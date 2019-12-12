Remembering dentists who served Lake Geneva area

In Lake Geneva, Dr. Denig was a member of the Geneva Lake Art Association, the Lake Geneva Camera Club, and the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Wisconsin Dental Association and the Sheraton Garden Club. She passed away at the Mount Carmel Care Center in Burlington on Saturday, Jan. 14, 1989, at the age of 90.

Dr. Denig was my grandfather Thomas Wardingle’s dentist. I will never forget the day my grandfather came home after his appointment with Dr. Denig and told me that she had pulled out all of his remaining teeth so that he could have false teeth installed. Having been born in the 1880s when dental practice was still primitive, both my grandfather and grandmother had false teeth by the time that they were 60 years old.

Another prominent dentist in Lake Geneva was Dr. A. (Alois) C. Grosspietsch. His office was in a house at 911 Main St. that had been built for the Civil War surgeon Dr. Hilton Boyce. It is today a store called My Sister’s Place.

Dr. A.C. Grosspietsch had been born in Milwaukee on April 20, 1906, as the son of Alois and May Grosspietsch. He graduated from the Marquette University School of Dentistry in 1931, practiced dentistry in Milwaukee, and was a member of the faculty of the Marquette University School of Dentistry until 1936. On Nov. 21, 1931, he married Geraldine Sarah Keelan.