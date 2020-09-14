Party Lines: Expanded absentee voting is an invitation to voter fraud

What Democrats are pushing, however, is much more than traditional absentee voting. Their Universal Mail-in Voting requires all voters be mailed a ballot without request. Potential fraud is obviously more of a problem than with simple absentee voting, because requiring people to request a ballot assures that people who are dead or moved out of state are not sent them, and those sent are more likely to go to the correct address.

The May 12 election in Paterson, New Jersey, illustrates problems, especially when universal mail-in voting is rapidly enacted as it was by Governor Murphy D-N.J. The election has been declared invalid and will be redone. Ballots were found in garbage cans, left in bulk in a lobby instead of in individual mailboxes. Many reported never having received a ballot, though they were listed as having voted. Four men have been criminally charged.

New Jersey is one of four states starting universal mail-in voting this year. Five states routinely conduct elections almost entirely by mail. Wisconsin and 34 other states use absentee voting in which a voter can request an absentee ballot for no specific reason. Six additional states provide absentee ballots only to those having a specific reason for one.