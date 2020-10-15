Party Lines: Trump deserves another term to build on his successes

President Trump is a strong leader who will not back down. He is just what we need right now.

He supports law enforcement, not defunding the police. To help departments optimize, he made the Safe Policing for Safe Communities executive order. After the riots, he visited Kenosha, offering anything needed. He has law enforcement endorsements, including the Kenosha County sheriff. Biden has none, and has wavered on defunding the police.

Biden lacks understanding of the violent leftist forces here, claiming, “Antifa’s an idea, not an organization,” then failing to even criticize the idea. Rioting for months in places like Portland requires money and organization. Portland’s “Rose City Antifa” organization has their own website; it takes more than an idea to have a website. Here and in Europe, many other Antifa organizations are linked online. Like communism, Antifa is an “idea.” Like Communist Parties, Antifa groups are dangerous.

Years ago, President Trump recognized the danger of the Communist Party in China. The foreign affairs establishment looked to partner with China for global stability, while China looked for global domination. Cheap labor and new markets benefitted global corporations. I believe Trump’s threat to the status quo with China is the main reason the Washington establishment has constantly tried to ruin him.