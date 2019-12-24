Republicans are playing dirty in Madison

Democrat Tony Evers won the 2018 Wisconsin governor’s race by 29,227 votes, and Democrats won all other statewide offices. You would think that this would mean a mandate for those elected officials, and their policies would reflect the “will of the people.”
Well, that is not the case here in Republican Land. The Republicans began the attack on Governor-elect Evers even before the ballots were cold.
Before Tony Evers was sworn into office, then Republican Gov. Scott Walker signed a slate of bills, passed by Wisconsin’s GOP-controlled legislature, that would curb incoming Democrat Governor-elect Tony Evers’ power in office, and make it harder for Democrats to get elected in the future. The laws would limit Evers’ power to change policies around welfare, health care, and economic development, put limits on the incoming Democratic attorney general, and cut down early voting.
The interesting part of the 2018 election was that all 99 seats in the Wisconsin State Assembly were up for election. The Republican Party maintained a majority it has held since 2011, winning 63 seats, a loss of one seat, and 44.75% of the voting share. Despite winning a majority of ballots cast, the Democratic Party won only 36 seats, thus remaining a minority. Keep in mind that the Democrats won 55.25% of the voting share.
This “minority” majority group of Republicans controls the Assembly through a process called gerrymandering. It is a process whereby the elected officials get to choose their voters. It allows them to control the legislative process and ignore the will of the majority of the people.
This summer, Governor Evers traveled crossed the state seeking input from the citizens about his people budget. His proposed budget would have expanded Medicare to 82,000 Wisconsin citizens and added a gas tax to help improve our roads across the state. The Republican-controlled legislature thwarted any attempt by Governor Evers to improve the lives of Wisconsinites. He has not stopped fighting for us and will not roll over to the undemocratic tactics of the Republicans.
The attack on Governor Evers continues. Recently, the Republican-controlled State Assembly voted to change the rules to allow them to vote to override Evers vetoes more than once. The change would allow state representatives to try to override Evers’ vetoes as often as they like. The resolution passed 60-35, with all Democrats opposing it. For years, the Assembly could vote just once on overriding each veto.
Republicans control the Assembly 63-36, shy of the two-thirds margin needed in each house to override a veto. Democrats argued the change would allow Republicans to spring veto override votes on them when a few Democrats are absent, allowing them to hit the two-thirds margin.
The state Senate voted to fire Evers’ pick to lead the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Senate lawmakers voted 19-14 against agriculture Secretary Brad Pfaff’s confirmation, with all Republicans voting against and all Democrats voting in favor.
Governor Evers called a special session of the legislature to act on gun violence. He requested an up or down vote on such things as expanded background checks and “red flag” laws. Eighty percent of Wisconsin citizens support these common sense gun laws. So, how did the Republicans deal with the “will of the people?”
They bypassed the governor’s request. Republicans convened and adjourned Evers’ special session in less than a minute, with no debate and no votes on any gun violence legislation. No action here in Republican Land. A few weeks later, we have shootings in two Wisconsin high schools and gun violence headlines for a day.
Why is there all this fighting in Madison between the governor and the legislature? Governor Evers will not allow the Republican minority to thwart democracy. He will take the moral high ground and speak truth to power. You go Governor Evers. We have your back.
Steven Doelder of the village of Bloomfield is a member of the Walworth County Democratic Party.