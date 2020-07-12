Opinion: What should America learn from George Floyd’s death?

Editor’s Note: The Lake Geneva Regional News presents “Party Lines,” a monthly discussion of political issues featuring side-by-side guest columnists from the local Democratic and Republican parties. Both are available at lakegenevanews.net.
“ … then he saw that this chain bound two black hands together at the wrist, dirty yellow palm facing dirty yellow palm. The smoke poured up; the hands dropped out of sight; a cry went up from the crowd. Then the hands slowly came into view again, pulled upward by the chain. This time he saw the kinky, sweating, bloody head … “
What you have just read is an excerpt from James Baldwin’s “Going to Meet the Man.” It was a lynching seen through the eyes of Jesse, a young Southern boy experiencing his first after-church-picnic-torture and castration of a Black man. Baldwin shows us how racism is transferred from father to son. Baldwin’s book made me aware of how deep racism is woven into the fabric of our society.
The death of George Floyd is no different than the lynching described by Baldwin, except there wasn’t a picnic after the killing of George Floyd. Instead, there was this collective cry of: “We are mad as hell and we aren’t going to take it anymore.” The cry came from all socioeconomic and racial groups.
I happened to be reading Dr. Abdul El-Sayed’s “Healing Politics” at the time of Floyd’s death, and came upon a page where he lists the names of young Blacks who have died at the hands of police officers. It took up a quarter of the page. Reading those names does have an impact.
I think Americans have finally had enough of these extrajudicial murders and institutional/structural racism. White privilege exists and creates a plethora of barriers to our First American, Black, and Hispanic citizens. Our country started as a nation of privileged white, propertied males. Slavery was the backbone of our economy, and we looted the land from the First Americans. We have never addressed these “sins” except maybe once when we finally paid reparations to the Japanese-American who were sent to “camps” during World War II.
Slavery was never mentioned in the original Constitution. Even President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation did not outlaw slavery. It took the 13th Amendment to do that; it also left a loophole. If you commit a crime and are convicted, then you can become a “slave of the state.” It didn’t take long for old slave owners to figure out the system, and trumped up charges against Blacks to obtain labor at little cost.
In 2017, Blacks represented 33% of our prison population, but make up only 12% of the U.S. population. Cheap prison labor is still contracted out today; much of that labor is done by minorities.
But the 13th Amendment didn’t guarantee the rights of citizenship to the newly freed slaves. The freed slaves weren’t allowed to participate in the Homestead Act of 1862, because they weren’t citizens. No 160 acres and a mule for the freed slaves. Sharecropping became the only option for most Black families. It wasn’t much better than slavery. It took the 14th Amendment to finally give citizenship to the “freed slaves.”
But Jim Crow and the Ku Klux Klan made sure the Blacks didn’t enjoy the benefits of their newly granted U.S. citizenship. The Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 exemplifies some of the institutional violence against our Black citizens. Greenwood, known as Black Wall Street, was burned to the ground and left 300 dead.
Blacks fought in World War II and came back home with hope that the G.I. bill would allow them to share in the American Dream. No such luck. Redlining and segregation prevented them from purchasing homes in the suburbs.
Matthew Desmond, in his book “Evicted,” documents the systematic destruction of community and family within cities because of evictions. In Milwaukee, 1 in 5 black women have been evicted in their adult life compared to 1 in 15 white women. Lack of housing creates all sorts of insecurity. Many of these citizens are forced to use 80% of their monthly income for rent. That doesn’t leave much for food and medicine. When children are evicted, their education is disrupted. It creates desperation and despair.
George Floyd’s death forced us to look at institutional/structural racism in this country. It doesn’t have to be this way. We have enough resources to provide everyone a safe place to sleep. We have enough food to make sure that no child goes to bed hungry. We have enough money to make sure that everyone has good healthcare.
It is not just about police brutality; it is about having equal opportunity.
Steven Doelder of the village of Bloomfield is a member of the Walworth County Democratic Party.
