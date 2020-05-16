Opinion: Too many businesses still left behind in state's latest 'turn'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KENOSHA — You might need a scorecard these days to follow the “turns of the dial” announced by Gov. Tony Evers in reopening the state’s economy.

Last week the winners were dog groomers, jewelry stores, small engine repair stores and upholstery stores. And some nonessential businesses could open for curbside pickup.

This week it’s strip mall businesses, allowed to host five customers at a time, and drive-in movie theaters.

All of a sudden, after being closed by the governor’s first "Safer At Home" order on March 25, these businesses have been deemed essential.

Scorecard, anyone? Are you following all of this?

Evers is making these moves as the clock is ticking on his second Safer At Home order, to expire May 26, and facing the prospect that the state Supreme Court may rule any day to overturn it and advance the timeline.

What is going into these decisions?

This week Evers said his ruling would impact about 14,000 businesses and 90,000 jobs in the state. But he stressed there’s “no secret police as part of our administration” that would check up on retailers to make sure they follow the state-imposed limits.