'Shop class' making a comeback in Walworth County classrooms

Today's vocational classes are building skills for in-demand careers in manufacturing, construction, healthcare and hospitality.
February was national Career and Technical Education month.
Most people probably think that “shop classes” died long ago. In recent years, though, high schools across Walworth County have revitalized their career and technical education (CTE) programs to bring the skills-based training needed for high-skill, high-demand, high-wage careers in technical fields like manufacturing, construction, healthcare and hospitality to the classroom. These careers are predicted to be in high demand well into the foreseeable future and, yes, you can make a good living.
If you’ve built a home recently or had to do a plumbing, electrical, or HVAC repair, you probably questioned your own career choice when you saw the bill. It’s not uncommon for young people in these fields to make $60,000 per year after only a few years in the field, and experts don’t see a slowdown in these industries any time soon.
A common remark I hear all the time is that American manufacturing is on its way out. In 2014, however, more manufacturing came back to the U.S. than what went overseas. Between 2010 and 2018, there was a nearly 27 percent increase in manufactured goods exports (https://www.nam.org/state-manufacturing-data/2019-united-states-manufacturing-facts/). And this trend continues to increase in favor of the U.S., particularly as more precise and technical skills are required.
Did you know that Walworth County has 225 manufacturers? Walworth County manufacturers employed 9,400 people in 2018 and paid an average wage of $52,000, which are the highest average wages of any industry in the county.
Aging Boomers are poised to spike the demand for healthcare workers in the near future. Healthcare is also among the county’s top-paying industries.
What does the CTE classroom look like these days? Most CTE programs are incorporating CNC machines, robots, saws, welding machines, and lathes as well as Fab Labs, which utilize design software, 3D printers, and simple programmable machines. This collision of the old and new is prompting more and more students to experiment with CTE classes.
In 2018, Elkhorn Area High School added a new CNC Machine lab and also a new welding lab, complete with a welding simulator. Over 300 students went through CNC and welding classes that first year.
At Badger High School, more than 83 percent of students enrolled are taking at least one CTE course. Interest continues to grow each year.
Palmer-Hamilton in Elkhorn, a commercial furniture manufacturer, is seeing a large increase in demand for the Fab Lab stations that the company builds to accommodate schools across the county.
If your child likes to build, tinker with, or create things, encourage him or her to get involved in the school’s Fab Lab, or better yet, suggest that he or she take a CTE class. It might just lead to a rewarding career pathway. And next time you are at school with your child, drop into the CTE department for a tour.
As an economic developer, workforce shortages are the biggest challenge currently facing our economy. Whatever we can do to make young people aware of local career opportunities will have a significant impact on our businesses’ ability to grow and expand.
In the past two years, we have rolled out two programs to address this issue, Inspire for Walworth County and Made in Walworth County. For more information about these programs, you can email jenny@walworthbusiness.com
Derek D’Auria is the executive director of the Walworth County Economic Development Alliance (WCEDA), a public/private nonprofit agency dedicated to facilitating business and community investment in Walworth County.