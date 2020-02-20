Population growth tells only part of Lake Geneva's story

Most of my previous columns have focused on Lake Geneva’s past history. This column is about Lake Geneva’s future. It is prompted by the current discussion in Lake Geneva about whether the city’s mission statement should include a reference to retaining its “small-town atmosphere.” The discussion, which at times has been quite intense, was initiated when Mayor Tom Hartz proposed a slight rewording of the city’s mission statement.
To be sure, Lake Geneva still has, more or less, a small-town atmosphere, but it is scarcely the same small-town atmosphere that it had during the 1940s and ‘50s when I was growing up here.
One major difference is that Lake Geneva’s population today is more than twice the population that it had during the 1940s and ‘50s. The 2010 U.S. census revealed that Lake Geneva had a population of over 7,000, while during the ‘40s and ‘50s, it had a population of a little more than 3,000.
Moreover, the geographical boundaries of the city have greatly expanded. One need only drive around Lake Geneva’s perimeter to see the explosion of new homes that have been built or are currently being built in such subdivisions as Symphony Bay, Stone Ridge, and Edgewood Hills, among others. Do these new subdivisions portend what will happen to Lake Geneva in the foreseeable future? Ironically, one of the main reasons that new residents are moving to Lake Geneva is to avail themselves of the city’s “small-town atmosphere,” and, for some, to escape the sameness of the suburban sprawl characteristic of Chicago’s suburbs.
If Lake Geneva is to lose its “small-town atmosphere,” what will it be like?
Perhaps one need only look at the nearby cities of Woodstock and McHenry in northern Illinois to find an answer. During the ‘40s and ‘50s, Woodstock and McHenry were indeed small towns, much like Lake Geneva was. Indeed, their high schools were in the same athletic conference (the SWANI conference) that Lake Geneva High School was a member of. Their populations during the ‘40s and ‘50s were a little more than 3,000 as was Lake Geneva’s. Today their populations are approaching 25,000. Perhaps an even more egregious example is the transformation of nearby Huntley, Illinois, from a small town into suburban sprawl.
What drove the expansion of Woodstock, McHenry, and Huntley from small towns into medium-sized cities, which no longer evidence a “small-town atmosphere”? One reason is the same one that is attracting new residents to Lake Geneva, the perceived “small-town atmosphere” of these cities. Another reason was the availability of easy transportation to Chicago and its suburbs — in the instances of McHenry and Woodstock, a rail connection with Chicago and its suburbs, and in Huntley’s instance, the proximity of Interstate 90, just as the proximity of Interstate 43 has led to an increase in Elkhorn and Delavan’s populations, which now have exceeded Lake Geneva’s.
And, for that matter, how the construction of the state Highway 12 four-lane bypass of Lake Geneva led to the complete transformation of its downtown business district by drawing the city’s and other area residents to shop at the big-box stores such as Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Best Buy and many others adjacent to the Highway 12 bypass, and in the process depriving the downtown business district of some of its former vitality.
Make no mistake about it — the two major factors that have historically drawn people to live in Lake Geneva have been the beauty of Geneva Lake and the city’s proximity to Chicago. But the latter factor is a two-edged sword. While it enhances Lake Geneva’s location, it also facilitates the city’s growth and the potential loss of its “small-town atmosphere,” just as McHenry, Woodstock, and Huntley have lost their “small-town atmosphere.”
But Lake Geneva’s present “small-town atmosphere” has also been affected by other developments that have occurred in the city. There are fewer children living in the core center of Lake Geneva than were living there during the ‘40s and ‘50s. There are also far fewer owner-occupied houses today in the central core of the city. Many homes in the Maple Park neighborhood are owned by people who live full-time elsewhere and occupy them only on weekends or during the summer. And there are many more homes that are rental rather than owner-occupied, including quite a few B&Bs, which are, of course, short-term rentals.
One of the central focal points of the city during the ‘40s and ‘50s was Lake Geneva High School, which had about 300 students. Today’s Badger High School, located on the city’s far south side, has at least four times as many students, and it draws its students from a much larger surrounding area than Lake Geneva High School did. For example, it now draws students from the Lake Como area. During the ‘40s and ‘50s, students who lived in the Como area attended Elkhorn High School.
The ethnic composition of Lake Geneva has also dramatically changed. During the ‘40s and ‘50s, only two African-Americans lived in Lake Geneva. The city was about two-thirds Protestant and one-third Catholic, and it was very inhospitable to Jews. Today there is a sizable Mexican-American population living in the city, but there is relatively little interaction between white residents and Mexican-American residents.
Whether the Mexican-American population in the city will increase depends upon the country’s immigration laws. However, it is not the first time that the city has encountered an “ethnic challenge.”
During the 1920s and ‘30s, people of German ancestry who had primarily been living in Lyons Township moved into the city, where they encountered a degree of resistance from longstanding residents of “WASP” origin. However, by the ‘40s and ‘50s, residents of German ancestry had largely been fully assimilated into the city’s economic, cultural, and social fabric.
All of the factors cited above will have an impact upon whether Lake Geneva retains its “small-town atmosphere.”
Perhaps an indication of what will happen can be seen by driving up the Center Street hill to the Stone Ridge subdivision and taking a look at the new Shodeen development north of Stone Ridge where many new homes will shortly be built. But one must remember that when Clark Habecker began building the Sturwood subdivision in the hilly cornfields west of Elmwood Avenue on property formerly owned by Buckingham Sturges, some of the residents of Lake Geneva wondered if the new subdivision would have an adverse impact on the city. As it turned out, that was not what happened.
And prior to the development of Sturwood, some residents questioned whether the new Manor subdivision would have an adverse impact upon the city. That also did not happen.
Whether Lake Geneva loses its “small-town atmosphere” will be determined by future developments.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.