Riding out a public health crisis, a historian reflects on our past

This column will not focus on the usual historical themes that I have addressed in many of the previous columns that I have written over the past nine years. The reason, of course, is the current coronavirus crisis.

No one presently alive on this planet has experienced a crisis of this scope and magnitude. In the United States, the last (and only) event that historians cite as even remotely similar to the current coronavirus crisis was the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918, which occurred 102 years ago as World War I was being fought.

There are no reliable statistics as to how many people perished globally as a result of the Spanish Flu epidemic, but estimates run as high as a million.

My grandparents, who raised me, would often mention the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918, because my grandmother’s sister, Frances Sherman, died of the Spanish Flu, leaving her 13-year-old son, my Uncle Harry, to be raised by my grandparents in Lake Geneva. Uncle Harry shared a bedroom with his cousin, my uncle Tom Wardingle, in the house on Maxwell Street in which my wife and I now live.