Dear W.C.,
I have been homeless for the past week. I had surgery on my shoulder last March and was not able to return to work as soon as I had hoped. I ended up losing my job because I could not perform my duties without restrictions due to my shoulder injury. I was collecting unemployment but it provided so little I was unable to pay all my bills. I am finally eligible to go back to work and have even found a job working evenings as a CNA. My 11-year-old daughter has been staying with her father as I do not want her living in my car with me. My ex-husband and I have shared custody but I need to find an apartment so my daughter can have a place to call home with me again. This has been the most difficult thing I have ever gone through. I never thought something like this could happen to me as I have always been hardworking and responsible. There is nothing as humbling as trying to keep up with personal hygiene in public bathrooms and trying to find a safe place to park your car so you can try to get some sleep. I am almost out of hope as I do not know how to get myself out of this situation.
Dear Readers,
For the past thirty years we have been helping people struggling due to homelessness. When I first founded The Time Is Now to Help one of my areas of greatest concern was finding good people homeless, not those that are too lazy to help themselves but the working poor and senior citizens. I remember many of the fellow creations I first helped that I found sleeping on park benches and met at homeless shelters. It saddened me most when I found single mothers with children and senior citizens without a place to sleep and not enough food to eat. I remember babies without diapers because their mothers could not afford them and children who did not have a coat or a toy of their own, much less a bed. Helping those people was my first experience in poverty relief. I asked questions, observed the need and learned the best way to offer assistance. Now thirty years later I am still confronted with the difficult circumstances surrounding assistance to the homeless.
I called this homeless woman to set up a time and place to meet. We agreed upon meeting that afternoon as she would not have her daughter with her and for the time being she had accepted a job at night. The woman said, “This keeps me from having to sleep in my car at night when it most scary to be a woman all alone. I’m off during the day and can nap in my car without anyone taking notice. It also was the only job I was able to get after such a long time off work and using my workman’s comp.” I was already encountering the first of many special circumstances of the homeless. Their history follows them and makes it even more difficult to recover from an eviction and job loss in the past. Discrimination is something they encounter every day.
We met at a local restaurant since I knew she probably would be hungry. It was a casual restaurant with a quiet corner where we could talk hopefully unnoticed. The woman had stated her concern over looking homeless. I have heard this from other fellow creations we have helped in the past and to be honest most times they would go unrecognized as homeless. I think most of this comes from their own insecurity over how hard it is to maintain your personal hygiene when homeless. Nearly everyone I have met with in the past that has been homeless you would never even guess they were homeless. It is a hidden epidemic. I have helped people that work in all areas of employment that went to work every day after sleeping in their car, tent or if they were lucky to afford a motel. Their co-workers were not even aware of their situations.
When I drove in the parking lot I noticed her car. She had given me the make and model of her car so I knew it was the woman I was supposed to meet. She got out of her car and we met by the door. I introduced myself and she shyly shook my hand. I could see her embarrassment so I did my best to try to make her feel more comfortable. We went inside and went to the most private table we could find. I encouraged the woman to order something to eat but she refused saying she had already eaten. I did not believe her so after I reassured her I would be buying her lunch she finally gave in and ordered. She politely ordered only a salad so I added to the order even though she protested. She smiled as she said, “Okay, I give in. You are right. I am hungry.”
While we waited for her food to arrive we talked about the circumstances that led up to the woman’s present state of homelessness. The woman shared with me how she had slightly injured her shoulder at work as a CNA while helping a patient out of bed. When she had been lifting a heavy item at home the following week the shoulder injury had become serious. Since it was never reported at work they did not considered it a work injury. The pain had become so great she could no longer work or do anything. She used up all her sick days and finally saw a doctor where she learned she needed surgery. She let the injury go as long as possible before she realized she would not be able to function any longer without the surgery. By that time she had been let go from her job because she had missed so many days. This employment history often makes it difficult to find jobs again, making it even more difficult to recover from homelessness.
