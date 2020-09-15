Opinion: Special grant helps many in public health crisis

One of the people helped thanks to your donations, matched by the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor II $50,000 Challenge donors is Kathy. Kathy is a widow who had to go help her daughter when she became sick with COVID. Her daughter, a single mother with a 9-year-old child, spent a long time in the hospital and then needed help when she returned home.

Kathy did not have the money for gas to make the five-hour trip to her daughter's. She also did not have money to help her daughter pay her rent and for food while she recovered. Thanks to your donations, we provided Kathy with two rent checks for her daughter in addition to the gas gift cards and gift cards for food, allowing her time to regain her strength before returning to work.

We also helped a single mother and her disabled son not become homeless during this pandemic. Her son has a rare condition that causes multiple seizures, so he is at high risk of complications if he is to become sick.

A senior citizen was facing eviction when her apartment no longer accepted housing assistance. We helped her with first month’s rent and security deposit for a new apartment before she became a homeless statistic.