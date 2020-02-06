Reagan's 'shining city' is gone because of Trump's blunders

Are we still the “shining city on the hill” that President Reagan talked about in his farewell speech in 1989? Are we still that “beacon?” In that same speech, Reagan added: “If there had to be city walls, the walls had doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here.”
Are we still that “shining city on the hill?” I think not.
Instead of having a president who told Mr. Gorbachev to “tear down this wall,” we now have a president who chants “build the walls.” We now have a president who honors dictators such as Putin, Kim Jong-un, Erdoğan, and Al Saud rather than building better relationships with democratic leaders.
We now have a president who pulls out of treaties that took a great deal of time, energy and cooperation to hammer out. We now have a president who cannot speak the truth to power, and cannot be trusted to honor the facts.
We now have a president who sees the “shining city on the hill” as HIS city; it is a piece of real estate that can be sold to the highest bidder.
All these things have taken a toll on our standing in the world. If we look at the facts, it is obvious that the respect for our country has dropped.
A Jan. 15 U.S. News and World Report states that the “world’s trust in the United States … has dropped by more than 50% since 2016, the sharpest drop of any country assessed in the 2020 Best Countries report.”
A Jan. 8 Pew Research Center report shows that 64% of publics around the world have no confidence in Trump doing the right thing in world affairs. Their research included 32 countries and ironically shows that 54% of those polled still have a favorable view of the United States. That shining city on hill still gets through, even with Trump at the helm.
But Trump’s supporters will call these facts “fake news” and will claim the he is making America great again. It is obvious to them that the world is now envious of all our greatness. But let’s look closely at the facts.
Our withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal is a perfect example of a Trump action that has diminished our world standing. Work on the Iran nuclear deal (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) began in 2006, and was negotiated by the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, China, Germany and the European Union.
An immense amount of work and cooperation went into making this deal. It was formally adopted on Oct. 18, 2015. You do the math, and calculate the effort that was needed to get this deal done. Can you imagine the frustration of all the people who negotiated this deal when Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal? What kind of trust would world leaders have for any “deal” made by the United States in the future?
But this wasn’t enough for our deal-maker-in-chief. He further tarnished our trust by announcing he was withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement (Framework Convention on Climate Change). This agreement has hammered out by 195 nations on Dec. 12, 2015, after two weeks of intense discussion and compromise. Every nation on earth has adopted this agreement.
On Nov. 4, 2019, Trump announced we would be withdrawing from this agreement because “climate change was a Chinese hoax” and the agreement would hurt American business. Our withdrawal was a shock to the international community, and dimmed our “shining city on the hill.”
Abandoning our Kurdish allies and the assassination of Soleimani did not add to any positive upswing in our standing in the world. It destroyed trust and added to the narrative that we, too, are terrorists.
But Trump’s greatest impact on our world’s standing is his use of false or misleading claims. As of Dec. 10, 2019, the Washington Post has calculated the he has made 15,413 false or misleading claims since he took office. The false claim tactic may work on his Fox News-fed supporters, but is totally transparent to those who see and hear what is really happening on their independent media stations across the world.
We used to call this lying. It tarnishes our reputation across the world, and leaves a black hole where there was once of beacon of light.
Should Trump be the leader of the “shining city on the hill?” I don’t think so.
Steven Doelder of the village of Bloomfield is a member of the Walworth County Democratic Party.