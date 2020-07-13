Opinion: This is one statue of a Civil War figure that should remain

The alleged murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a white policeman more than a month ago has led to a wave of protests against racial injustice that have occurred in large cities and small towns all across the United States.

In the South, statues of prominent Confederates during the Civil War have been torn down. Most of these statues had not been erected during the first three decades that followed the end of the Civil War. They had been erected during the 1890s and the first decade of the 20th century at a time when white supremacy over Blacks in the South, including the implementation of a segregated society and the denial of Black Americans’ right to vote, was being consolidated.

The erection of these statues was very much part of a process of re-establishing white supremacy in the South, a process that included glorifying the role that Confederates played in the Civil War. Many of these statues were erected with funds provided by women who were members of the Daughters of the Confederacy.

I have absolutely no objection whatsoever to the tearing down of Confederate statues. Two of my paternal ancestors, Thomas Quinn and Chauncey Dinsmore, had fought as members of Union Army regiments against the Confederates in the Civil War.