Opinion: Woman in wheelchair struggles with life in a motel

Dear W.C.,

I am a 60-year-old disabled woman. Due to a rare genetic disorder that has caused me to lose control of my lower body muscles, I have been in a wheelchair for the past 16 years. In that time, it has progressed from stiffness and weakness to a cane, to a walker, and for the past 13 years, I have been in a wheelchair full-time.

I am currently staying in a motel that is not wheelchair-accessible, as it was the only thing available and all I could afford. To get in the bathroom, I have to climb out of my wheelchair and crawl to the facilities or into the tub. This is causing me a lot of pain and discomfort, on top of already being stressed about how I can continue to pay for a motel room.

I was only two weeks late on my rent, but my landlord wanted me out so he could let a family member move into my apartment. He used that excuse to throw me out, after I rented from him for the past five years. I had done all the work to get my apartment set up for my disability. Now, I feel defeated and depressed. It will be very hard for me to start over again, and impossible to come up with both first month’s rent and a security deposit while paying for a motel room.