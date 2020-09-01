Opinion: Sisters living together struggle to pay their bills

She said: “I don’t know how my aged mother was able to do everything. Well, obviously, she did not, and that is why it was such a disaster.”

We talked about her relationship with her mother and how they had not always been close. The woman said: “That may be why I did not know what she was going through. She always kept things from me.”

I asked how things were with her sister now, and after a moment she answered: “She is no longer regressing. In fact, other than the occasional breakdown over the TV, she is doing better than before. I have been doing exercises with her and trying to get her to eat healthier food when we have it.”

I knew that was something we could help with also.

I asked about the additional assistance she had applied for and any correspondence she had received. It looked promising that she would soon be approved as the sister’s family caregiver, allowing her to be paid for some of the care-giving she provided. This income from care-giving, combined with the sister’s income, would allow them to pay their rent and have enough money left for food and utilities.