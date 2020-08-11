Opinion: Single mom struggles after job loss

Dear W.C.,
I was doing well as a single mother until the COVID virus started. I was working as a waitress when my daughter was in school. Ever since the stay-at-home orders began and the restaurant I worked at for five years closed, we have been struggling. I applied for unemployment, but it was delayed. By the time I was approved for unemployment, I was already a month and a half behind in my rent.
During this time, my lease was up for renewal, and my landlord decided to not renew our lease. I have to be out in one week, but have nowhere to go. I need to go back to work, but I am afraid of my exposure to the virus, and I do not have access to child care for my daughter without school. My daughter is only seven years old, and doesn’t really understand what we are going through.
I cry every night, worrying we will soon be living in my car. I don’t know how I will explain that to my daughter. I feel like such a failure. I can’t believe how fast we went from secure and happy to living on the verge of homelessness and afraid. Please help us.
Dear Readers,
The correspondences we are receiving now are becoming more and more desperate. Many of the people we have been helping so far did not receive the unemployment benefits that prevented many fellow Americans from enduring hunger and homelessness. Some received delayed benefits or were still working at reduced rates. Some were already on disability and had other life events that put them behind, such as car repairs or medical care.
No matter the reason for desperately needed poverty relief, we are entering a new phase where the need for poverty relief may be even greater. Thank you for your continued support that has allowed us to continue our poverty relief assistance throughout this pandemic.
I made plans to call this worried single mother in hopes of alleviating her fear of pending homelessness. Having helped many already homeless people this month has been challenging and at times disheartening. It can be very difficult to find affordable rental units right now, especially if you have an eviction on your record or need more than two bedrooms. I was hopeful this single mother did not have either of these added complications.
I keep seeing the numbers of homelessness increasing each week, as full-time jobs are still difficult to find and also to maintain, due to the lack of child care or fear of exposure to the virus. It sounded like this single mother did have these concerns, but I would ask these questions in our phone interview. I called the number provided in her email and waited for her to answer. We both introduced ourselves, and after asking if it was a good time to talk, the mother answered: “I have been waiting anxiously for your call. It is always a good time to talk to you.”
I heard the word anxiously, and I know that is what many people are feeling. There is much anxiety and stress in our world right now, and any amount our poverty relief efforts can alleviate helps to make our world a better place.
I listened as the single mother told me about her past. She told me about her job as a waitress for over five years, her ex-husband who paid a very small amount of child support for the past few months since he, too, has been out of work, and her difficulties in obtaining unemployment. She told me how quickly she and her daughter went through her small savings, having used most of it to purchase food and make her car payments while waiting on her unemployment.
She told me about a bad flu they had both endured in March that could possibly have been COVID, but they had never been tested. The mother said: “As a waitress, you are really in danger of catching this virus. From touching dirty plates to people not wearing masks and shouting their orders at you. And the amount of people I was in contact with each day, I am almost positive that I probably had COVID and then passed it to my daughter. At least we both recovered, but I do not want to ever go through that again.”
The mother told me about the six weeks after they recovered when she had no income and fell behind in all their bills except her car payment. She had not wanted to risk losing her car, as it was the only thing she nearly owned and she knew she needed it to return to work someday. The mother told me about some online courses she had been taking to learn some office skills. Her hope was to get a job she could do from the safety of home, and to allow her to stay home with her daughter. She already had been making inquiries into this possibility for a job. Her biggest concern, though, at this moment was her pending homelessness at the end of this week. The mother said: “Without a home, it doesn’t matter if I even have a job. I can’t work from my car.”
We talked about her options, and if she had any special requirements for an apartment such as a pet. The single mother admitted she would like to someday have a dog or a cat, but she knew right now was not a good time for her to adopt one. With this information in mind, we went over the many apartments she had inquired about. There were very few that fell within her income level, and as she was still waiting for housing assistance, it would be extremely difficult.
We finally discussed a one-bedroom option that was nearly the size of a studio, but it did include some utilities and had a laundry facility. It also had stairs with no elevator, but since the mother and daughter did not have disabilities, this could be a good option for them. When the single mother told me the rent amount, I knew it would probably be the only one we would find that she could hopefully afford. I told the mother I would call the landlord and see if I could help her get the rental. We ended our call with a promise I would call her back as soon as I finished my conversation with the landlord. Her anxiety over pending homelessness was so great, I did not want to stress her any more than necessary.
I called the landlord, and once I explained who I was and what our charity does for people going through hard times, I found her to be a compassionate person. We went over the details, and she shared with me some jobs the single mother could do around the small apartment building to help reduce her rent. I was sure the single mother would be capable of these things, and happy for the money it would save her. With a promise of our charity providing the security deposit and first two months rent, the landlord agreed to the reduced rent amount. The landlord stated the apartment would be ready at the end of the week for the mother and daughter.
I immediately called the single mother to share the good news. Not only would she not become homeless now, she also should be able to keep up with the apartment going forward with the additional savings in her rent. I told the mother about the jobs she would be required to do each week, cleaning up the laundry room and vacuuming the entrance, mowing the lawn and emptying the common area trash can. The mother asked, “Is that it?”
When I shared with her that the building only had three apartments and hers would be on the top floor, she was very happy for this opportunity. She said: “It will be so nice to not have to stress about my ability to pay my rent each month. The Time is Now to Help has been a godsend. How can I ever thank you?”
I told her about all of you, and the only thanks we needed was her continued prayers for our charity and the people we help. She promised both she and her daughter would say many prayers of thanksgiving for our assistance.
We talked about any additional needs they may have, and she hesitantly shared that her daughter needed shoes and clothing, and they were in need of toiletries. The mother said: “We have gotten by with just the bare minimum for the past few months, and even with my careful stock up on items before my job ended, we are out of many things.”
Some of the things mentioned they were in need of included toilet paper, personal hygiene items and cleaning supplies. I told her these are things we could help provide. She began to cry, and I knew these were tears of relief, relief from the constant fear and stress of pending homelessness and poverty. The mother tried to apologize for these tears, but I told her it was time to let all those fears and stress go. We, together, were there to help.
By the end of the week, they were moved into their new apartment. We also provided a new twin bed for the daughter, as I had learned from the mother she was still sleeping on her crib mattress that was much too small. New bedding and some much-needed household necessities were added to her list of assistance.
I told the mother we had included a little extra, so she could pick out a few new things for her daughter. This brought more tears from the mother as she again thanked us for our generosity, adding that she had not been able to get so much as new pencils for her daughter for months. I was grateful that thanks to all of you, we could provide this extra gift to a child who is probably struggling to understand all the many changes in her life right now.
As we continue our good works throughout this pandemic, we have all of you to thank. The family that was moved from a car to a motel this past week has you to thank. The homeless pregnant woman with no family that was provided a rented room and food until she can move into her apartment has you to thank. The senior citizen who was living without much-needed food and medications has you to thank. All these people were helped this past week, thanks to your support. Thank you and God bless you.
Thanks to the generous donors of the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor II $50,000 Challenge, every donation will be matched up to $50,000, doubling your donations. One hundred percent of your donation will be used to provide poverty relief, including shelter, food, transportation assistance, utilities, beds, toiletries and other daily necessities during the COVID-19 crisis. Thank you and God bless you for your support during this especially troubling time. We will continue to provide our caring assistance thanks to your support.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
