Opinion: Sisters living together struggle to pay their bills

Dear W.C.,
I live with my sister who has special needs ever since my mother passed away last year. My sister is now in a wheelchair due to the disabilities she’s struggled with since she was a teenager. We live in my duplex, since my mother’s home was so run down it was nearly condemned. She had a second mortgage on the home, so every penny of its sale was used to pay off her debt.
My mother had not ever applied for any assistance for my sister, so she used the money from her second mortgage to get by. I was working before the COVID thing began, but now I am unemployed. My sister needs around-the-clock care, and I can’t risk bringing this virus home to her, since she already has problems breathing and is on oxygen.
I applied to be my sister’s paid caregiver, but have not been approved yet. I was not approved for unemployment, so we have been trying to get by on my sister’s assistance, which barely pays for her care, much less any rent or utilities. I have used all my life savings over the past six months, and we are now behind in our rent and utilities. We also need food and other personal needs for my sister.
It is so humbling having to ask for a handout when I have been a hard worker and taken care of myself my whole life. I know I could get by, even go hungry or live without utilities, but I can’t ask my sister to do those things. At this point in her life, she no longer has the mental capacity to understand why we do not have her favorite food, why her favorite shows aren’t on TV any more, or why I can’t turn on the air-conditioning when it’s hot inside.
It has been difficult trying to explain these things to her. We can live without those things, but we cannot become homeless or go hungry. Please consider my sister and I for your assistance program.
Dear Readers,
Caring for a loved one with special needs can be very difficult at any time, but when you are also dealing with a pandemic, and struggling due to poverty, it is even more challenging. As in all things, even the COVID-19 virus has been proven to be worse for the poverty stricken. We would hopefully be able to ease some of the risk factors and suffering for these two sisters caused by poverty.
I called the sister who had written us the letter requesting assistance. She sounded stressed when she answered the phone, and I thought I heard a child crying in the background, but she had not said anything about children in her letter. The sister apologized and explained her sister was having, with no better way to describe it, a breakdown.
When I asked if she needed me to call back, she answered: “No. She has a hard time understanding things sometimes, and then she gets frustrated. She wants to watch TV, but we can’t afford the channels with her favorite animal shows. It’s really the only thing she enjoys, but I had to choose between that and food.”
I continued to listen to the disabled sister crying in the background, and it was very hard to talk. It was very sad listening to the disabled sister in such distress. The sister asked if I could hold on a moment, and I listened as she did her best to calm her down, speaking soothingly until her sobbing quieted. She came back on the phone and apologized again, but I reassured her the apology was not necessary. I thought if I was becoming more and more disabled and no longer able to understand why things had changed in my life, I, too, would get frustrated.
With the disabled sister now quiet, we went on to talking about the letter she had written. I asked her questions about her mother and the financial problems she had left behind when she passed away.
The sister said: “My mother was a good caregiver for my sister her whole life, but the last few years were hard on her. She was struggling more than she ever told me, both physically and financially. My sister needed more lifting and physical help, but she never said a word or asked for my help. I thought she had applied for financial assistance, she told me she had, but she never received any. When my mom died, my sister regressed even further. The doctors say she should not get much worse than she is now, but she seems to get more and more upset every day we are inside the house here without something to take her mind off things.”
There are many people I know who are not disabled who share the same feelings of isolation, so I could certainly be sympathetic to someone who did not understand the changes and challenges in our world right now.
I asked the sister about her previous job, she had worked full-time until taking over care for her sister almost a year ago. Once she realized her sister’s need for around-the-clock care and the financial mess her mother had left behind, she knew she could no longer even work part-time. She told me how shocked she had been at first when her days were filled with personal hygiene assistance, feeding and paperwork.
She said: “I don’t know how my aged mother was able to do everything. Well, obviously, she did not, and that is why it was such a disaster.”
We talked about her relationship with her mother and how they had not always been close. The woman said: “That may be why I did not know what she was going through. She always kept things from me.”
I asked how things were with her sister now, and after a moment she answered: “She is no longer regressing. In fact, other than the occasional breakdown over the TV, she is doing better than before. I have been doing exercises with her and trying to get her to eat healthier food when we have it.”
I knew that was something we could help with also.
I asked about the additional assistance she had applied for and any correspondence she had received. It looked promising that she would soon be approved as the sister’s family caregiver, allowing her to be paid for some of the care-giving she provided. This income from care-giving, combined with the sister’s income, would allow them to pay their rent and have enough money left for food and utilities.
We reviewed the woman’s budget line by line. She sent me pictures of some of her bills and late notices. She sent me pictures of her checking account balance and a warning from her landlord about beginning the eviction process. The sister was understandably distressed over the possibility of being evicted, and we both knew that many evictions are now taking place. I asked the sister how she felt about her rental, and she told me how it was perfect for her sister and herself. The woman’s rent was very reasonable, so it was my goal to keep these sisters in their current rental. A move or eviction would be very detrimental for the disabled sister who was just beginning to feel safe and secure there, and the risk of any exposure to the virus during a move or motel stay would be too risky due to her high risk of complications.
After reviewing her expenses and finding them in need of rent assistance, utility assistance and food, I asked if there was anything else they would need. The sister hesitated and finally said: “I have such a hard time asking for any help. I am so grateful for what you have already offered.”
I knew that to mean there was something else they needed, but she was hesitant to ask. I asked again, “Is there anything else The Time is Now to Help can do for you both?”
She finally asked: “Do you provide wheelchairs? My sister is in an old wheelchair that does not fit her properly, and is very difficult to roll. She does not qualify for any wheelchair assistance for another two years.”
I asked her to send me pictures, and when she did I could see what she meant. I put her in touch with the company we order wheelchairs from at a discount. She could not believe that we would be able to provide this. She said, “I had applied for a wheelchair for my sister this year, and she has been declined, but I talk to you for an hour and my sister will finally have a wheelchair she can use properly.”
The woman began to cry, and she cried so hard I heard the disabled sister ask: “What’s the matter, sissy? Don’t cry.”
This seemed to make her cry even harder, so I waited while the sisters talked.
When the sister was finally able to talk, I again asked if there was anything else we could do. The sister answered: “You have done more than enough already. I am overwhelmed by your generosity.”
I took that opportunity to tell her about all of you and how your generosity is what made our assistance to them and others even possible. Her answer was: “I did not know there were good people like that still in this world. I have been so upset over the meanness, the intolerance in our world right now. You and your supporters have shown me that it is not all bad, and there are good people out there.”
And she is right. It is not all bad when we have wonderful people like all of you who want to share relief with all who are in need, removing their pains of poverty.
The following month found these two women finally able to get by, thanks to her approval as a family caregiver and all of our assistance. With our assistance that paid their overdue rent and a month in the future, paying their utilities up to date and a month ahead, providing grocery gift cards so they could purchase much-needed healthy food and personal hygiene products and a new wheelchair, we have changed their life tremendously. Their days are no longer filled with the stress and pains of poverty. We also provided a little extra assistance so the disabled sister could have her much-loved animal shows at a very minimal amount. The happiness it provided her was a gift from all of us.
Thank you for the gifts you share with the poverty stricken throughout our communities.
Thanks to the generous donors of the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor II $50,000 Challenge, every donation is being matched up to $50,000, doubling your donations. One hundred percent of your donation is being used to provide poverty relief, including shelter, food, transportation assistance, utilities, beds, toiletries and other daily necessities during the COVID-19 crisis. Thank you and God bless you for your support during this especially troubling time.
We will continue to provide our caring assistance, thanks to your support. Thank you and God bless you.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
