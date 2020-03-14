'Shop class' making a comeback in Walworth County classrooms

Did you know that Walworth County has 225 manufacturers? Walworth County manufacturers employed 9,400 people in 2018 and paid an average wage of $52,000, which are the highest average wages of any industry in the county.

Aging Boomers are poised to spike the demand for healthcare workers in the near future. Healthcare is also among the county’s top-paying industries.

What does the CTE classroom look like these days? Most CTE programs are incorporating CNC machines, robots, saws, welding machines, and lathes as well as Fab Labs, which utilize design software, 3D printers, and simple programmable machines. This collision of the old and new is prompting more and more students to experiment with CTE classes.

In 2018, Elkhorn Area High School added a new CNC Machine lab and also a new welding lab, complete with a welding simulator. Over 300 students went through CNC and welding classes that first year.

At Badger High School, more than 83 percent of students enrolled are taking at least one CTE course. Interest continues to grow each year.

Palmer-Hamilton in Elkhorn, a commercial furniture manufacturer, is seeing a large increase in demand for the Fab Lab stations that the company builds to accommodate schools across the county.