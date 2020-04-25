Opinion:Wisconsin's extended virus strategy threatens families

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As you know, Governor Tony Evers recently announced his administration will be extending the “Safer At Home” order until May 26 with no plan and no metrics or goals given to guide his decision. Furthermore, this questionable order is extended not by the governor himself, but by the Secretary- Designee of the Department of Health Services.

First, I cannot overstate my frustration with Governor Evers’ arbitrary decision. His unilateral decision comes just days after the legislature took bipartisan action to help get Wisconsinites the aid and help they need. The lack of discussion or involvement of the legislature is not only a problem, but it has become a disturbing pattern.

The governor’s original order was meant to flatten the curve, which it has. As of April 17, Wisconsin has just over 4,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to DHS. With a population of 5.8 million, that means Wisconsin has less than 0.07% who have tested positive (with the highest numbers in Milwaukee).

Extending the order with no data to back it up will only continue to destroy our economy and devastate families.