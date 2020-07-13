Opinion: This is one statue of a Civil War figure that should remain

The alleged murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a white policeman more than a month ago has led to a wave of protests against racial injustice that have occurred in large cities and small towns all across the United States.
In the South, statues of prominent Confederates during the Civil War have been torn down. Most of these statues had not been erected during the first three decades that followed the end of the Civil War. They had been erected during the 1890s and the first decade of the 20th century at a time when white supremacy over Blacks in the South, including the implementation of a segregated society and the denial of Black Americans’ right to vote, was being consolidated.
The erection of these statues was very much part of a process of re-establishing white supremacy in the South, a process that included glorifying the role that Confederates played in the Civil War. Many of these statues were erected with funds provided by women who were members of the Daughters of the Confederacy.
I have absolutely no objection whatsoever to the tearing down of Confederate statues. Two of my paternal ancestors, Thomas Quinn and Chauncey Dinsmore, had fought as members of Union Army regiments against the Confederates in the Civil War.
What I do strenuously object to are the ignorant morons who tore down a statue of the anti-slavery activist, abolitionist, and Civil War hero Hans Christian Heg, whose statue was in front of the Wisconsin State Capitol building in Madison.
I have written extensively about Hans Christian Heg, who had been born in Norway in 1829, but in 1849 at the age of 11 had moved to the United States with his parents, and who had grown up a few miles northeast of Lake Geneva in Norway Township in Racine County, near Wind Lake and Muskego.
When the Civil War began, Hans Christian Heg organized the 15th Wisconsin Infantry Regiment, which was primarily comprised of men of Scandinavian origin. Hans Christian Heg was the regiment’s colonel, and led it during battles in the South, including the Battle of Tullahoma in Tennessee, where his regiment and other regiments in the Union Army defeated the Confederates under the command of General Braxton Bragg.
In September 1863, Heg was killed during the battle of Chickamauga, in north Georgia just south of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
In a collection of Heg’s Civil War letters published after his death are many poignant letters written to his son, Edmund Heg, who was 13 years old when Hans Christian Heg was killed. Edmund Heg eventually became well known in Geneva as the editor of The Geneva Herald, the predecessor of the Lake Geneva Regional News.
Edmund Heg was known in Lake Geneva as James E. Heg. He died in 1914 and was buried in Oak Hill Cemetery.
The day after the morons tore down his father’s statue outside the State Capitol building in Madison, my wife and I placed a red geranium on James E. Heg’s grave in Oak Hill Cemetery in honor of Heg and his father, the Civil War hero, Hans Christian Heg.
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
