Patrick Quinn column: Critical issues facing Lake Geneva in 2021, including Hillmoor

Ordinarily my columns feature various aspects of Lake Geneva’s history. In the year 2021, history is being made every day in the same manner that it has been made globally over the millennia. Like most readers of the Lake Geneva Regional News, I am concerned about the key issues facing Lake Geneva. One of those key issues is the absolute necessity of installing a traffic light at the dangerous intersection of Edwards Boulevard and Bloomfield Road. It now appears that a traffic light will soon be installed at that dangerous intersection. I would contend that a traffic light should also be installed at another dangerous intersection on Edwards Boulevard — the intersection of Edwards Boulevard and Townline Road.

High on my list of issues facing Lake Geneva in the year 2021 is the future of the former Hillmoor Golf Course on Lake Geneva’s far east side. I contend that the former Hillmoor Golf Course should be preserved in its present pristine form as a nature preserve. The city does not need another massive housing subdivision in Lake Geneva. Hillmoor should not become another subdivision. The best solution for the Hillmoor “problem” would be for it to be purchased by the state of Wisconsin as the northern extension of the Big Foot Beach State Park. The Hillmoor Golf Course was originally the farm of my great uncle John Quinn, the brother of my great grandfather Michael Quinn. John, Michael, and William Quinn and their parents William and Rose Quinn had come to Geneva from Ireland at the beginning of the 1850s. William Quinn’s home on Williams Street is now the site of the new Dungeons and Dragons Hobby Shop Museum.

Another issue that I have been campaigning for is the absolute need for the railroad connection between Lake Geneva and Chicago to be restored. The rail connection between Geneva/Lake Geneva and Chicago existed from 1856 to 1859 and from 1871 until 1975. It had played a critical role in Lake Geneva’s development into one of the premier resort cities in the United States In 2021 as “climate change” has risen to the top as one of the most significant issues facing the planet, it is all the more important that modes of transportation be weaned away from being dependent on fossil fuels. An electric-powered rail connection between Lake Geneva and Chicago would be an important step forward in the battle against climate change. Electric power can be generated in many ways that are not dependent on fossil fuels, which release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere thereby aggravating climate change. The restoration of the rail connection between Lake Geneva and Chicago would be the most important change in Lake Geneva in decades.

There are other issues on my list of critical issues facing Lake Geneva in 2021, far too many to recount in this column. If the issues noted above are positively resolved, future generations of residents will no doubt be grateful that their predecessors had the foresight to confront and resolve the most significant issues facing them.

Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.