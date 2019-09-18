I have been writing this column in the Lake Geneva Regional News since 2011, three years after I retired as university archivist at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and, with my wife, Mary, moved back to Lake Geneva, where I had been born and grew up.
My wife and I saw that the house that I had lived in from 1942 until the early 1960s was for sale, so we bought it. The house had been purchased by my maternal grandparents in 1912 after they had moved from Chicago to Lake Geneva. It had been sold by my aunt after my maternal grandmother died in 1966.
Since I began writing this column in 2011, I have written about many individuals and families who were prominent in Lake Geneva’s history. Over the years, many readers have asked why I had not written about my own family, the Quinns.
There were several reason why I had not written about them. As I was growing up, I knew absolutely nothing whatsoever about the Quinns, primarily because I was raised by my maternal grandparents. I also had no interest in “tooting my own horn” by writing about the Quinn family.
However, several recent developments prompted me to reconsider writing about the Quinns, including the current debate about the future of the former Hillmoor Golf Course. Many residents today are curious about the origins of the Hillmoor Golf Course. The Hillmoor Golf Course, which opened in 1925, had previously been the farm of James S. Quinn, who had inherited the farm from his father, John Quinn. John Quinn was the brother of my great grandfather, Michael Quinn.
In her history of Lake Geneva, “Main Street, Lake Geneva,” Eva Seymour Lundahl noted that in 1922 “80 acres of land east of town called the Jim Quinn farm were bought,” upon which the Hillmoor Golf Course was built during 1923, 1924, and 1925. James S. Quinn died at his home at 220 E. Main Street in Lake Geneva on March 24, 1931 at the age of 75 and was buried in the St. Francis de Sales Cemetery. In his obituary, which appeared on the front page of the Lake Geneva News Tribune (the predecessor of the Lake Geneva Regional News), it was noted that James S. Quinn “as a young man began farming east of the city on land which he in later years sold and on which is now located the Hillmoor Golf Course.”
Among the first members of the Quinn family to arrive in the United States were William and Rose Mulloy Quinn and four of their eight children, Bernard, Thomas, and James Quinn and Anna Quinn Warren. They came from Tullamore, a town in the center of Ireland (the home of the famous Irish whiskey, Tullamore Dew). They took a boat from Ireland to Liverpool, England, where they boarded the ship “Australia,” which took them to New York City, arriving there on Oct. 31, 1853.
Four of William and Rose Quinn’s eight children had preceded them in migrating to the United States: Michael, John, Patrick and William Quinn. Michael, my great grandfather, had arrived in New York City aboard the ship “Great Western” on May 6, 1853. Patrick was probably the first of the family to arrive in the United States. He arrived in 1852 and settled in Esopus, New York on the west bank of the Hudson River (across the river from Franklin D. Rossevelt’s home, Hyde Park).
After they arrived in the United States, William and Rose Quinn and their three young sons joined their son Patrick in Esopus. Their son James probably died there. For some reason, their oldest sons, Michael, John, and William Quinn, moved from Esopus to the Geneva area in Wisconsin.
After a short stay in Esopus, William and Rose Quinn and their younger sons, Bernard and Thomas, moved to the Geneva area, where they purchased a farm in Geneva Township on the south side of Palmer Road a short distance west of Petrie Road. Their daughter, Anna Quinn Warren, and her husband, George Warren, also moved from Esopus to Geneva. William and Rose Quinn’s sons Michael, Bernard, and Thomas lived with them on their farm. In 1862, Michael married the widowed Polly Dinsmore Enos and moved in with her on her farm at the northeast corner of Palmer and Petrie roads in Geneva Township. William Quinn died in 1874, and Rose Quinn died in 1880. Both are buried in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery.
In 1873, William and Rose Quinn’s younger sons, Bernard and Thomas Quinn, were living on the Quinn farm, but the Quinn family lost the farm during the Depression of 1873. Bernard and Thomas Quinn were forced to move to Dwight, Kansas, where they homesteaded adjacent farms. Thomas Quinn was a veteran of the Civil War, having served in a heavy artillery regiment in forts surrounding Washington, D.C. Their sister, Anna Quinn Warren, and her husband, George Warren, had previously moved from Geneva to Council Grove, Kansas. By that time, William and Rose Quinn’s son, William H. Quinn, was living in the village of Geneva, and their son, John Quinn, was living on a farm that he had purchased just east of Geneva. Michael Quinn would not move into Lake Geneva until he retired as a farmer in 1901.
The William and Rose Quinn family had arrived in the Geneva area prior to the arrival of the Irish immigrants who had built the railroad from Chicago to Geneva in 1856. They had been dumped in Geneva when the railroad was completed. Eventually they lived in the “Irish Woods,” west of Geneva (for which “Woods School” is named).
There are at least 22 Quinns buried in the St. Francis de Sales Cemetery, most of whom are descended from Michael, William, and John Quinn. Unfortunately, space does not permit the inclusion of biographical sketches of all of the descendants of Michael, William, and John Quinn who lived in Lake Geneva. However, several of them should be noted.
Michael Quinn’s son, Bernard Franklin Quinn (my grandfather), was a constable in Lake Geneva in 1906. He later worked at the feed mill in the Taggart Lumber Co. He died at the Walworth County Home in 1952 and is buried in the St. Francis de Sales Cemetery. I met him once in about 1946.
Michael Quinn’s son, James R. Quinn (the grandson of the original William Quinn), at one time owned what locals may remember as Bittner’s Bakery on Main Street. James R. Quinn’s son, Leo Quinn, was a well-known Army officer during both World War I and World War II.
Michael Quinn’s brother, William H. Quinn, had a son, Michael J. Quinn, who was a gardener on a Geneva Lake estate, a founder of the Lake Geneva Gardeners’ and Foremen’s’ Association, and a founder, in 1911, of the Horticultural Hall.
William H. Quinn also had two daughters, Jennie Quinn and Martha Quinn. Jennie Quinn was a graduate of the first Lake Geneva High School class in 1896. She spent her life as a school teacher in Milwaukee. Her sister, Martha Quinn, married Nick Brady. As a widow, she lived on Williams Street and I used to chat with her as I delivered her mail during the early 1960s when I was a letter carrier for the Lake Geneva Post Office.
My grandfather, Bernard Franklin Quinn, had two children. His son, Bernard Foran Quinn, was a star player on the Lake Geneva High School football team during the early 1930s. He later worked as a lineman for the Wisconsin Telephone Co,, and as a letter carrier for the Lake Geneva Post Office. He was a combat veteran of World War II who fought in the “Battle of the Bulge” in Belgium and at the famous “Bridge at Remagen” over the Rhine River. He died in California in 1968. He was my father.
Bernard Franklin Quinn’s daughter was Rosalyn Quinn, who later became Sister Bernetta Quinn. She was a nationally known academic, scholar, biographer and poet, who earned a Ph.D. at the University of Wisconsin. She was my aunt. I knew her very well.
So, there you have it — the story of the Quinn family in Lake Geneva. I am the only descendant of the William and Rose Quinn family still living in Lake Geneva. I am indebted to my cousin Lee Ann Gillespie — a descendant of William and Rose Quinn’s daughter, Anna Quinn Warren — who did most of the research on the William and Rose Quinn family.