Party Lines: Biden will heal the nation and lead us forward

A few weeks ago, I heard an interview with Fred Guttenberg. He had just released “Find the Helpers,” a book about his struggle with grief after losing his brother Mike to a 9/11-related cancer and his daughter Jaime to the Parkland school shooting.

He has been able to get through the worst of times, thanks to the kindness and compassion of others. These helpers include everyone from gun violence survivors Fred has met around the country to former VP Joe Biden, who spent time talking to him about finding purpose in learning to grieve. During the interview, Fred related that Joe Biden called him on the anniversary of his daughter’s death to ask how he was doing.

The interview solidified my support for Joe Biden, and I vowed to do everything in my power to make sure he is elected the 46th president of the USA. His compassion and empathy is what America needs to heal and become the “shining city on the hill.”

We need someone who will serve as a positive role model for our children and bring us together. We need someone who promotes America as the “melting pot.” We need someone who understands how to govern. We need a leader who is honest and is willing to work to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure. We need a leader who believes in science and offers solutions that work.