Opinion: What should America learn from George Floyd’s death?

George Floyd, however, did not die because chokeholds are dangerous. He died because a dangerous person was a police officer. Chauvin already had had 17 misconduct investigations and one disciplinary action against him. Unfortunately, collective bargaining agreements like the one in Minneapolis make it very hard to fire bad cops. They often obscure disciplinary records, making it easier for fired cops to be rehired.

The presence of minority police officers is important in improving trust. Many young Black men of varying backgrounds are burdened by a fear of the police. Hearing about his own fear from a Black medical student of middle-class background illustrated this to me.

It is shameful that nothing will be coming out of Washington to improve things. At least with President Trump’s strong support of criminal justice reform, the First Step Act was passed, reversing mass incarcerations that have unequally affected Black men. Thousands of people have been released from prison due to the First Step Act.