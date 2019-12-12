Remembering dentists who served Lake Geneva area

In my past two columns, I reviewed the lives of prominent physicians who lived and practiced in Lake Geneva during the middle decades of the 20th century. I noted the significant roles in the community that each of them played. In this column, I will review the lives of prominent dentists who lived and practiced in Lake Geneva during the middle decades of the 20th century.
There was a significant difference in the way that residents of Lake Geneva regarded their physicians and their dentists. The difference was two-fold. No one in Lake Geneva liked going to their dentist. This was because dental practice in those days was still fairly primitive. Dental “drills” back then were not as good as they are today, and the anesthetics that dentists used then to numb one’s mouth and lessen the pain of the dental work that had to be endured were not nearly as effective or efficient as they are today. Thus, most residents dreaded going to the dentist and looked forward to their dental appointments with trepidation.
My dentist was Dr. Richard White, whose office was on the upper floor of what was called the Trinke building, at the northwest corner of Main and Center streets. The building was named after the state senator and real estate entrepreneur William F. Trinke. Originally called the Walker Block, the building had been constructed in 1872-73 from stone quarried and bricks made at John Beamsley’s quarry on Sheridan Springs Road where the Sheridan Springs Coca-Cola bottling plant was eventually located. Dr. Richard White’s brother, Dr. Robert White, was also a dentist. He, too, had an office in the Trinke building.
As I lay back in a dental chair in Dr. White’s office waiting for him to begin drilling my teeth and filling cavities, I gazed with dread at the cords which drove the drill, knowing that they would soon be visiting torture upon me. Dr. White always had the radio in his dental office tuned to the “Arthur Godfrey Show,” which I hated. By the time I left Lake Geneva in the early 1960s, Dr. White had drilled and filled cavities in every one of my molar teeth.
During the 1950s, a fierce debate raged about whether to put fluoride in the city’s drinking water in order to prevent cavities. Many people opposed to putting fluoride in the water believed that doing so was a communist plot. Those times were, after all, the heyday of the Joe McCarthy era in Wisconsin and the rest of the nation.
In addition to Dr. Richard White and his brother, Dr. Robert White, there were at least four other prominent dentists in Lake Geneva during the 1940s and ‘50s.
One of the four was quite unusual. She was a woman. Dr. Hazel Falk Denig had been born in Spring Prairie, Wisconsin, on June 25, 1898, as the daughter of Frank and Minnie Zabler Falk. She graduated from Burlington High School and from the Marquette University School of Dentistry. She opened her dental practice at 812 Geneva St. in Lake Geneva in about 1926, and practiced dentistry in the city until she retired in 1976.
In Lake Geneva, Dr. Denig was a member of the Geneva Lake Art Association, the Lake Geneva Camera Club, and the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Wisconsin Dental Association and the Sheraton Garden Club. She passed away at the Mount Carmel Care Center in Burlington on Saturday, Jan. 14, 1989, at the age of 90.
Dr. Denig was my grandfather Thomas Wardingle’s dentist. I will never forget the day my grandfather came home after his appointment with Dr. Denig and told me that she had pulled out all of his remaining teeth so that he could have false teeth installed. Having been born in the 1880s when dental practice was still primitive, both my grandfather and grandmother had false teeth by the time that they were 60 years old.
Another prominent dentist in Lake Geneva was Dr. A. (Alois) C. Grosspietsch. His office was in a house at 911 Main St. that had been built for the Civil War surgeon Dr. Hilton Boyce. It is today a store called My Sister’s Place.
Dr. A.C. Grosspietsch had been born in Milwaukee on April 20, 1906, as the son of Alois and May Grosspietsch. He graduated from the Marquette University School of Dentistry in 1931, practiced dentistry in Milwaukee, and was a member of the faculty of the Marquette University School of Dentistry until 1936. On Nov. 21, 1931, he married Geraldine Sarah Keelan.
In 1936, he was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy and served as a naval dentist and commander of the dental clinic at the Boston Navy Yard, 1936-1938, in the Panama Canal Zone at the Coco Solo Submarine Base Naval Hospital, 1938-1940, the Great Lakes Naval Hospital, 1940-1942, the Pearl Harbor Naval Hospital, 1942-1944, and as commander of the Great Lakes Naval Station’s Dental Prosthetics Clinic, 1944-1946. He retired from the U.S. Navy in 1946 and opened his practice in Lake Geneva.
Dr. Grosspietsch was a member of the Naval Reserve Association, the Navy League, and the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. He was an especially active member of the Frank Kresen Post #24 of the American Legion. He was also a member of the staff of Lakeland Hospital, a consultant to the Great Lakes Naval Hospital, a member of the faculty at the Northwestern University Dental School, and a member of the American Dental Association, the Burlington Dental Society, the Greater Milwaukee Dental Association, and the Wisconsin State Dental Association. Dr. Grosspietsch died of a heart attack at O’Hare International Airport on April 24, 1976. He was 70 years old.
Another prominent dentist in Lake Geneva during the 1940s and ‘50s was Dr. A. (Armin) A. Wild. Dr. Wild had been born in West Brook, Minnesota, on June 26, 1901. He graduated from North Dakota University in 1927 and then taught high school in North Dakota from 1927 to 1930. He graduated from the Marquette University School of Dentistry in 1932. He then practiced dentistry in Pardeeville, Wisconsin, until 1939 when he opened his practice in Lake Geneva. His office was initially in the Trinke Building and later in the Twist building on the east side of the 400 block of Broad Street.
In Lake Geneva, Dr. Wild was an especially active member of the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, the master of the Masonic Lodge #44, a member of the Zor Shrine, a leader of the Boy Scouts, and a member of the Lake Geneva Kiwanis Club. Dr. Wild passed away at the Deaconess Hospital in Milwaukee following surgery on Feb. 12, 1963. He was 61 years old.
Another dentist in Lake Geneva during the 1950s was Dr. John Jeffers. He was born Jan. 3, 1923, as the son of Dr. Dean H. Jeffers Sr. and his first wife. He graduated from the Marquette University School of Dentistry and opened a dental practice in Lake Geneva following his graduation. He passed away in a Milwaukee hospital of kidney disease on July 2, 1957. He was only 34 years old.
One of the more unusual aspects of the lives of prominent Lake Geneva dentists during the 1940s and ‘50s whom I have sketched above is that many of their sons also became dentists, including Dr. Richard White, Dr. Robert White, Dr. Carl Grosspietsch, and Dr. Douglas Wild. Dr. Douglas Wild’s brother, Stewart Wild, was involved in making dentures. Dentists in Lake Geneva during the ‘40s and ‘50s, while not held in the same high esteem as Lake Geneva’s physicians, nonetheless played an integral role in the Lake Geneva community.
