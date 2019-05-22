My dear friend Bob Spitzer passed away late last month, just a few days short of his 97th birthday. Some columns are easy to write, but this one is not.
Dr. Bob made such full use of those 97 years that it is not only impossible to tell his story in a single column, it is hard to even know where to begin. Rather than starting in 1922, I will pick up the story a bit later, which was when I first met him in 2005.
The Kikkoman Corporation made two gifts to our county that year to kick start our fledgling economic development program; the first was a $10,000 check, and the second was Dr. Bob, one of its directors. As much as we needed the money, Dr. Bob turned out to be the better part of that deal. He became a founding director of the Walworth County Economic Development Alliance and served on that board for many years.
Dr. Bob was a curiosity to us when he first walked into my office after the Kikkoman announcement. We had not done our research on him, and we were skeptical of what he could bring to our program and why he would want to start a journey like this at 83 years of age. By the end of his visit, our doubts were erased, and someone said, “What an amazing man.”
I am confident that this was said, because nearly every conversation about Dr. Bob ended with that statement. I featured a story about Dr. Bob in one of the “sidebar” pieces in my annual letter to our board introducing our 2006 budget. In retrospect, that fact is remarkable to me, since I had only met him a few months earlier; but then, Dr. Bob was a remarkable man.
In that 2005 piece, I wrote: “Although he went far in life, Dr. Robert Spitzer never strayed far from his roots. Growing up in the Depression near Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Bob’s family farmed the land upon which Mayfair Mall is now located. From a very humble but value-oriented upbringing, Bob earned his baccalaureate, master’s and doctorate degrees from University of Wisconsin-Madison before embarking on a career at Murphy Products in Burlington. Bob’s accomplishments are too numerous to mention. Highlights include presidency of the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) and a stint at the U.S. State Department in 1970s. Bob is a founding member of Guideposts National Advisory cabinet, and he has himself authored several books. Working to solve the problem of world hunger has been Bob’s passion throughout his distinguished career.”
I thought I had written a pretty complete piece in 2005, but it was really only an outline. There were huge gaps in my narrative. The many improvements that occurred at MSOE under Dr. Bob’s leadership during the 1980s could have used a little fleshing out, as could his “stint” at the U.S. State Department. He was appointed to that position by President Ford to run a program called Food for Peace. Its goal was nothing less than ending world hunger. Dr. Bob figured out how to do that and wrote the plan down in a book called “No Need for Hunger.” It is on my shelf, along with three others that he wrote.
I was blessed to have Dr. Bob fill in many of the gaps that appeared in my 2005 piece during the next 14 years. This information was revealed to me in more settings than I can remember, but my favorite place was at his home where he carefully displayed many of the artifacts that he collected over the years. His basement was a museum, and I always felt that the collection was significant; so did the Wisconsin Historical Society. In 2018, the Society received many of Bob’s personal and professional papers to be cataloged and made available to future generations.
It was, naturally, Bob who reached out to me to expand our business acquaintance into one of friendship and mentorship. It all started with a call from him, inviting my family to join him and his wife, Delores, at German Fest in Milwaukee. That became an annual tradition until just a few years ago. After church services there, we would have lunch and listen to his favorite group, the Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band.
He always remembered my kids’ names and required an update from them about their studies and future plans. I am convinced that each of them spent some time preparing for that discussion. He encouraged them to work hard in school, as he did with every young person he met.
Dr. Bob mentored in subtle but effective ways. Rather than lecturing, he taught by example. Humility was a pervasive theme. I don’t recall ever leaving a restaurant without Bob engaging the wait staff, inquiring about their lives and praising them for their work. Generosity was always evident. You could not leave Bob’s house without receiving some gift like popcorn, cheese or extra Vidalia onions that he happened to have on hand.
Bob had perfected the art of letter writing. Several times a year, I would receive handwritten notes from him offering encouragement and passing along an inspirational pamphlet or article, many of which he had authored over the years. He would periodically include me with some of his other friends to strategize about a project he was working on. Bob had a deep bench of friends, and he would have been just fine without my counsel. The lesson, however, was not lost on me: engage others to solve problems.
His over-the-top introductions of me at events taught me a final lesson. After years of protesting these accolades, which always included the endorsement of being a “great American,” I learned to be more gracious and accept this undeserved kindness.
It was, of course, Dr. Bob who was the great American and a great human being. I will miss him, but I will never forget the lessons he taught me.
David Bretl is the county administrator for Walworth County. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and not necessarily those of the Walworth County Board of Supervisors.