Opinion: Single mom struggles after job loss

I immediately called the single mother to share the good news. Not only would she not become homeless now, she also should be able to keep up with the apartment going forward with the additional savings in her rent. I told the mother about the jobs she would be required to do each week, cleaning up the laundry room and vacuuming the entrance, mowing the lawn and emptying the common area trash can. The mother asked, “Is that it?”

When I shared with her that the building only had three apartments and hers would be on the top floor, she was very happy for this opportunity. She said: “It will be so nice to not have to stress about my ability to pay my rent each month. The Time is Now to Help has been a godsend. How can I ever thank you?”

I told her about all of you, and the only thanks we needed was her continued prayers for our charity and the people we help. She promised both she and her daughter would say many prayers of thanksgiving for our assistance.

We talked about any additional needs they may have, and she hesitantly shared that her daughter needed shoes and clothing, and they were in need of toiletries. The mother said: “We have gotten by with just the bare minimum for the past few months, and even with my careful stock up on items before my job ended, we are out of many things.”