Quinn column A FEW MORE 19TH CENTURY LUMINARIES IN GENEVA

John B. Simmons married Sarah Barnard Sturges, the daughter of George W. Sturges. Sarah was born in 1850 and died in 1914, possibly of tuberculosis. They had two children, one of whom, John Edward Simmons, was born in 1877 and died in 1931 following an accident in his boat building shop. He was a graduate of both Beloit College and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and had a career as a naval architect. His sister, Katherine Sturges Simmons (1882-1966) graduated from the University of Chicago. She married Ralph W. Bailey. John B. Simmons passed away on March 24, 1937 at the age of 85 and is buried in the historic Mound Cemetery in Racine.

John T. Wentworth moved to Geneva at some point prior to 1856. Little is known about his early life, but he probably was born in upstate New York or Vermont. In 1856, he was appointed Superintendent of Schools in Geneva. A year later, in 1857, being a lawyer, he became the law partner of James Simmons. They were law partners until 1860. In 1859 Wentworth had been elected the District Attorney of Walworth County and was re-elected for a second term. In February 1860, Wentworth was the founder and editor of one of Geneva’s earliest newspapers, the Geneva Mirror. In 1864, Wentworth became the law partner of John A. Smith, who had been a Captain in the Union Army during the Civil War. But like John B. Simmons, Wentworth abandoned Lake Geneva for the “greener pastures” of Racine, where he became a Racine County Court Commissioner, a position he held for many years. He passed away in Racine on September 19, 1916.