Recapping a year of struggle and survival

With spring’s late arrival, many people were still struggling to pay their high utility bills in May. They also were stressed with trying to pay all of their other expenses, in addition to those high utility bills. Thanks to the generous donations we received from all of you and our matching grant donors, we were able to continue sharing our charity work with more than 70 people in May.

One of these families was struggling due to the husband’s long-term medical condition. He was very critical and was no longer able to keep up with the upkeep of their home. The wife was so busy with his care-giving, she had to give up her job and become his full-time caregiver. Their home fell into disrepair and became a health hazard, due to roof leaks and mold. Thanks to all of you and our generous matching grant donors, we were able to have this family’s roof repaired and the mold remediated from their home. They now can live in a healthy home without buckets to catch the leaks from the spring rains and mold growing on the ceilings and walls. As the wife hugged me, she again shared her gratitude for the work done to their home. Without our help, their home would have fallen down around them, and they along with their son would have been living in a life-threatening health hazard. Now the husband is able to concentrate on his healing and not worry constantly about the home his family lives in.