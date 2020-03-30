Riding out a public health crisis, a historian reflects on our past

This column will not focus on the usual historical themes that I have addressed in many of the previous columns that I have written over the past nine years. The reason, of course, is the current coronavirus crisis.
No one presently alive on this planet has experienced a crisis of this scope and magnitude. In the United States, the last (and only) event that historians cite as even remotely similar to the current coronavirus crisis was the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918, which occurred 102 years ago as World War I was being fought.
There are no reliable statistics as to how many people perished globally as a result of the Spanish Flu epidemic, but estimates run as high as a million.
My grandparents, who raised me, would often mention the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918, because my grandmother’s sister, Frances Sherman, died of the Spanish Flu, leaving her 13-year-old son, my Uncle Harry, to be raised by my grandparents in Lake Geneva. Uncle Harry shared a bedroom with his cousin, my uncle Tom Wardingle, in the house on Maxwell Street in which my wife and I now live.
Because the coronavirus has closed the Geneva Lake Museum and the Lake Geneva Public Library, I don’t have access to the usual sources for my research on Lake Geneva history. Accordingly, I will devote the balance of this column to answering several of the many questions that readers of my column have asked me.
Quite a few readers have asked me whom various streets in Lake Geneva are named after. Years ago, I wrote a column about whom many of the streets in Lake Geneva are named after.
Of all of the streets in Lake Geneva, I have selected two that readers have recently asked me about. Both of these streets are located in the Columbian Addition (1893) to Lake Geneva and are northwest of the Pioneer Cemetery.
A reader asked if LaSalle Street is named after the 17th Century explorer, Rene-Robert Cavelier, Sieur de La Salle (1643-1687). The answer is no. LaSalle Street, which runs west from Maxwell Street up a hill into the Edgewood Hills subdivision, is named after O.T. LaSalle, the Quebec-born carpenter who built many of the houses in Geneva before and after the Civil War.
O.T. LaSalle’s son, C.O. LaSalle, a building contractor, built the Central School and many other structures in Lake Geneva. O.T. LaSalle died after falling off of a scaffold at a house that he was building on Willow Street. He is buried in the Pioneer Cemetery.
Another reader asked whom Price Place, the short street that runs east and west between Fremont Street and Jefferson Avenue, is named after. The answer is Thomas Price, the English-born Civil War veteran who was the captain of a Black Regiment in the Union Army. Thomas Price built and operated the first greenhouses in the village of Geneva.
Incidentally, Fremont Street is named after the first Republican candidate for president of the United States in 1856. John C. Fremont was an explorer of the American West who became prominent in California during the years following the famous Gold Rush.
Several readers have asked me what I consider to be the most significant events or developments that occurred in Lake Geneva during my lifetime. The answer to this question is quite difficult and necessarily subjective. Nevertheless, here below is my list of 10 of the most significant events or development that occurred in Lake Geneva over the past 75 years. The list is not in any particular order:
1. The visit of John F. Kennedy to Lake Geneva in February 1960 and his speaking at the Horticultural Hall.
2. The opening of Badger High School in September 1958 and the last graduation of students at Lake Geneva High School in June 1958.
3. The closing of the Hillmoor Golf Course in the early 21st century.
4. The end of railroad service between Lake Geneva and Chicago in August 1975 and the subsequent demolition of the Lake Geneva Railroad Station depot.
5. The demolition of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Geneva Hotel in 1970.
6. The opening in 1954 of the new Lake Geneva Public Library, designed by James Dresser, who had been trained by Frank Lloyd Wright.
7. The youth riots in Lake Geneva during the summer of 1967.
8. The closing of the First Baptist Church and its transformation into a commercial space. (My mother, aunt, and uncle attended the First Baptist Church from 1912 to the 1920s.)
9. President George W. Bush visiting Lake Geneva and riding down Main Street in a bus with Lake Geneva physician Dr. Britten Kohler, who had been Bush’s roommate at Yale University.
10. The demolition of the old YMCA at the southeast corner of Main Street and Wrigley Drive, which, when it was built as the 19th century became the 20th century, was considered to be the finest YMCA in a city of Lake Geneva’s size in the United States.
No doubt, readers will have their own lists of the most significant events or developments in Lake Geneva over the past 75 years. I have risked suffering the “slings and arrows” of disagreement by making my list public.
Let us all hope that the coronavirus will not have a big impact in Lake Geneva, and that the COVID-19 crisis will be over in the not-too-distant future.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
