Recapping a year of struggle and survival

As we looked back this week to everyone we have helped in 2019, we are grateful for the many lives changed by our charity. We want to share with all of you what we have accomplished together over the past year.
Just this week, one of our volunteers ran into someone we helped over 10 years ago, and while I had a hard time remembering everything we did for this woman and her family, she remembered every detail. She also said: “The assistance I received from The Time is Now to Help really changed everything in my life. Ever since your help, we continue to do well. I can’t thank The Time is Now enough for what they did for my family.”
When we hear comments like that, it puts everything we do in perspective. It reminds us of why we do what we do.
At the time of writing this column, we still have a few days left in 2019. We plan on using those days to help as many people as possible with the donations we have received in December. As of Dec. 27, we have helped approximately 683 people in 2019.
Just think of how many lives were touched and inspired and changed. Children were not only given food, shelter, clothing, beds, school supplies, dental care, shoes, diapers, toiletries and even a few toys, they were also given hope. The elderly were shown compassion and given the gift of knowing someone cared. Veterans who also suffer from PTSD or disabilities were reassured by our assistance, feeling our appreciation and caring for the sacrifices they made for our country.
Working-poor families and single mothers felt the relief of the constant stress and worry over overdue rent, unpaid utilities, food insecurity and so much more. People of all ages struggling due to their poor health or injuries were relieved to know we would make sure they would not be evicted nor have their utilities disconnected.
We started 2019 by helping a veteran with cancer who was living in his car. His health was failing as he struggled to keep up with his personal hygiene, stay warm and eat properly, all while living in a car. Our caring and sharing helped him to move into an apartment, and we also helped provide a new bed, bedding, toiletries and food. Thanks to our caring and sharing, he is now in remission and living comfortably. He has reunited with family and made new friends. This was all possible, thanks to all of you and your generous donations given last December. Those donations allowed us to help over 50 people, in addition to this veteran, in January 2019.
In February, we helped Joanne, a single mother of two children, who was living in a domestic abuse shelter. She moved across the state to escape the abusive relationship she was in. She had found a job, but could not seem to save enough for a security deposit and first month’s rent. We provided Joanne and her children with a security deposit and two months rent for an affordable two-bedroom apartment. We also provided beds, household necessities, clothing, furniture, toiletries and much more. Now, Joanne is able to support her children and raise them in a home without the constant fear of violence. Now they live in a home filled with love thanks to all of you. We also shared that same caring and sharing with nearly 50 other families, senior citizens, the handicapped and veterans in February 2019.
By March 2019, everyone was tired of the long winter months and the high utility bills they caused. The hardest hit by the cold winter weather were the elderly, the handicapped and people struggling due to health problems. One of these people was Kathy, a single mother of two children. One of Kathy’s children is disabled and has special needs. Kathy missed work for several weeks, due to her children being sick. After several trips to emergency rooms and prescriptions she could barely afford, Kathy fell further and further behind in all of her expenses. By the time she was able to return to work, she had run out of sick days and vacation time. Our assistance helped Kathy and her children to not become another homeless statistic. We also paid their high utility bills to prevent the risk of disconnection in spring. This assistance to Kathy and her children, along with the assistance to nearly 70 other fellow creations in March, was gratefully and tearfully received, thanks to all of us coming together and networking our assistance to relieve their pains of poverty.
April brought assistance to more than 70 people struggling in poverty. One of these people was Sherrie, a senior citizen who moved to our area to be close to family when she was diagnosed with lung cancer. Unfortunately, her family was not able to provide proper living conditions for Sherrie as she went through her difficult cancer treatments. Sleeping on her daughter’s couch with four young children, including a newborn baby, in the house was not ideal as she was never able to rest. Her daughter was struggling financially, and did not have the space or money to help her. With the help of volunteers and your donations, we were able to help Sherrie move into a small apartment close to her daughter. We provided a new bed and bedding. We also provided her daughter with gift cards for gas and food, so she could drive her mother to all her medical appointments and cook for her as needed. The daughter was moved by the compassion we shared with her mother, as she wanted to be able to help her. Our assistance provided the healing environment that Sherrie needed.
With spring’s late arrival, many people were still struggling to pay their high utility bills in May. They also were stressed with trying to pay all of their other expenses, in addition to those high utility bills. Thanks to the generous donations we received from all of you and our matching grant donors, we were able to continue sharing our charity work with more than 70 people in May.
One of these families was struggling due to the husband’s long-term medical condition. He was very critical and was no longer able to keep up with the upkeep of their home. The wife was so busy with his care-giving, she had to give up her job and become his full-time caregiver. Their home fell into disrepair and became a health hazard, due to roof leaks and mold. Thanks to all of you and our generous matching grant donors, we were able to have this family’s roof repaired and the mold remediated from their home. They now can live in a healthy home without buckets to catch the leaks from the spring rains and mold growing on the ceilings and walls. As the wife hugged me, she again shared her gratitude for the work done to their home. Without our help, their home would have fallen down around them, and they along with their son would have been living in a life-threatening health hazard. Now the husband is able to concentrate on his healing and not worry constantly about the home his family lives in.
The summer months brought help to approximately 190 people. Many of these were families with children who were home for the summer. During the school year, many of these children receive free/reduced lunch in our local schools. When school is not in session, these families struggle to pay the additional food expense, due to working minimum wage jobs. Thanks to our food pantries, many of these families are provided food each month.
