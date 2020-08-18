Opinion: Woman in wheelchair struggles with life in a motel

Dear W.C.,
I am a 60-year-old disabled woman. Due to a rare genetic disorder that has caused me to lose control of my lower body muscles, I have been in a wheelchair for the past 16 years. In that time, it has progressed from stiffness and weakness to a cane, to a walker, and for the past 13 years, I have been in a wheelchair full-time.
I am currently staying in a motel that is not wheelchair-accessible, as it was the only thing available and all I could afford. To get in the bathroom, I have to climb out of my wheelchair and crawl to the facilities or into the tub. This is causing me a lot of pain and discomfort, on top of already being stressed about how I can continue to pay for a motel room.
I was only two weeks late on my rent, but my landlord wanted me out so he could let a family member move into my apartment. He used that excuse to throw me out, after I rented from him for the past five years. I had done all the work to get my apartment set up for my disability. Now, I feel defeated and depressed. It will be very hard for me to start over again, and impossible to come up with both first month’s rent and a security deposit while paying for a motel room.
I was told to contact The Time is Now to Help, and I am hopeful you are able to help me out of this situation. I’ve already suffered for many years as I became a paraplegic. As I finally grew into acceptance, my world as I knew it came to an end due to my landlord. Now I’m afraid and unsettled and cry myself to sleep, wondering if my life will ever get settled again. Please help. I have no one else.
Dear Readers,
This week has brought many people turning to our charity for assistance. Food, shelter, car repairs, utilities and beds have been provided over the past few days alone. To receive an email and read that the woman has to crawl to the bathroom due to their inability to find shelter in a handicap-accessible motel or apartment is very upsetting. It brings back thoughts of our early days as a charity when we helped severely disabled children who could not afford wheelchairs. The person who wrote this email has the same extra pain of poverty that those handicapped children had, and that is to not only be handicapped, but to also be poverty stricken.
Due to our ongoing concern over the coronavirus, we are continuing to contact those in need by phone and email. When I called the woman who wrote this email, she answered immediately. The first thing she told me was she had just learned the day before that she had been exposed to the virus by one of the other people living at the motel. I was relieved I had not done a visit. If I get sick, our work will slow down greatly, so it is imperative that I stay well so we may continue to help those who are suffering due to poverty.
With that news, I knew we would need to be extra vigilant in any precautions we took with dropping off assistance or any volunteer contact. I also knew the woman would need to stay in the motel she was at for another 12 days to quarantine properly. I was hopeful we could at least get her moved into a wheelchair-accessible room until we find an affordable accessible apartment.
I spoke with the woman about her lack of a handicap-accessible bathroom, and she admitted she had taken the cheapest room, as it was all she could afford. She also told me about her struggles with fitting her wheelchair through the doorways and in between the furniture. I was aware of the many obstacles in a regular motel room, including the lack of grab rails in the bathroom and her difficulties with reaching some items.
I asked the woman if the motel was aware of her neighbor’s COVID-19 positive status, and she said they were. She also told me the manager had said a wheelchair-accessible room had become available, but it was more than what she could afford, as the tiny room she presently was occupying was a special rate. I told the woman I would call the manager and then call her back.
I called the manager, and after a brief conversation, I learned there was a handicap-accessible room available and also that he was not being fair in the price he was asking. After a discussion about the woman’s rights as a disabled person and his duty to be a compassionate human being, the rate dropped to a reasonable rate. The Time Is Now to Help would pay for the woman so she could finish her quarantine period without the necessity to crawl on the floor to use the bathroom and other requirements she was entitled to as a person with disabilities.
After our talk, the manager seemed to clearly understand what it means to have compassion for our fellow creations, and offered some additional discounts. He agreed to leave the key for the new room outside her door, and confirmed that it had been thoroughly disinfected for her. I thanked the manager for his understanding, and promised to have a check dropped off for her now-extended stay.
When I finished speaking with the motel manager, I returned the call to the handicapped woman. When she answered, I could tell she had been crying. I asked, “Are you crying?” She answered: “Yes, I didn’t think you would call me back. I was worried that it was a dream that you had called in the first place.”
I reassured the woman that it was not a dream, that our charity is for real and we would be helping her not only right now, but also in the future to make sure she finds a reasonable accessible apartment. The woman asked: “But I don’t have any money for a security deposit much less first month’s rent? I live on a very limited income, and it is all being used right now for this motel room.”
I then told the woman about my conversation with the motel manager and how he would be leaving the key to a larger wheelchair-accessible room outside her door within an hour.
I then told her about all of you and how you make our assistance even possible. The woman began to cry again, and thanked us for our help. She also cried tears of relief over no longer having to drag herself to the bathroom and being unable to reach the sink without her wheelchair. She told me how she had been using the bathtub spigot to brush her teeth and wash her hands. I felt relief that we were so easily able to change this handicapped woman’s life from one of pain and suffering to one with dignity and compassion.
The woman and I talked about her budget, income and expenses. I gave her some suggestions on other assistance to apply for and also expenses to negotiate. She was surprised that some of these things would possibly be available to her. I also arranged for a volunteer to drop off food to her, once she was moved into her new room. This would be left outside at a safe distance so as not to possibly expose our much-needed volunteers to the virus.
After we finished our review of her budget, I gave the woman an amount she could afford for rent going forward. I felt we needed to give this woman more of a helping hand, so we would be providing a security deposit and three months rent. This would allow her to pay off some of her outstanding debt and remove those monthly payments from her budget. We also would be providing a new bed, some household necessities and a kitchen table, once she found a new apartment.
When I gave the woman my plan to lift her out of poverty, she again began to cry. I listened to the woman weep tears of relief from the weeks of shame, hunger, fear and pain that we would be removing with our assistance.
Thankfully, the woman never came down with symptoms of COVID-19 during her two-week quarantine, a quarantine made much more comfortable, thanks to being in a room that was wheelchair-accessible and had a small refrigerator where she could store some of the much-appreciated food that was dropped off outside. We were grateful she may have been one of the lucky ones who did not suffer at the hands of COVID-19, if she had indeed been exposed.
With her disabilities, she had been convinced that if she came down with the virus, she would not survive. Now the woman felt relief not only that she had not suffered that fate, but also due to the fact she had found an apartment that she could afford and with our assistance, she was able to move in as soon as her quarantine was complete.
She was able to finally sleep in her own bed with her own sheets and blankets. She was relieved to have a ground-floor apartment she could easily get in and out of without going through common hallways. She was especially relieved to have a bathroom she could get her wheelchair in and out of, with a sink she could pull up her chair to and a shower she could get in and out of, thanks to grab bars.
Thanks to all of you, she had fresh food in her refrigerator and much-needed toiletries and household necessities. All this life changing assistance was thanks to you. Thank you and God bless you for allowing us to continue our good works throughout this pandemic.
Thanks to the generous donors of the COVID-19 Help Your Neighbor II $50,000 Challenge, every donation is being matched up to $50,000, doubling your donations. One hundred percent of your donation is being used to provide poverty relief, including shelter, food, transportation assistance, utilities, beds, toiletries and other daily necessities during the COVID-19 crisis. Thank you and God bless you for your support during this especially troubling time. We will continue to provide our caring assistance thanks to your support.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!