Party Lines: More absentee voting will bring more people into the process

Thomas Paine said: “The right of voting for representatives is the primary right by which other rights are protected. To take away this right is to reduce a man to slavery.”

We have come a long way since those words were written. When Paine wrote those words, “man” meant white, propertied males.

The right to vote has slowly expanded throughout our history. The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution expanded the right to vote regardless of race, color, or previous condition of servitude. The 19th Amendment expanded the right to vote to women. The 26th Amendment dropped the voting age to 18. First Americans were granted citizenship by the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924. However, this act did not guarantee them the right to vote.

Expansion of voting rights has always been met with resistance by the “landed gentry.” They did not want the “rabble” to vote. Creative ways were developed to prevent certain groups from voting. Felons were prevented from voting even after serving their sentences. Jim Crow prevented huge groups of Blacks from voting. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 protected voting rights of Blacks, but the important provisions of the act were declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.