Opinion: What should America learn from George Floyd’s death?

I think Americans have finally had enough of these extrajudicial murders and institutional/structural racism. White privilege exists and creates a plethora of barriers to our First American, Black, and Hispanic citizens. Our country started as a nation of privileged white, propertied males. Slavery was the backbone of our economy, and we looted the land from the First Americans. We have never addressed these “sins” except maybe once when we finally paid reparations to the Japanese-American who were sent to “camps” during World War II.

Slavery was never mentioned in the original Constitution. Even President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation did not outlaw slavery. It took the 13th Amendment to do that; it also left a loophole. If you commit a crime and are convicted, then you can become a “slave of the state.” It didn’t take long for old slave owners to figure out the system, and trumped up charges against Blacks to obtain labor at little cost.

In 2017, Blacks represented 33% of our prison population, but make up only 12% of the U.S. population. Cheap prison labor is still contracted out today; much of that labor is done by minorities.