Population growth tells only part of Lake Geneva's story

If Lake Geneva is to lose its “small-town atmosphere,” what will it be like?

Perhaps one need only look at the nearby cities of Woodstock and McHenry in northern Illinois to find an answer. During the ‘40s and ‘50s, Woodstock and McHenry were indeed small towns, much like Lake Geneva was. Indeed, their high schools were in the same athletic conference (the SWANI conference) that Lake Geneva High School was a member of. Their populations during the ‘40s and ‘50s were a little more than 3,000 as was Lake Geneva’s. Today their populations are approaching 25,000. Perhaps an even more egregious example is the transformation of nearby Huntley, Illinois, from a small town into suburban sprawl.

What drove the expansion of Woodstock, McHenry, and Huntley from small towns into medium-sized cities, which no longer evidence a “small-town atmosphere”? One reason is the same one that is attracting new residents to Lake Geneva, the perceived “small-town atmosphere” of these cities. Another reason was the availability of easy transportation to Chicago and its suburbs — in the instances of McHenry and Woodstock, a rail connection with Chicago and its suburbs, and in Huntley’s instance, the proximity of Interstate 90, just as the proximity of Interstate 43 has led to an increase in Elkhorn and Delavan’s populations, which now have exceeded Lake Geneva’s.