Patrick Quinn column: The best art in Lake Geneva that you may have never seen

Lake Geneva is not widely known as a “Mecca” of works of art. For 60 years, from 1911 to 1970, the most famous architectural art work in Lake Geneva was the Geneva Hotel on the north side of Geneva Lake’s outlet where the Geneva Towers is today. The Geneva Hotel was designed by the renowned American architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Sadly it was demolished in 1970. In 2021 the most well-known architectural art work in Lake Geneva is the “Landmark Building” (formerly known as the Metropolitan Block) at the southeast corner of Main and Broad streets which was designed by he famous American architect William Le Baron Jenney.

Many of the buildings that were at the 1893 Columbian Exposition (World’s Fair) in Chicago were moved by railroad cars from Chicago to Lake Geneva where they were reassembled in various locations around Lake Geneva including the Ceylon exhibit, the Utah Pavilion, the Danish Pavilion, and the Norwegian Pavilion. All are now gone with the exception of the Danish Pavilion overlooking Lake Como, which is now the French Country Inn, but is no longer recognizable as an 1893 building. The Norwegian Pavilion was moved to Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin and then transported to Norway. A few of the log cabins from the Columbian Exposition still exist on Linn Road south of Geneva Lake. And we must remember that the Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay was designed by the famous architect Henry Ives Cobb.

Current residents of Lake Geneva consider the Andy Gump statue and the “3 Graces” statue in Flat Iron Park to be works of art. Some consider the Driehaus Fountain in front of the Riviera as art and the Riviera as an architectural treasure.

But often overlooked is what may well be the most significant art work in Lake Geneva. Many residents have seen it but are unaware of its significance. Others have stood just a few feet away from it but have never looked at it. The most significant work of art in Lake Geneva is easily accessible and viewable. It is the mural on the west wall of the U.S. Post Office’s lobby. It is a W.P.A. (Works Progress Administration) mural painted by the artist George Adams Dietrich in 1940, eighty one years ago. The mural depicts a wintry, snow-covered farm field with corn stalks rising from piles of the snow, an old truck in the field, and farm buildings in the distance on a country road.

During the “Great Depression,” the Works Progress Administration’s (W.P.A.) Federal Art Project hired many unemployed artists to paint murals in public buildings in the United States such as post offices many of which were being constructed at the time including Lake Geneva’s in 1939. Other “New Deal” agencies, including the Federal Music Project and the Federal Writers Project hired many unemployed musicians and writers in an effort to combat the Great Depression.

George Adams Dietrich, the artist who painted the mural in Lake Geneva’s Post Office, was born on April 26, 1905 to a farm family in Clark County, Indiana which is on the north side of the Ohio River near Louisville, Kentucky. As he was growing up he decided that he wanted to become an artist. He studied art at The Ohio State University, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the Layton School Art in Milwaukee. He taught at the Layton School of Art from 1929 to 1957, was Professor of Sculpture and Painting at the University of Michigan, 1937-1938, and was an Instructor in Design at the Milwaukee School of Engineering from 1932 to 1943.

During World War II he served in the U.S. Navy. He was a Professor of Education at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, from 1946 to 1953. Dietrich married one of his students at the Layton School of Art, Bettina Babcock, in 1934. During the 1960s Dietrich and his wife Bettina moved from Milwaukee to Madison, Florida thirty miles east of Tallahassee where he continued to produce art.

George Adams Dietrich died on January 20, 1999 in Madison, Florida. He was 93 years old. His works of art, which won many prizes, today may be found in many venues, including the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, in Milwaukee and in Madison, Wisconsin, at the O’Hare Airport in Chicago, and in Washington, Texas, and California.

I would strongly urge readers of this column to go into the lobby of the U.S. Post Office in Lake Geneva and look to their right where high up on the west wall they will see the mural by George Adams Dietrich. They will be viewing one of Lake Geneva’s most significant artistic treasures.

Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.