Patrick Quinn column: Lake Geneva doctors of the 20th Century part 1

Many residents of Lake Geneva who were born here or in Lakeland Hospital were probably delivered by one of the doctors whose lives I will sketch in this column.

The most senior physician in Lake Geneva during the 1940s was Dr. William H. Macdonald. Other 20th century physicians included Dr. Dean H. Jeffers, Dr. E.D. Hudson, Dr. Henry F. Bischof, Dr. Charles J. Brady, and Dr. Boyd C. Hindall. They were later joined by Dr. James Beattie, but Dr. Beattie’s life will not be sketched in this column.

Dr. William H. Macdonald arrived in Lake Geneva in 1894. He personified the link between Lake Geneva’s physicians during the 19th century and those in the 20th century. He had been born in Alymer, Ontario, Canada in August of 1866. He received his M.D. from the Chicago Medical College and did his internship at the Cook County Hospital in Chicago. Dr. Macdonald came to Lake Geneva in 1894 and opened an office in what today is the “Landmark Building” at the southeast corner of Broad and Main streets. In 1910 he moved his office to his home at 933 Main Street at the northeast corner of Main and Madison streets, an office that was later occupied by Dr. Charles J. Brady. During the 19th century Dr. Macdonald had been preceded by a host of well-known physicians in Geneva/Lake Geneva including Dr. Hilton W. Boyce, Dr. Clarkson Miller, Dr. Benoni O. Reynolds, and Dr. James Reynolds.

I became personally acquainted with Dr. William Macdonald at Noon on a sunny fall day in 1948. I was in the 1st grade at Central School. When classes let out for the lunch hour I made my way through the “old” high school building and the “new” (1929) high school building, exited its entrance on Madison Street near the alley and ran across Madison Street when — WHAM! — I was hit by a car being driven north on Madison Street by Dr. Macdonald. I was knocked down. Dr. Macdonald exited his car and examined me as I lay on the street. He then took me to his office at 933 Main St. where he gave me a full examination and concluded that I was unhurt. I recall that Dr. Macdonald was a very kind, gentle old man.

Dr. William Macdonald was a Mason, an active member of many medical associations including the Walworth County Medical Society and the Wisconsin Medical Society, a member of the Board of the Lake Geneva Public Library, the President of the Lakeland Hospital staff, and a member of the original Lake Geneva Planning Board.

Dr. Macdonald was the personal physician for many of the wealthy residents who lived on Geneva Lake’s shore, including Norman Wait Harris with whom he made three trips to Europe. Dr. Macdonald traveled extensively around the globe including to Europe, South America, the Near East, and Hawaii. Dr. Macdonald passed away at his home on Main Street on March 17, 1951. He was 84 years old.

Another of the senior physicians in Lake Geneva during the 1930s, 1940s and early 1950s was Dr. Dean H. Jeffers. He was born in Darien, Wisconsin on January 30, 1886. He graduated from Winneconne High School in 1905 and from Lawrence College in 1909. He taught in the high schools of Tomahawk and Wausau, Wisconsin from 1909 to 1912 and then enrolled in the University of Michigan’s Medical School from which he graduated with an M.D. degree in 1916. He practiced medicine in Janesville in 1917 and 1918, in West Salem, Wisconsin from 1918 to 1926, and in Sparta, Wisconsin from 1926 to 1931 before opening a practice at 816 Wisconsin St. in Lake Geneva in 1931.

In addition to being a highly respected physician, Dr. Jeffers was very active in many civic and community endeavors in Lake Geneva. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Walworth County Medical Society and the Wisconsin Medical Society. He was a charter member of the Lake Geneva Lions Club and was elected as the District Governor of Lions District 27A. He was also an active member of the Chamber of Commerce and played a key role in bringing the Belvidere Pottery Company to Lake Geneva. But it was as a member of the Lake Geneva School Board on which he served from 1941 until 1953 that he made his most significant contributions to the Lake Geneva community. He served as the Board’s Treasurer and as the Chairman of its Athletic Commission. He attended every one of the Lake Geneva High School’s football and basketball games during the years that he was a member of the School Board.

I first encountered Dr. Dean H. Jeffers on August 22, 1942 (although I did not know it at the time) when he delivered me at Lakeland Hospital.

Dr. Dean H. Jeffers passed away at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, on September 23, 1955. He was only 69 years old.

The third senior physician in Lake Geneva during the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, and early 1970s was Dr. E.D. Hudson. Unlike most of the physicians who lived in Lake Geneva, Dr. E.D. Hudson grew up in the East. He was born in Max Meadows, Virginia in the far southwest corner of Virginia. He graduated from the William and Mary Academy and the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia and received his M.D. degree from the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia. In 1932 he moved to Lake Geneva where became an associate of Dr. Dean H. Jeffers. In 1946, he opened a practice in the 900 block of Main Street with Dr. Henry F. Bischof and Dr. Richard Halsey. I first became acquainted with Dr. Hudson in 1946 when, in his clinic on Main Street, he removed my tonsils and adenoids. I will never forget waking up after the operation and Dr. Hudson giving me a dish of vanilla ice cream as a reward for surviving the surgery.

Dr. E.D. Hudson was our family’s physician. I remember him coming to our house on Maxwell Street on many occasions to attend to my grandmother’s bursitis. Those were the days when doctors made “house calls.”

During World War II, Dr. E.D. Hudson was a Commander and Flight Surgeon in the U.S. Navy.

In Lake Geneva Dr. Hudson was a member of the Lions Club and the President of the Lake Geneva Association of Commerce and Industry. He was also the President of the Walworth County Medical Society and a member of the National Abdominal Surgeons Group and the American Medical Association. He played a key role in establishing the Intensive Care Unit at Lakeland Hospital. In the early 1970s he moved his medical practice from Main Street to a new office on the south side of Highway 50 east of the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. He and his wife also had a modern house built for themselves at the northwest corner of Geneva and Madison streets which still looks modern today. On Sunday September 8, 1974, Dr. E. D. Hudson passed away at the Mt. Carmel Care Center in Burlington, Wisconsin.

In my next column, I will recount the lives of three physicians in Lake Geneva during the years following the end of World War II, Dr. Henry F. Bischof, Dr. Charles J. Brady, and Dr. Boyd C. Hindall.

Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.