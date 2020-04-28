Opinion:Thoughts of spring and seasonal visitors, some more welcome than others

I’ve tried all those things. The only harassment I haven’t tried is a restraining order or dropping my cellphone down their hole so they receive all those calls about an extended car warranty about to expire.

The only effective way to remove woodchucks is to remove them. I retrieved my .22-rifle and waited for the woodchuck to crawl out the window so I could have a clean shot. But apparently Mr. Woody was following proper social distancing, because he didn’t come out.

Even though sheltering at home gives me more time than usual to sit and wait for a woodchuck, I opted for Plan B and placed a live trap near the garage. I put a couple of apples in the cage trap for bait.

A few hours later, I saw the plan had worked. There was an animal inside the trap. But it didn’t look like a woodchuck. Upon closer examination, it was our cat, Lady Jane Grey. She was happy to be released.

I reset the trap. So far, no results. The groundhogs are plotting. Maybe it was just the wind, but I thought I heard the chant of na-na na-na boo-boo deep underground.

Spring is also the season of mud, as we wait for fields to dry. Years ago, before the roads were paved, spring travel was sometimes challenging.