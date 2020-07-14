Opinion: What should America learn from George Floyd’s death?

Editor’s Note: The Lake Geneva Regional News presents “Party Lines,” a monthly discussion of political issues featuring side-by-side guest columnists from the local Democratic and Republican parties. Both are available at lakegenevanews.net.
The May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has galvanized efforts to ensure Americans, regardless of race, receive equal, nonviolent treatment from law enforcement. Though the overwhelming majority of police officers are admirable, the desire for police reform is widespread.
Efforts in Washington to address reform were upended when Senate Democrats voted against bringing the bill of Republican Sen. Tim Scott, a Black man himself, to the floor for debate. They demanded only their party’s House bill be considered, though many of the same proposals are in Scott’s bill.
His bill included using federal grant money to motivate ending dangerous techniques such as choke holds, providing a national database of police disciplinary records, improving police training, increasing body camera use, and assisting local departments with minority hiring.
Chokeholds and face-down
restraints, even when applied correctly, are medically dangerous, even to the physically healthy. Banning their use is also being discussed in many other nations that currently use them.
George Floyd, however, did not die because chokeholds are dangerous. He died because a dangerous person was a police officer. Chauvin already had had 17 misconduct investigations and one disciplinary action against him. Unfortunately, collective bargaining agreements like the one in Minneapolis make it very hard to fire bad cops. They often obscure disciplinary records, making it easier for fired cops to be rehired.
The presence of minority police officers is important in improving trust. Many young Black men of varying backgrounds are burdened by a fear of the police. Hearing about his own fear from a Black medical student of middle-class background illustrated this to me.
It is shameful that nothing will be coming out of Washington to improve things. At least with President Trump’s strong support of criminal justice reform, the First Step Act was passed, reversing mass incarcerations that have unequally affected Black men. Thousands of people have been released from prison due to the First Step Act.
Regardless of leadership, the federal government can only do so much. Problems with police are in cities that Democrats govern. Liberal policies in these cities have produced downtrodden minority communities. Charter schools are opposed, property has been confiscated for housing projects that fail — the list goes on. These same Democratic-controlled cities are the sites of continuing protests and riots.
The rallying cry of the protesters has become “defund the police.” The Minneapolis City Council has been happy to oblige. On June 12, they voted to disband the police. Even though the disbanding has not yet occurred, criminals are emboldened and there has been a dramatic increase in shootings. L.A. is redirecting up to $150 million from the police budget to social programs, and Boston $12 million. NYC cut the police budget by one-sixth ($1 billion).
In Seattle, Washington, Democratic Mayor Dunkain has conducted an experiment in disbanding the police. She ordered police to vacate a station and abandon the surrounding area. Leftist protesters, anarchists, and various activists created the six-block “Capitol Hill Organized Protest” (CHOP) zone. The mayor described the CHOP zone as having “food trucks,” and “teach-ins,” and said this might be another “summer of love,” despite that some CHOP organizers carried AR-15s, and mace.
Eventually the reality of a no-cop zone set in; over four days, shootings injured two men, critically injured a third, and killed a 19-year-old. Finally, the mayor has asked the occupiers to leave.
Violent protests and riots have besieged Wisconsin as well. In Madison, windows were broken, the statue of an abolitionist who died fighting to end slavery was torn down, beheaded and thrown in the lake because it “is a monument to a white savior,” per Democratic State Senate candidate Elmikashfi.
A 60-year-old Democratic state senator was beaten and injured in the melee. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes made the shocking statement that the assault shouldn’t happen “especially (to) those on the proper side.”
In a Rasmussen poll conducted this week, 67% of Black likely voters expressed concern that that the growing criticism of America’s police will lead to a shortage of officers and reduce public safety in their communities.
What could have stayed a movement to provide equal safety for Americans regardless of race, has devolved into political stalemate, hippie fantasies, wanton property destruction, citizen injuries, and a statement that a person’s political beliefs should determine their public safety.
Instead of feeling safer many Blacks are feeling less safe. Are you feeling that way, too?
Pamela B. Wolfe of the town of Geneva is a member of the Republican Party of Walworth County.
