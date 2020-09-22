Opinion: Wisconsin in the spotlight as Trump-Biden race heats up

Trump visited Kenosha after violent riots broke out in response to a police officer shooting a Black man in the back seven times. Like Trump did during his visit to Kenosha, Pence slammed rioting and looting, saying they must stop now.

He said Trump sent 200 federal law enforcement officers to Kenosha to work with the National Guard to quell the violent protests, while saying it took Biden three months to speak up. Even then, Pence added, Biden criticized law enforcement and said there’s systemic racism in the U.S., including bias in police forces.

“The people here in Wisconsin know Joe Biden would double down on policies that literally led to violence,” said Pence, who made his seventh visit to Wisconsin of 2020.

After landing in Milwaukee, Harris had a private meeting with the family of the man who was shot by Kenosha police. According to the pool report, she met at the airport in person with Jacob Blake’s father and two sisters, as well as members of his legal team. Meanwhile, his mother participated in the meeting by phone.

Blake’s legal team called it “an inspirational and uplifting one-hour visit” in which Harris talked about policy changes she and Biden plan to seek. That includes implicit bias training.