anything about moving out, and when I contacted my landlord about our rent, he told me he was still missing her portion of last month’s rent that was supposed to have been paid by my friend before she moved out.

Now she is no longer answering my calls, since I called to ask her about the rent, and she will not tell me where she moved to, because she knows I will show up and ask for the rent money. I can’t believe she would do something like this. Even though I work full-time, she knows I can’t afford this on my own. Now I am left trying to pick up the pieces when I am a single mother with two children, and I had to use every penny I had to pay my bills this month.

I’ve cut back everywhere I can, including food and toiletries, and I haven’t been able to pay the full utility bill, as the landlord demanded payment of the back rent for last month or we would have started the eviction process. I don’t know where to turn, as I still have two more months on my lease and I can’t afford the rent on my own. Please help. I can’t be evicted with my children, especially with the extra risk from the virus.

Dear Readers,