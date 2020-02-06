Reagan's 'shining city' is gone because of Trump's blunders

Are we still the “shining city on the hill” that President Reagan talked about in his farewell speech in 1989? Are we still that “beacon?” In that same speech, Reagan added: “If there had to be city walls, the walls had doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here.”

Are we still that “shining city on the hill?” I think not.

Instead of having a president who told Mr. Gorbachev to “tear down this wall,” we now have a president who chants “build the walls.” We now have a president who honors dictators such as Putin, Kim Jong-un, Erdoğan, and Al Saud rather than building better relationships with democratic leaders.

We now have a president who pulls out of treaties that took a great deal of time, energy and cooperation to hammer out. We now have a president who cannot speak the truth to power, and cannot be trusted to honor the facts.

We now have a president who sees the “shining city on the hill” as HIS city; it is a piece of real estate that can be sold to the highest bidder.

All these things have taken a toll on our standing in the world. If we look at the facts, it is obvious that the respect for our country has dropped.