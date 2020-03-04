Remember Trump's broken budget promise

MADISON — President Donald Trump’s fiscal failure is stark and disturbing.

While campaigning for the White House in 2016, the New York developer and TV star boasted he could eliminate the entire national debt “fairly quickly,” which he defined as eight years.

The national debt was $19 trillion back then. Today, it totals $23.3 trillion and continues to soar, according to the U.S. Treasury.

That’s a big promise broken — especially for our children and grandchildren, who will get stuck with the bill.

After Trump was elected in 2016, his first budget predicted the annual federal budget deficit (which was running above $600 billion at the time) would fall to $456 billion by 2021. Instead, Trump’s budget plan for 2021, unveiled this week, predicts the deficit will be $966 billion — more than twice as large.

And even that assumes rosy annual economic growth of 2.8%. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office is predicting 2.2% growth, which would be down from the 2.3% growth recorded in 2019.