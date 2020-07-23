Opinion: When Lake Geneva summers were like a Hollywood movie

Summers in Lake Geneva during the 1940s and ‘50s when I was growing up were magical times.

The summer traditionally began on Memorial Day with the Memorial Day parade and ceremony on the lakefront in Library Park, which featured an address by the city’s mayor, a speech by the high school valedictorian, a reading of Lincoln’s “Gettysburg Address,” a reading of General John A. Logan’s Order of the Day initiating Memorial Day, and the placing of flowers on the Cenotaph by young girls who were growing up in Lake Geneva.

The summer in Lake Geneva was relatively quiet during the first few weeks of June. Early in June, I took swimming lessons at the Riviera Beach provided by the Water Safety Patrol. But when the Chicago school year ended and the schools released students for the summer vacation at the beginning of the third week of June, the situation in Lake Geneva changed dramatically.

Thousands of tourists from Chicago arrived in Lake Geneva, mainly on the train or on Greyhound buses. Many tourists stayed for an entire week, most in rented rooms in houses in the Maple Park neighborhood. Others stayed in one of the city’s four hotels: the famed Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Geneva Hotel, the Surf Hotel, the Luzern Hotel, and the Traver Hotel.