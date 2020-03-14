Pay them more, and people will work less

Wisconsin is 93 percent of the U.S. cost of living average, and in California the cost of living average is 115 percent. A mandated increase will result in more job losses in Wisconsin than California.

The cities of Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle have enacted a $15-per-hour minimum wage. The city that has had the most recent studies on the effect of the $15 wage is Seattle. One of the statistical findings is that the increase in the minimum wage actually increased wages only 1 percent for those affected. Employers had to cut back hours worked, reduce their number of employees, and close businesses.

For the arguments that increasing the minimum wage will increase GDP, increase purchases, and reduce welfare, the wage increase resulted in a minuscule bump.

All studies conducted by the Congressional Budget Office on wage increases always show there will be job losses. The newest COB study out shows at $15, job losses would be 1.3 to 3.7 million jobs in the first year. Wisconsin, with its lower cost of living, would have outsized job losses. Time and again, the reasons given that an increase will help the lowest paid workers ends up hurting them the most.