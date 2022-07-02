Quinn history column: 3 ideas on how Lake Geneva could be a better place to live and work

Lake Geneva is a fine city in which to work or live. But it could become an even better city in which to work or live. In this column I will offer several suggestions as to how to increase the attractiveness of Lake Geneva as a place to live and work.

1. One such enhancement may shortly be underway. That is to have murals painted on buildings in the city much like our neighboring city Delavan has done so successfully. The best venues for such murals would be the west side of the Geneva Theater and the south and east sides of the brick building at the Dunn Lumber on North Street. The painting of such murals would brighten up the city and greatly enhance its attractiveness.

2. Acquisition of the former Hillmoor Golf Course by the state of Wisconsin as the northern extension of the Big Foot Beach State Park, despite being separated from the Big Foot Beach State Park. The newly acquired former Hillmoor Golf Course property should be kept in its present pristine form with walking trails and other rustic enhancements added.

3. The restoration of rail service between Chicago and Lake Geneva. The cessation of such rail service in 1975 after a century of such a connection was one of the greatest losses that Lake Geneva has suffered over the course of its 185-year history. The restoration of the rail connection between Lake Geneva and Chicago would make it infinitely easier for residents of Lake Geneva who wish to work in Chicago, for residents of Lake Geneva who wish to visit Chicago’s museums and other attractions, and for tourists from the Chicago area who wish to visit Lake Geneva.

Given the challenges presented by climate change, the restoration of rail service should be electrified so as to keep the carbon content of such a restoration minimal and not contribute to global warming. Such a restoration of the rail connection between Chicago and Lake Geneva could entail the extension of the rail line from either Fox Lake or Woodstock to Lake Geneva, perhaps along Highway 12 or Highway 47/120. A new railroad station would have to be built, perhaps on Sage Street at the western end of the former Hillmoor Golf Course on the west side of the White River.

The City of Lake Geneva and its predecessor, the Village of Geneva, have risen to confront challenges many times in its history such as when rail service to Geneva was restored in 1871 after it was suspended in 1859 only three years after it had been initiated. Or when it constructed the Riviera in 1932 in the middle of the worst Depression that the United States had ever experienced. Or when its seven founders hired Thomas McKaig to lay out the original plat of the Village of Geneva in 1837.

Now, in 2022, it is time for Lake Geneva to once again make an effort to confront the challenges that it faces in the 21st century.

Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.