Sick baby leaves family unable to keep up with bills

They struggled to keep up with the gas for the repeated trips to Children’s Hospital by Milwaukee, so we would provide gas gift cards to help with that expense. I also told the husband we would not only pay his two overdue car payments, we would also pay the remaining three payments to pay off the car completely. This would help them considerably in their budget going forward.

I was moved when the husband broke down in tears. He had been strong when we were inside their home talking in front of his wife, but once he heard about how all of us together were going to help his family, he could not hold in his fears and worries any longer. The husband put his head down and tried to hide his tears, saying: “I’m so ashamed asking for help. I thought I could do this on my own, but it’s so hard.”

I patted the man’s back and reminded him he does not have to do this alone, that all of us are here together to help him get through the tough times. He shared how his whole life he had never had anyone to fall back on. He had a tough upbringing, being abandoned by his parents as a young child, and never getting out of the foster care system until he was 18. Everything he had achieved in his life was his own doing. I told him how now he had a whole community of people helping him and his family. This brought the first smile I had seen from this struggling father.