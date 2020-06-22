Opinion: Social issues converge into combined motive for protest

Rob Ireland, the general manager of the Lake Geneva Regional News, suggested that I write a column noting the differences between the protests that occurred in the 1960s and those that have occurred in the wake of George Floyd’s alleged murder by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020.
While I have only watched on TV the current protests that have occurred in more than 140 cities all across the United States in the wake of Floyd’s death, as a much younger person, I participated in many of the protests that occurred during the 1960s, especially the protests that occurred in Alabama, Madison, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C.
I graduated from Badger High School in 1960 and worked at the Lake Geneva Post Office delivering mail from December 1959 to 1966. My father, Bernard F. Quinn Jr., and my uncle, Tom J. Wardingle, had also been letter carriers for the Lake Geneva Post Office. From 1960 to 1962, I attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. In 1962, I transferred to the University of Wisconsin in Madison, from which I graduated in 1964.
In February 1965, while a graduate student in history at the University of Wisconsin, I became a founder of the Madison Committee to End the War in Vietnam after the U.S. had bombed the cities of Hanoi and Haiphong in North Vietnam. The M.C.E.W.V.’s newsletter was named “The Crisis,” after the publication of the NAACP that W.E.B. Du Bois had founded.
I became a leader of the anti-Vietnam War movement in Madison until the movement subsided in 1971. In March 1965, I had dropped out of the UW Graduate School and went south to Selma, Alabama, where I joined the civil rights movement. While in Alabama, I was almost killed three times by white racists.
At the conclusion of the march from Selma to Montgomery, I was in charge of security on the speaker’s platform at the Alabama State Capital where a massive rally was held. I like to say that I was the next speaker after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at the rally — which I was — but his speech was far more eloquent than mine. I simply told participants at the rally where to meet their buses after the rally concluded.
After participating in the march from Selma to Montgomery, I returned to Madison where I got a job working at the Wisconsin Historical Society, and I resumed my participation in the anti-Vietnam War movement. I helped organize and spoke at every anti-war march and demonstration from 1965 to 1971.
The biographical information that I have provided should serve as background for my analysis of the difference between the protests of the 1960s and those of today.
In the first instance, the protests during the 1960s were against what were considered to be two specific injustices. In the civil rights movement, which occurred primarily in the southern United States, the protests were against the segregation of African Americans by whites and the denial of African-Americans’ right to vote. The anti-Vietnam War Movement protests were against the continuation of the U.S. war in Vietnam.
The current protests that have occurred all over the United States are not only about the alleged murder of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis, but they also reflect the frustration of the vast majority of African Americans in both the northern and southern states that their situation has not substantially improved during the past half century. African Americans are still at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to hiring, firing, wages, housing, and healthcare. The current coronavirus pandemic and the resultant job layoffs have affected the African American community (as well as other people of color) more than it has affected whites.
The death of George Floyd was the tinder box that set off an explosion of protest following decades of frustration on the part of African Americans in the United States about the fact that their situation has not improved since President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act and Voting Legislation Act in the mid-1960s. After President Johnson signed these important pieces of legislation, the white South instantaneously changed from being solidly Democratic to becoming solidly Republican. Since that time, southern Republicans have ardently opposed any efforts to improve the situation of African Americans.
While today’s marches and demonstrations have been largely peaceful, they have also included incidents of what the media calls violence. But, with few exceptions, this violence has not been directed at human beings, but has instead targeted property. While the destruction of property in black communities is counterproductive, in many protests, the violence against property has been directed against property owned by major corporations, many of which own and control the American economy.
If one were to analyze the violence that has occurred during the current protests, the only conclusion that one can draw is that most of the violence that has occurred has been done to protesters by police officers.
If one were to look for similarities between the protests of today and those of the 1960s, the two situations that come to my mind are the nationwide wave of protests that followed the murder of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in Memphis in April 1968 and the massive wave of protests that occurred in May 1970 after the Ohio National Guard killed four students at Kent State University in the midst of an anti-Vietnam War demonstration.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
