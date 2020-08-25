Opinion: Roommate leaves single mother unable to manage bills

Dear W.C.,
My so-called best friend and I were sharing an apartment until last month when she moved out unexpectedly to live with her boyfriend. I was shocked, because she had not told me anything about moving out, and when I contacted my landlord about our rent, he told me he was still missing her portion of last month’s rent that was supposed to have been paid by my friend before she moved out.
Now she is no longer answering my calls, since I called to ask her about the rent, and she will not tell me where she moved to, because she knows I will show up and ask for the rent money. I can’t believe she would do something like this. Even though I work full-time, she knows I can’t afford this on my own. Now I am left trying to pick up the pieces when I am a single mother with two children, and I had to use every penny I had to pay my bills this month.
I’ve cut back everywhere I can, including food and toiletries, and I haven’t been able to pay the full utility bill, as the landlord demanded payment of the back rent for last month or we would have started the eviction process. I don’t know where to turn, as I still have two more months on my lease and I can’t afford the rent on my own. Please help. I can’t be evicted with my children, especially with the extra risk from the virus.
Dear Readers,
While it is a good solution for some people to share a rental with a friend or family member, for others it can be very difficult. I see many situations that end much like the one in this letter, and one person is left to carry the full weight of the rent responsibility that used to be covered by two or more people. The good thing I read about this situation was that it sounded like she was near the end of her lease, and that meant she could hopefully find a new affordable rental.
I called the woman, and after our introductions, I asked if it was a good time to talk. I could hear children talking and laughing and a dog barking in the background, so the woman asked me to hold on a moment. When she came back on the line, it was quieter and she confirmed she had moved to another room so we could speak in private.
I asked about her children, and she told me they were 12- and 14-year-old boys. Boys that age can eat a lot of food. When I questioned her about that, she admitted she had been skipping meals or eating less so they would have enough. While it is a loving sacrifice she was making for her children, it was not one we want our fellow creations to make. Going hungry so your children can eat is not a solution to poverty. Everyone should have enough healthy food to eat. I would review the woman’s budget with her, and no matter what is determined with other assistance, I knew we would be providing food assistance.
Since I had heard a dog barking in the background when I first called, I asked her what pets they had. The mother told me about the lovable mutt they had taken in when her youngest son had begged for a dog. She told me her son struggled with some learning disabilities, and the dog helped to keep him calm and focused. The mother said: “It is amazing the change I have seen in my boy since we adopted Maggie. He really took the time to train her and walk her, and she has been such a comfort to all of us during this pandemic.”
I asked about the dog’s food, and she told me she had been buying the cheapest dog food she could find, but it was upsetting the poor dog’s stomach. I told her we would include some extra funds to purchase a better food for Maggie, since she is part of their family and helping them all get through these difficult times. The woman was so surprised by this, and I could hear the emotion in her voice when she thanked us for including their beloved Maggie in our assistance.
I asked the woman about her ex-roommate and questioned her about the rent she owed due to her unexpected departure. The woman said her friend had been paying for a third of the rent, which allowed them both to live in a home versus an apartment. Now the woman knew her option would most likely be to move back into an apartment. She shared her difficulty in finding one she could afford. We discussed the housing shortage that seems to be in our area. There are so many people looking for affordable rentals at this time. I gave her some ideas to try and also offered to provide first month’s rent and security deposit if she found one she could afford after that initial assistance.
To prevent her from having an eviction on her record, which would make it even more difficult to find a place to rent, we would pay the following months rent to give them time to find an affordable apartment and pack. This also would allow her to finish her lease without penalties.
We reviewed her budget together line by line. She received a small amount for child support, and she was working full time at a nursing home as a CNA. With this income, she could afford a much smaller rental than what she was presently in and still afford enough for food, utilities, her car payment and rent, but not much else. Her budget would be tight, but she would not have to skip meals any longer. We worked together on her budget to determine what would be the right amount for her to pay for rent. Once that was determined, she would be able to look for a rental that would fit into her budget.
The woman told me about her fear every day she went to work that she would catch the virus or even unknowingly spread it to those in her care. She told me about the people she cares for, and how some of them felt like family to her. She said: “There are so many people who have no family to visit or are not allowed any visitors right now. I am the only person they get to talk to some days, so I always try to put on a smile for them no matter what I am going through at home or what is going on in the world.”
I commended her on her dedication to the people in her care, especially during these difficult times. Then, she added: “I could have gone on unemployment, but I would have felt terrible knowing how much they would miss me. I knew they would appreciate me being there.”
Once again I was impressed with her dedication to the fellow creations in her care.
We talked about the children’s upcoming school year, and she voiced her misgivings just like every other parent I have talked to. The woman told me how her boys want to go back to school, and she needs the help with their schooling while she is at work, but at what risk to them, the teachers and the students’ families?
She finally said: “We will just have to see what the next few months bring. Hopefully my boys don’t bring the virus home to me, and then I bring it to work with me if I am asymptomatic. It is just such a scary time for all of us.”
Before ending our call, I went over the assistance I knew would be what she needed to get them out of their present precarious position. We would be helping with the already listed rent, security deposit and first month rent, grocery gift cards for food and pet food, help bringing her utilities up to date, gas for her car and gift cards for clothing and school supplies for the boys.
When she heard the help she would be receiving, she began to cry. The woman tearfully said, “I had no idea you could help us this much.” I told her about all of you and how your donations made our assistance possible. She then cried tears of gratitude for all of you, and promised to pray for our charity work, adding: “If my son’s and I needed help, even with me working full-time and being very frugal, anyone could end up in this position. I am so thankful you are there for anyone who has been experiencing the stress and fear over eviction like I have. God bless all of you.”
The following month, a new rental was found, and after we provided our much needed first month rent and security deposit, the mother, her two sons and Maggie were able to move in. After speaking further with the mother before she moved, she admitted they had very old and even broken beds. We added three new beds to their list of assistance, along with a few household items that had been taken by her roommate when she moved out, her vacuum, pans and bedding.
All this life-changing assistance was thanks to you. Thank you and God bless you for allowing us to continue our life-changing good works throughout this pandemic.
Thanks to the generous donors of the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor II $50,000 Challenge, every donation is being matched up to $50,000, doubling your donations. One hundred percent of your donation is being used to provide poverty relief, including shelter, food, transportation assistance, utilities, beds, toiletries and other daily necessities during the COVID-19 crisis. Thank you and God bless you for your support during this especially troubling time. We will continue to provide our caring assistance, thanks to your support. Thank you and God bless you.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
