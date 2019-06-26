Eleven states have already legalized recreational use of marijuana, and 33 others have legalized it for medicinal use. This list grows longer every day.
Last November, 16 Wisconsin counties passed advisory referendums on the legalization of marijuana by wide margins. An April 2019 Marquette Law School poll found 59 percent of Wisconsinites believed marijuana should be legal; 83 percent of the people polled responded yes to legalization of medicinal marijuana.
It should be obvious that Wisconsinites want marijuana legalized.
In 1936, a movie called “Reefer Madness” hit the screen. It was a propaganda film that was supposed to scare people into not using marijuana. Although the content of the film lacked any scientific validity, many people still hold on to “reefer madness.”
In July of last year, our own County Board of Supervisors “deployed an unusual parliamentary procedure to block a countywide referendum on legalizing marijuana.” Recently, the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee pulled marijuana reform from Governor Evers’ budget. Why are our elected officials ignoring the will of the people?
Legalization of marijuana in the state of Wisconsin would have so many positive outcomes. The value of the medicinal use of marijuana is well documented. Big pharma would not be fighting the legalization if THC wasn’t such a potent and effective medicine. They want to continue making their huge profits by selling their highly addictive opiates. Legalization of “weed” would do more than improve the health of our citizens. It would also improve our economic well-being.
The state of Colorado has earned more than $1 billion in revenue since the state legalized marijuana in 2014. That revenue comes from taxes, licenses, and fees. The revenue is used to fund public education and health programs throughout the state. It has increased employment opportunities and raised property values. We are losing farmers at an alarming rate here in Wisconsin. Legalization of marijuana would allow farmers to grow another cash crop and remain on the family farm.
Legalization of marijuana would also lower costs within our judicial system. According to Wisconsin’s Consolidated Court Automation Program data for 2013, 6,715 people were charged with possession of THC (marijuana), with 1,406 going to jail. The average sentence for those going to jail was 71 days. With the average cost of an arrest being $435 and a $100 per day jail cost, legalization of marijuana would save the taxpayers a huge amount of money each year.
Legalization of marijuana would also help stem some of the racial disparity within our judicial system. In Wisconsin, African-Americans were 5.98 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than Caucasians. Wisconsin demonstrates the fifth-highest racial disparity in marijuana arrests in the country. In 2013-2014, the Public Policy Forum reported that in Milwaukee, African Americans made up 26 percent of the population and accounted for 86 percent of all those found guilty of a second or subsequent marijuana possession offense. Getting arrested and charged with marijuana possession reduces an individual’s opportunity to get a job and to participate in the democratic process.
Wisconsin is an island. We are surrounded by states that legalized medicinal marijuana. Illinois will offer recreational marijuana in 2020. We will see our citizens crossing state lines to obtain treatment or to get high. They will take their money with them and drop it on the counters of marijuana shops in Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota. It is time for our legislators to wean themselves of “reefer madness” and deal with reality.
The people have spoken loudly and clearly about the legalization of marijuana. Now we are waiting for action. I hope that action doesn’t include funds to build a wall around Wisconsin to prevent people from buying weed across the border.
Steven Doelder of the village of Bloomfield is a member of the Walworth County Democratic Party.