In my previous column about the 20 most important developments in Lake Geneva’s history, I discussed eight of these developments that occurred during the 19th century (except for the additions to the city which occurred during the 20th and 21st centuries).
In this column, I will discuss 12 important developments that occurred during the 20th and 21st centuries.
The ninth important development in Lake Geneva’s history came at the beginning of the 20th century. It was the construction of the first component of today’s Central-Denison School complex — the Central School component. It was built in 1904 by the contractor C.O. LaSalle, son of the 19th-century Lake Geneva carpenter, O.T. LaSalle (after whom LaSalle Street is named).
The first public school in Geneva was located on the east side of the 300 block of Sage Street. A new public school in Geneva was constructed north of Maple Park at the northwest corner of Wisconsin and Cook streets. It was called Central School. In 1903, Central School caught fire and burned to the ground. The city needed a new school, and C.O. LaSalle and his crew of tradesmen built it in 1904.
Lake Geneva’s original high school had been located in the former Ladies Seminary building in Seminary Park, but the city wanted to build a new high school, so shortly after the 19th century became the 20th century, the new high school was constructed north of Maple Park adjacent to the original Central School. However, by 1929, this high school had outlived its usefulness, and a new high school was constructed by the firm of Reinert and Malsch north of Maple Park at the northeast corner of Wisconsin and Madison streets. The new high school was connected to the old high school.
I had the pleasure of attending the 1929-built high school during my freshman and sophomore years, 1956-1958. In 1958, however, the 1929-built Lake Geneva High School was replaced by Badger High School. The old high school between the 1929 high school and Central School was eventually demolished and replaced by the modern center potion of the Central-Denison School complex.
In 1928, the 10th important development in Lake Geneva’s history occurred. The Geneva Theater on the west side of the 200 block of Broad Street was constructed. It was built on the site where Geneva’s 19th century cultural center, Centennial Hall (later known as the Ford Opera House), had been built in 1876 in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, and the birth of the United States.
The Geneva Theater was one of Lake Geneva’s most popular social centers from 1928 to 2010 when it closed and lay dormant until Shad Branen, the owner of the Plaza Theater in Burlington, bought it, completely renovated it with financial support from the city of Lake Geneva, and reopened it on March 4, 2017. It is once again one of Lake Geneva’s social centers.
The 11th significant development in Lake Geneva’s history occurred a few years later in 1932 when the city’s most iconic symbol, the Riviera, was constructed. Astonishingly, the Riviera, designed by the Lake Geneva architect James Roy Allen was built during the depths of the Great Depression. For four decades after it was built, the Riviera was one of the most prestigious ballrooms in the United States, hosting most of the country’s best known dance bands, including the band led by Louis Armstrong, whose autograph I was fortunate to get during the early 1960s. As a youth, I used to sit on the Maxwell Street pier and listen to the music of the big bands emanating from the Riviera.
The 12th important development in Lake Geneva also occurred during the Great Depression. The city of Lake Geneva used W.P.A. (Works Progress Administration) funds to develop the lakefront south of Main Street all the way to Maxwell Street, and to build Dunn Field east of Sage Street where the Lake Geneva High School and, later, Badger High School played their football games for more than two decades. The U.S. Post Office in Lake Geneva, with a W.P.A. mural in the lobby, was built as the Great Depression came to a close in 1939.
The 13th important development in Lake Geneva occurred during the early 1950s when the state of Wisconsin opened the Big Foot Beach State Park on the eastern shore of Geneva Lake on what had formerly been part of the Chandler/Mitchell/Maytag estate. The area had previously been known as the “Sand Beach” or “Button’s Bay,” named after the Linn Township pioneer, Alexander Henry Button (1828-1918).
The lagoon in Big Foot Beach State Park is in the shape of Geneva Lake in a north-south, rather than an east-west axis. During several of the summers during the 1950s, I worked in the American Legion canteen that was once located in Big Foot Beach State Park.
In 1958, the 14th important development in Lake Geneva’s history occurred — the opening of Badger High School, which replaced the Lake Geneva High School. The Lake Geneva Middle School later moved from the Central-Denison School complex to a new building on Bloomfield Road, east of Badger High School. The opening of Badger High School transferred the higher educational center of Lake Geneva from Maple Park to the far south side of the city. Another consequence of the opening of Badger High School was the move of high school athletic contests from Dunn Field to the football and baseball fields adjacent to Badger.
The 15th important development in Lake Geneva’s history was the building of the state Highway 12 bypass around the northern and eastern parts of the city. The Highway 12 bypass precipitated the transformation of Lake Geneva’s downtown business district from being the city’s retail center to primarily a block of stores in which tourists can shop. Residents of the city were inevitably drawn to the new far east side shopping venues adjacent to the Highway 12 bypass, including Wal-Mart, Walgreen’s, Target, Aldi’s, Petco, Home Goods, etc. The Highway 12 bypass may well be the most significant development in the city’s recent history.
The 16th significant development in Lake Geneva’s history occurred at the beginning of the 1970s when Lake Geneva’s most iconic building, the Hotel Geneva, designed in 1911 by the most important architect in American history, Frank Lloyd Wright, was torn down and replaced by the Geneva Towers. This tragic development is a very difficult one to accept. The demolition of the Hotel Geneva, without a doubt, was the greatest loss that the city has ever experienced.
The 17th significant development in Lake Geneva’s history was the end of the city’s railroad connection with Chicago in August 1975. The railroad from Chicago had first reached Geneva in 1856 and existed until 1859. Rail service resumed in 1871. Without a doubt, Lake Geneva’s rail connection to Chicago and the beauty of Geneva Lake were the two most important factors in Lake Geneva becoming the unique city that it is. One hopes that at some point in the near future, the rail connection between Lake Geneva and Chicago will be restored.
The 18th important development in Lake Geneva’s history was the construction of the Lake Geneva City Hall. Although considered by some residents as an overdone “palace,” the Lake Geneva City Hall reflects a city that has come of age.
The 19th significant development in Lake Geneva’s history was the closing of the First Baptist Church. Having been one of the oldest churches in Lake Geneva, its closing marked the end of an era. After my mother, aunt, and uncle were brought by their parents to Lake Geneva from Chicago in 1912, they attended the Baptist Church. The passing of the Baptist Church was indeed a sad development.
The 20th of the most important developments in Lake Geneva’s history also summons forth sadness. It was the closing in 2008 of the Hillmoor Golf Course, which for many decades since it opened in 1924 was one of Lake Geneva’s most significant social centers. Hopefully the area where an excellent golf course was once located will remain as a pristine wilderness that welcomes visitors to the city.
In this column and in my previous column, I identified what I consider to be the 20 most important developments in Lake Geneva’s history. Readers may well consider other developments to be more important, but that, of course, is their prerogative.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.