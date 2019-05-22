Lake Geneva, WI (53147)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.