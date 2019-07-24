There is a problem with the term “religious freedom.” It has been distorted. It is currently employed by a a small minority of evangelical extremists to justify imposing their spiritual views on everyone else.
To show how flawed this approach is, remove the Ten Commandments from wherever they are displayed and replace them with either The Five Pillars of Wisdom or The Eight-Fold Path to Enlightenment.
The point is that regardless of what evangelical extremists may believe, their doctrinal precepts do not extend to all other faiths. Regardless of how impassioned or devoted this minority is, they cannot deny the preferences of those who choose an alternative spiritual path.
Extremists are just that — a fringe group that substitutes fierce activity, strong organizational tactics and substantial financial backing for overwhelming numbers.
Extremists say they practice Christianity. But this is a term that embraces a far wider universe than is represented by their comparatively modest numbers.
Today, worldwide, there are some 2,500 groups that claim the title Christian. This includes Catholic, Protestant and Orthodox congregants. Within the Protestant community alone are dozens of different denominations. Some of which include their own internal splinter groupings. And the Eastern Church does not observe the same worship teachings of either the Roman or reformed branches of the faith.
There is no single, formal doctrine or theology of Christianity. Hence, the wide differentiation within its membership. There are today some 30 English translations of the Bible. The ASV, CEV, ESV, GNB, KJV, LB, NASB, NEB, NIV, NKIV, NLT, NRSV, RSV, RV, TEV and TNIV represent just some of these. None of which are written in Aramaic, the original tongue of 1st century Palestine. And none can claim any final or ultimate scriptural authority. Because there are no versions of the truth.
Obviously, neither Judaism nor Islam observe Christian tenets. And each faith has both reform and orthodox adherents. To underscore this issue, consider that thousands of belief systems have emerged around the world, and throughout all history, precisely because humankind has never stopped searching for the meaning of life. Over time, every religion has taught that its beliefs represent the only true faith, while disclaiming all others as mere superstition.
That is precisely why we have the First Amendment. And for good reason. No institution in the world has visited more pain and suffering upon humanity than religion, in the name of God. From the Inquisition to thousands of Jim Crow lynchings.
Consider the following. David and Barbara Greene are the founders of the Hobby Lobby enterprise. Few could be considered more conservative or evangelical in their Christian views. So much so that they took a famous case to the Supreme Court, arguing that their “religious freedom” was being denied by a health care law that required the payment of insurance premiums that covered a woman’s right to chose. They won.
David and Barbara were ecstatic at the ruling. They then proceeded to use $700 million of income from their stores to build a Bible Museum in Washington, D.C. In so doing, they illicitly purchased hundreds and thousands of artifacts, in violation of international law. In their self-righteousness, the Greenes have apparently exercised their own “right to chose,” adopting an “Octologue” that ignores the Mosaic Commandments against theft and covetousness.
Right-wing evangelical extremists are determined to see legislation passed that allows religion in public schools, one way or another, using taxpayer monies to teach creationism, provide for formal prayer time, or add electives to the curriculum that include Bible study.
Religion is only sacrosanct when it exists between an individual and his conscience. To enforce its teachings through the extension of government power leads only to the despotism of theocratic tyranny.
Thank God for the First Amendment, which protects the rights of all believers. Even those who reject the teachings of any faith-based system.