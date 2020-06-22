Opinion: Social issues converge into combined motive for protest

The current protests that have occurred all over the United States are not only about the alleged murder of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis, but they also reflect the frustration of the vast majority of African Americans in both the northern and southern states that their situation has not substantially improved during the past half century. African Americans are still at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to hiring, firing, wages, housing, and healthcare. The current coronavirus pandemic and the resultant job layoffs have affected the African American community (as well as other people of color) more than it has affected whites.

The death of George Floyd was the tinder box that set off an explosion of protest following decades of frustration on the part of African Americans in the United States about the fact that their situation has not improved since President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act and Voting Legislation Act in the mid-1960s. After President Johnson signed these important pieces of legislation, the white South instantaneously changed from being solidly Democratic to becoming solidly Republican. Since that time, southern Republicans have ardently opposed any efforts to improve the situation of African Americans.