Some families are not able to go to the food pantry during operating hours, due to jobs or illness. That is when our assistance with food is most needed. One of the people we helped this past summer is Allie and her three children. Allie’s husband passed away unexpectedly in a car accident over a year ago. She has been struggling to keep up ever since his loss. After talking with her extensively, she has finally begun to move forward. We set up a budget that will help them to survive in the coming months. We also helped her to move from a home she could not afford to a rental that would allow her to pay all of their bills each month. We also paid to have her car repaired, and provided much needed food. Allie and her children are now able to think about the future without fear and stress. That brighter future is thanks to all of you, our gracious donors.
We also helped Joan and Mark in August. Joan and Mark are senior citizens who were both struggling due to serious health problems. They were living in a rundown mobile home with leaks and without utilities, as they had been disconnected due to their inability to pay their bills, with their many medical expenses. They also were cutting back on food to try to get by. It took some convincing to get them out of their mobile home, but now Joan and Mark are happy to be living in their new apartment with working utilities. They no longer have to contend with the dangerous stairs coming in, and are much healthier, thanks to the clean environment. Joan and Mark are two of many senior citizens we helped in 2019.
In September, we helped nearly 40 people with the daily necessities of life. Shelter, food, utilities, toiletries, and transportation are our most requested and received assistance.
One of the people we helped was Anna, a single mother of a 4-year-old daughter who was born with special needs. Anna’s daughter has to make many trips to Children’s Hospital for her continuing care. Anna works, but misses many days due to her daughter’s ongoing medical needs. When Anna’s car broke down on the way to the hospital, she finally reached out to us for help. A friend had mentioned our charity, but she never really believed we’d be able to help. We changed her doubt to hope when we paid their overdue bills and also provided Anna with a good donated vehicle after finding her car was beyond repair. Now Anna no longer has to worry about breaking down on the highway with her daughter on their way to her life-saving medical care. Thank you for allowing us to provide our assistance to Anna and her daughter in 2019.
In October and November, we provided assistance to more than 120 fellow creations. October brought winter-like temperatures and even snow. November was more of the same. We had many letters requesting our assistance, and worked diligently to help as many as possible. Helping multiple people a day can be a daunting task, but we are always up to the challenge.
One of my days in November was spent with Ben, a senior citizen living in a mobile home. I was glad I made the visit, as more assistance came to light after my review. With our assistance with repairs, Ben will be able to continue to live in his mobile home with his two small dogs.
I also visited a woman who lives with and cares for her mother. These two women share a loving home, but needed some help with their expenses and a trip to the dentist. There was so much caring, sharing and love shared with our fellow creations in 2019 thanks to all of you.
This month has been challenging, as our donations have been lower than in previous years. We also have more letters requesting our assistance than received in any other month this year. There are so many people still waiting for our caring assistance that will relieve their suffering and pains of poverty. While we look forward to the new year, we pray for those we have touched with kindness this year. Many would be homeless if it was not due to your generosity. Many would have gone hungry or done without daily necessities if it was not due to your generosity. Jobs would be lost, due to a lack of transportation and gas.
Life would be hard for many, but thanks to your generosity, the pains of poverty have been eased. I feel blessed to bring this relief of suffering to every person I visit. Every heartfelt hug and tear of relief is thanks to all of you.
We need your continued help to remove the pains of poverty for our fellow creations. Please care and share what you can. Every penny of your donation is used to provide poverty relief for those in desperate need. Ever since the founding of The Time is Now to Help, not one penny of your donation is used for overhead, salaries or expenses. Thanks to you, we hope to be able to share the blessings of food, shelter, warmth, transportation, clothing, toiletries and so much more.
Thank you and God bless you for all we accomplish together to ease the pains of poverty. Happy New Year.
Please help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.
A very special thank you: Rhoades Foundation Fund at The Chicago Community Trust, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Kunes Country Auto Group, John and Valerie Lincoln, Dick and Jean Honeyager, Lake Geneva Area Realty, Barnabas Donors, Jeff Martin, Steven & Deidred Trumble, Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, Grunow Family Fund, Mary Kay Ring, Dean and Shirley Taylor, James and Cathy Beierle, Mimi Rasch and Family, Allen Hermansen, Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Mary Fitzgerald, Joseph and Jacque Moser, Keith and Lynn Burns, Steven and Laurie Terhark, Albert and Ellen Burnell, Carolyn Bintz, Ray and Pam Ring, Community State Bank, Anne Redmer, Stanley and Carolyn Logterman, Bruce and Nancy Johnson, Ron and Carolyn Bloch, John and Rita Race, Marcia Madaus, Margaret Kane, Richard and Deborah Schlitz, Paul Weinstock, Robert and Arianne Bretz, Judy Dishneau, George and Nadine Kelm, Laura Johnson, Daniel and Ruth Haak, Robert and Patricia Davis, Charles and Kathleen Heinz, Jerome and Peggy Serwa, George and Marilyn Wilkin, Michael and Kathe Beach, John and Sally Dicmas, William Antti, Ernest Roy, Beth Jurgensen, Richard and Mary Ruch, Michael Glass, Patricia Jankowski, Orval and Barbara Keltner, Rita’s Wells Street Salon, John and Rita Race, Randall and Susan Hofberger, Lisa Luedtke, Donald Schwab, Phillip and Deborah Tichy, Joseph and Beth Pizzo, Jeffrey and Helen Harold, Edward and Doreen Ruder, Rosemarie Reiherzer and Doris Kranitz.
Honoraries: Mark and Natalie Reno to thank God for all his graces.
Memorials: Joyce Byers in memory of Rhonda and Dennis Gibson. Dolores Piotrowski in memory of her beloved family Martha “Dee” Valentine and Gene and Lottie Piotrowski.
Prayer chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Talyn, Mike, Susan, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Sal, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Arabelle J., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew and Pam E.
Furniture donations: To donate furniture please call Love Inc. 262-763-2743.
Please visit: www.timeisnowtohelp.org
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal