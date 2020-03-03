Quinn column A FEW MORE 19TH CENTURY LUMINARIES IN GENEVA

As promised in previous of columns, in this column I am profiling the lives of a few more 19th Century residents of Lake Geneva who had an impact on the development of the city. It is my hope that these profiles and the many other ones that I have depicted in earlier columns collectively provide readers with something of a sense of what life was like in Lake Geneva during the 19th Century.
One of the early mayors of Lake Geneva was William Seymour who, if his life had not been cut short when he was in his prime, may well have become one of the most important leading citizens in Lake Geneva as the 19th Century turned into the 20th Century.
William Seymour had been born in Dutchess County, New York in 1836 as the son of Robert and Harriet Seymour. His family moved from New York to Wisconsin in 1854 when he was 29. He married Helen Garfield of Elkhorn and they eventually had two children. Upon his arrival in Geneva, he established a meat market business which he ran until his death.
William Seymour served as a member of the Lake Geneva City Council and was a member of the Walworth County Board of Supervisors representing his district. His meat market business prospered and he became quite wealthy, enough so that he turned his attention to financial investments. But his speculation in investments turned sour and he lost several fortunes, the most notable being when he invested in John E. Burton’s iron and copper mines in the Gogebic Iron Range in the upper peninsula of Michigan which failed catastrophically. Seymour resumed his meat market business in an effort to recoup his losses.
In 1892, William Seymour was elected as the mayor of Lake Geneva. He was serving the second year of his term as mayor when he died of diabetes at the age of only 58. His funeral service was held at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion and he was buried in the Oak Hill Cemetery.
Two other individuals who made significant contributions to life in Lake Geneva, but did not complete their careers here, were the lawyers John Bell Simmons and John T. Wentworth. John Bell Simmons was the son of James Simmons, the author of Annals of Lake Geneva and John T. Wentworth was James Simmons’ law partner.
John Bell Simmons was born on October 25, 1851, in Greenwood, McHenry County, Illinois as the son of James and Katherine McCotter Simmons. James Simmons had moved from Geneva to Greenwood in 1850 where he opened a store in partnership with Charles Goodsell, the cousin of one of Geneva’s seven founders, Lewis Goodsell.
As John B. Simmons reached adulthood, he became a lawyer just like his father and soon was one of the most important lawyers in Geneva. He accumulated a private library that was second in scope and breadth only to John E. Burton’s magnificent library. In 1886, John B. Simmons was elected Lake Geneva’s first mayor, Lake Geneva having been transformed from Village status into a City. But shortly after he completed his term as mayor, John B. Simmons decided that that the city of Racine offered “greener pastures” for a lawyer and moved there in 1889. He quickly became one of the most distinguished lawyers in Racine as the law partner of H.A. Cooper, the U.S. Congressman from Wisconsin’s First Congressional District. One can only speculate about how high John B. Simmons might have risen had he remained in Lake Geneva.
John B. Simmons married Sarah Barnard Sturges, the daughter of George W. Sturges. Sarah was born in 1850 and died in 1914, possibly of tuberculosis. They had two children, one of whom, John Edward Simmons, was born in 1877 and died in 1931 following an accident in his boat building shop. He was a graduate of both Beloit College and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and had a career as a naval architect. His sister, Katherine Sturges Simmons (1882-1966) graduated from the University of Chicago. She married Ralph W. Bailey. John B. Simmons passed away on March 24, 1937 at the age of 85 and is buried in the historic Mound Cemetery in Racine.
John T. Wentworth moved to Geneva at some point prior to 1856. Little is known about his early life, but he probably was born in upstate New York or Vermont. In 1856, he was appointed Superintendent of Schools in Geneva. A year later, in 1857, being a lawyer, he became the law partner of James Simmons. They were law partners until 1860. In 1859 Wentworth had been elected the District Attorney of Walworth County and was re-elected for a second term. In February 1860, Wentworth was the founder and editor of one of Geneva’s earliest newspapers, the Geneva Mirror. In 1864, Wentworth became the law partner of John A. Smith, who had been a Captain in the Union Army during the Civil War. But like John B. Simmons, Wentworth abandoned Lake Geneva for the “greener pastures” of Racine, where he became a Racine County Court Commissioner, a position he held for many years. He passed away in Racine on September 19, 1916.
The fact that John B. Simmons and John T. Wentworth abandoned Lake Geneva for “greener pastures” elsewhere was not at all unusual. As I noted in previous columns, many young men from Geneva went to California for the Gold Rush in 1850 and some never returned, including Geneva pioneer Dudley W. Cook, for whom Cook Street is named. Moreover, three of my collateral ancestors — my great grandfather Michael Quinn’s two brothers, Bernard Quinn and the Civil War veteran Thomas Quinn, and their sister, Anna Quinn Warren — departed the Geneva area in the early 1870s and moved to Kansas where they homesteaded farms.
Fortunately, the number of leading citizens of Geneva and Lake Geneva who abandoned the village/city in the 19th Century were few and those that remained continued to develop the city into what it became.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.