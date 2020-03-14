Pay them more, and people will work less

Raising the minimum wage has been a political discussion for years. In 2008 during the presidential debate, Barack Obama promised to raise the minimum wage to $9.50 by 2011. When elected, he ignored the promise, even though Democrats controlled Washington.
In 2013 during his State of the Union address, he wanted a $9 minimum wage. In 2014, he adopted a $10.10 minimum wage for government contracts by executive order.
Democrats are now promising $15 per hour. We even have a Democratic candidate, Tom Steyer, a billionaire, promising $22 federal minimum wage. He claims that with a $22 wage, “America would be completely different.”
Critics say with tongue in cheek, “Why not make it a $53 wage and make America really different?”
Imagine, dear reader, the unemployment, inflation, and economic damage that would be done to Wisconsin at $22. We would become the German Weimar Republic of hyperinflation and unemployment.
In Wisconsin, a bill has been introduced by Democrats to raise the minimum wage to $15, calling it a “living wage.” The minimum wage was never meant to be defined as a living wage.
Proponents of a mandated $15 wage claim it will create an immediate boost in living standards for all. The claim is that Gross National Product will rise with more income and spending. Another is that government welfare costs will decrease, because more people will not qualify for welfare. Research has shown states, with a lower cost of living, $15 will negatively affect those states the most.
Wisconsin is 93 percent of the U.S. cost of living average, and in California the cost of living average is 115 percent. A mandated increase will result in more job losses in Wisconsin than California.
The cities of Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle have enacted a $15-per-hour minimum wage. The city that has had the most recent studies on the effect of the $15 wage is Seattle. One of the statistical findings is that the increase in the minimum wage actually increased wages only 1 percent for those affected. Employers had to cut back hours worked, reduce their number of employees, and close businesses.
For the arguments that increasing the minimum wage will increase GDP, increase purchases, and reduce welfare, the wage increase resulted in a minuscule bump.
All studies conducted by the Congressional Budget Office on wage increases always show there will be job losses. The newest COB study out shows at $15, job losses would be 1.3 to 3.7 million jobs in the first year. Wisconsin, with its lower cost of living, would have outsized job losses. Time and again, the reasons given that an increase will help the lowest paid workers ends up hurting them the most.
The percentage of minimum-wage workers is about 1 percent. The vast majority of minimum-wage earners are students working part time or under 25. They are not the one that a family is dependent on, but they are living in a household where their income is a supplement.
Wages have been rising now due to the Trump economy. Positive economic forces have started to increase wages without the disruption of a centrally planned government fiat.
There are countless of studies on the effects of raising the minimum wage. One that stands out is that when it is raised, fewer people improve their skills, because the monetary return on their time and effort they feel is not worth any further wage increase. Bluntly stated, a high minimum wage encourages people to be lackadaisical and not improve themselves. The percentage of people making the minimum wage rises with each increase.
Politicians perfect the art of immediate gratification by promising benefits from other people’s work. The most positive economic benefit for increasing one’s value is education and work experience.
One of my first minimum-wage jobs obtaining work experience was working at a gas station. One of my duties was cleaning. The first couple of times I cleaned, the patient owner had me redo my work to his standards. He had to pay me twice to do the job. I learned from the experience as to what was expected. Lower-skilled workers take more time and supervision.
In 1831, Alexis de Tocqueville, of France, traveled the U.S. observing and writing about our young republic. One of his observations was, “The American Republic will endure until the day Congress (Legislature) discovers that it can bribe the public with the public’s money.”
Mandated wage increases are offered as another bribe.
John Surinak of the town of Delavan is a member of the Republican Party of Walworth County.