The woman told me how she underwent the surgery but had been unprepared for the long recovery and job restrictions. The doctor had told her about these but due to some setbacks they were longer than even he had predicted. By this time the woman had received an eviction notice and was struggling to pay off her rent. The woman said, “I asked my ex-husband if he could help with food for our daughter and he gave just enough so I could feed her when she was with me. I skipped meals here and there to try and pay more of my rent but it was not enough.
The lowest point in my life was when I received my eviction notice.” The woman began to cry. She tried to stop her tears but they kept coming. I handed her some tissues I always carry and waited for her to finish shedding her tears. She said, “I haven’t allowed myself to cry because I have been trying to not even acknowledge the situation I am in. I was afraid if I started to cry I wouldn’t be able to stop. I don’t know how to get my life back on track.” I told her to wipe away her tears because we would be doing what we could to help her and to make things right for her and her daughter once more.
The woman looked incredulous as she asked, “How can you do that?” I told her about all of you and your commitment to our charity work. I told her about our dedicated volunteers and how they would be willing to help her with food and anything else she may need. I then told her how we would be providing a motel room for her and her daughter until she is settled once more in an apartment. The woman asked, “How will I get another apartment? I have an eviction on my record and every one I have called has told me they cannot rent to me.”
I then told her about our network of landlords and friends of our charity that try their best to find a place for people just like her, a hardworking person that due to circumstances out of their control have fallen on hard times. She still looked doubtful but at least she was no longer crying.
The woman had brought with her bills and budget in an envelope and while she ate her food that had arrived I looked over her financial situation. In between bites of food that she managed to finish even though she had told me she was not hungry, she told me about the job she was working nights at. She would soon be able to change to the day shift which would work better for her health and her ability to share custody of her daughter again. We went over her budget line by line and came up with a rent amount she could manage going forward. It was a modest amount but with our assistance paying her first two months’ rent and security deposit she would be able to finally save up some money for their future expenses.
The woman told me how her ex-husband had let her store her belongings in his garage for the time being, all except her beds which had been old and too big and heavy to move. I wrote down beds on her list of assistance we would be providing once she found an apartment. I then made phone calls to several landlords and with our network was able to find an apartment for the mother and daughter that would be very affordable. It was in the daughter’s school district and close to the mother’s job. I told the landlord she would take it.
When I hung up the phone the woman looked at me in surprise. She asked, “How did you do that? I spent days on the phone trying to find someone to rent to me.” I told her how there are many who are willing to help those suffering in our communities. The woman said, “I never knew there were so many people who would want to help. I have felt so alone and afraid in my car this past week.” I reminded her that was a thing of the past and starting that very day she would be in safe shelter. The woman began to cry again. This time when I handed her more tissues she said, “These are tears of relief. No one has ever been this kind or generous to me.” I answered, “There are many people being kind to you right now.”
The woman nodded her head and said, “I was so embarrassed to ask for help but you have made me feel so much better. I was so stressed and scared but now I finally see a light at the end of the tunnel. I can never thank you and everyone enough for your help. Thank you.” We said our goodbyes after I handed her some gift cards for food and looked over her car. Some additional assistance would be provided with much needed car repairs.
The woman and her daughter spent a week in the motel until her apartment was available. She was so relieved to spend time with her daughter again, have a safe place to rest and be able to maintain her personal hygiene. Once the apartment was ready two beds were delivered along with gift cards for household necessities and additional food. A few weeks later I called the woman to see how everything was going and I heard a new person on the phone. Gone was the soft spoken sad woman and in her place was a happy voice filled with gratitude. She shared how excited her daughter and her had been to spend their first night in their new apartment with their new beds. She said her daughter had even cried when she saw her room with the new blankets and pillows they had been able to purchase with the gift cards. She said they even had used the grocery gift cards to purchase food for their first meal in the apartment celebrating their new home. The woman said, “Someday I hope to pay you back for all you have done. Until then I want you to know how much you have changed our lives and how thankful we are.” I told her that is all the thanks all of us need.
