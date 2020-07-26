Opinion: Traffic incident shows local police and motorists can still work together

FONTANA — In these days when law enforcement and public services are taking a beating, it’s good to remember that a lot of good things happen, especially in smaller communities.

To wit, I was driving home with my wife from Lake Geneva to Fontana on South Shore Drive late Saturday afternoon. Speed limit is 45 — I was going a little over 50 mph, which was bad enough. Suddenly, I was passed by someone going at least 70 to 80 mph, maybe more, and the driver crossed double white lines. Just as I commented to my wife that we have a crazy person on the road, I came into view of the Country Store and saw that the NASCAR wannabe had just rear-ended a white SUV that was pulling onto the road.

I started to stop, but saw that the young girls driving the SUV and the young man who hit them were out of their cars and talking. I told my wife that I was tempted to stop and call the police and report the speeding incident, but things seemed under control, so we continued.

About 30 seconds later, I see this same car in my rear-view mirror again, and he is gaining on me rapidly. I could clearly see the significant damage to his front end. I then noticed that he was being followed by the white SUV. Something was wrong. What to do?