Republicans are playing dirty in Madison

Democrat Tony Evers won the 2018 Wisconsin governor’s race by 29,227 votes, and Democrats won all other statewide offices. You would think that this would mean a mandate for those elected officials, and their policies would reflect the “will of the people.”

Well, that is not the case here in Republican Land. The Republicans began the attack on Governor-elect Evers even before the ballots were cold.

Before Tony Evers was sworn into office, then Republican Gov. Scott Walker signed a slate of bills, passed by Wisconsin’s GOP-controlled legislature, that would curb incoming Democrat Governor-elect Tony Evers’ power in office, and make it harder for Democrats to get elected in the future. The laws would limit Evers’ power to change policies around welfare, health care, and economic development, put limits on the incoming Democratic attorney general, and cut down early voting.

The interesting part of the 2018 election was that all 99 seats in the Wisconsin State Assembly were up for election. The Republican Party maintained a majority it has held since 2011, winning 63 seats, a loss of one seat, and 44.75% of the voting share. Despite winning a majority of ballots cast, the Democratic Party won only 36 seats, thus remaining a minority. Keep in mind that the Democrats won 55.25% of the voting share.